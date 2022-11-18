Six maxi skirts and dresses that are must-haves this winter 

Maxi skirts and dresses are back in a big way for the season. Usually reserved for warm weather or evening wear, these ankle grazing silhouettes are finding favour as casual, everyday wear even for the winter. We take a look at statement pieces from labels like Raey and Emilia Wickstead.

A good ribbing

Christopher Esber’s column maxi skirt uses a blend of cotton and nylon, which gives it good shape. It features a pleated ribbed knit body, with a crochet panel at the waist. Rs.54,900 approximately

Silk route

This Camilla dress is detailed with prints of hand-painted daffodils, tattoos and lion crests. Fashioned out of silk crepe de Chine, it comes with a belt to cinch in the waist. Rs.72,990 approximately

Romancing Rio

Taking cues from the culture and fashion of Rio De Janeiro, the label Farm Rio, is known for its dreamy aesthetic. This skirt is made from exquisite and light guipure lace woven with tropical motifs. Rs.15,840 approximately



Go fish

Slip on this burgundy knit dress from Raey for instant warmth and elegance. The rib knit maxi, which is crafted from recycled cashmere, has a slim fitting silhouette and turtleneck, with a fishtail hem at the back. Rs.32,885 approximately

In motion

With the aim to capture motion, this dress is designed with micro pleats by Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta. The ribbed knit fabric will keep one warm during the cooler days, while the gold beads dotting the sides of the skirt give it a touch of glamour. Rs.3,32,815 approximately

Chocolate overdose

Inspired by vintage fashion, Emilia Wickstead presents this skirt cut from chocolate brown satin. With a high-rise waist that beautifully flares open to a ’50s-style silhouette, this piece is a classic. Rs.1,45,635 approximately