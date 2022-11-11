Gear up for winter with these 7 statement sweaters from labels like Valentino and Lapointe

As we head into the cooler weeks ahead of us, we pick out statement sweaters from labels like Alexander McQueen and Proenza Schouler, who have, this season, changed the game with details like peplum hems, crystals and even feathers.



Crystal set

Christopher Kane uses cutouts and strings of crystal in unusual ways to present an eye-catching sweater that promises both comfort and charm. Strung on the sleeves and side of the cobalt blue piece, the crystals catch the light and move gracefully with the wearer. Rs.81,170 approximately

Pep talk

Proenza Schouler elevates a staid grey turtleneck sweater to a chic statement piece with the addition of a flattering peplum hem. Made from a Merino wool blend, it is soft and sure to keep you warm. Rs.89,305 approximately



Off kilter

Regenerated cashmere and natural wool have gone into the making of this Stella McCartney piece. The asymmetrical off-shoulder style and side split at the bottom are some of the features that make the ribbed sweater standout, while the golden buttons on the top pop against the navy yarn. Rs.97,840 approximately



Read the shroom

Mycelium, a network of fungal threads, is the inspiration behind Alexander McQueen’s Fall ’22 collection. In keeping with the theme, this mohair-blend sweater from the design house features an abstract mushroom and hanging yarn, to depict the fibres of the plant. It is intarsia-knitted and carefully distressed for a look that’s effortlessly chic. Rs.1,79,400 approximately



Arm’s length

Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli plays with volume and length to create a sweater that is a balance of elegance, comfort and high fashion. The bright yet gorgeous shade of pink is all the rage this season. Rs.1,71,020 approximately



Into the fold

Alaïa taps into its expertise with fitted silhouettes to present this figure-skimming sweater, which is a picture of understated luxury. Christened ‘Detroit,’ this ribbed knit sweater is set apart by the broad foldover panel at the shoulders. Rs.1,12,255 approximately

Feather weather

Add a dash of old-world glamour to your look with this sweater from Lapointe. The lime green silk-and-cashmere-blend piece features tonal feather-trimmed sleeves and boasts a relaxed silhouette. Rs.1,35,100 approximately