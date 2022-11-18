Six maxi skirts and dresses that are must-haves this winter
Choose from names like Bottega Veneta and Christopher Esber
Maxi skirts and dresses are back in a big way for the season. Usually reserved for warm weather or evening wear, these ankle grazing silhouettes are finding favour as casual, everyday wear even for the winter. We take a look at statement pieces from labels like Raey and Emilia Wickstead.
A good ribbing
Christopher Esber’s column maxi skirt uses a blend of cotton and nylon, which gives it good shape. It features a pleated ribbed knit body, with a crochet panel at the waist. Rs.54,900 approximately
Silk route
This Camilla dress is detailed with prints of hand-painted daffodils, tattoos and lion crests. Fashioned out of silk crepe de Chine, it comes with a belt to cinch in the waist. Rs.72,990 approximately
Romancing Rio
Taking cues from the culture and fashion of Rio De Janeiro, the label Farm Rio, is known for its dreamy aesthetic. This skirt is made from exquisite and light guipure lace woven with tropical motifs. Rs.15,840 approximately
Go fish
Slip on this burgundy knit dress from Raey for instant warmth and elegance. The rib knit maxi, which is crafted from recycled cashmere, has a slim fitting silhouette and turtleneck, with a fishtail hem at the back. Rs.32,885 approximately
In motion
With the aim to capture motion, this dress is designed with micro pleats by Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta. The ribbed knit fabric will keep one warm during the cooler days, while the gold beads dotting the sides of the skirt give it a touch of glamour. Rs.3,32,815 approximately
Chocolate overdose
Inspired by vintage fashion, Emilia Wickstead presents this skirt cut from chocolate brown satin. With a high-rise waist that beautifully flares open to a ’50s-style silhouette, this piece is a classic. Rs.1,45,635 approximately