These 10 Kolkata labels offer unique Diwali gift options

Diwali is just around the corner and it's time you start packing all your gift boxes for your near and dear ones. If you are still in splits and can’t decide what should be that perfect present for each of them, we can help you out with ten homegrown options based out of Kolkata. Take a look at these gifting labels that can deliver presents at your doorstep, or are accessible enough for you to pick up from at any point of the day.

The Gift Shop

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is known for being the hub for all premium art and craft exhibitions, and also is home to an exclusive gift shop named The Gift Shop. Head to this nook within KCC to pick from a designer range of Diwali hampers, home décor and platters. All of them exude an elevated sense of aesthetics. Carefully handpicked, the offerings are sure to make you go gaga.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, EM Bypass, Anandapur

When: Up till October 24th

Price: On Request

Contact: Instagram- @kccinkolkata

Twashtra

Twashtra’s range of Diwali gifting options is handcrafted and sustainable. This festival of lights they have come up with an array of scented coconut- soy wax candles in designs that replicate popular desserts, kulhads, terrariums and more. There are candle boxes available too. Some of their bestselling fragrances are saffron, coffee and watermelon. If you want to go more dazzly with your gift, we suggest you pick from their varieties of fairy lights that come in designs like pearls, bottles, dice, Kundan and Gota.

When: Up till October 24th

Price: Rs. 100 onwards for candles; Rs. 1000 onwards for fairy lights

Contact: Instagram: @twashtragifts

Renaisa

Add an aromatic vibe to your house with Renaisa’s exclusive collection of candles. Their candles are unique, creative and will definitely intrigue people around you. The pieces are not only awesome options to celebrate the festival of lights, but spectacular keepsakes as well. Made with natural soy wax, the design options are endless. They come in the shapes of a cactus, birthday cake, donut, laddoos, macarons, pastries and so on. They have also launched kantha stitch hand embroidered cushion covers to amp up the festive look of your home.

When: Up till October 24th

Price: Rs. 190 onwards

Contact: @renaisa.official

Namah

Kolkata based premium gifting brand Namah has come up with an exclusive Diwali hamper curation titled Noor. They have curated 12 premium hampers, each exuding elegance and vibrance. Named Mayura, Gajraj, Pankhuri, Riwayaat, Isht, Aks, Inayat, Akhand, Seher, Utsav, Daiwik and Nawaazish, each of the curations represent a good omen and come in different metallic or wooden arrangements. For some royal touch, we suggest you pick up their Mayura or Gajraj hampers. For something that comes packed in a small box but creates a huge impact, you may choose Seher or Akhand. Most of their hampers also come with an eggless cake that weighs one pound.

When: Up till October 24th

Price: Rs. 850 onwards

Contact: Instagram- @namah; +91 98301 35916

Craft Coffee x AULI

The artisanal coffee brand Craft Coffee has collaborated with Kolkata based skincare brand AULI Skincare to introduce a sustainable coffee-based skincare lineup. The initiative is titled Go for Grounds, and is an effort to encourage recycling and waste reduction. Based on a waste reuse model, the campaign will extract nutrients from leftover coffee grounds after brewing and repurposing them for skin care. The products include body scrubs, latte love, ground zero soap, masks and so on.

When: Up till October 24th

Price: Rs. 649 onwards

Contact: craftcoffee.in

Karmyog

It’s that time of the year when friends and families get together to bring in the festivities. To add to the celebration this year, Kolkata based festive décor and gifting brand Karmyog brings to its patrons a thoughtfully curated collection of Diwali products. Choose from a wide range of options like bandhanwars, money bags, wine bags, potlis, festive trays, envelopes and so on. You can also shop for intricately carved idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi along with their poshaaks and jewels.

Where: Shop No. 12B, Russel Street, AJC Bose Road

When: Up till October 30th

Price: Rs. 135 onwards

Contact: +91 98300 15502

Fernweh Collective

Kolkata based luxury essentials brand Fernweh curates Diwali hampers suited to the comfort and luxury of customers looking for a premium feel. Known mainly for their aromas and fragrances, they have a range of perfumes that come packed in bottles of all sizes. They also sell fragrance bars that can add up as the perfect gifting option this festive season. You may also choose from their aromatic candles and curated gift boxes that come packed in oodles of goodness.

Where: 18/4A, Dover Lane, Ballygunge

When: Up till October 24th

Contact: Instagram- @thefernwehcollective; fernwehcollective.com; Also available on Nykaa

Sasha Shop

Located on Mirza Ghalib Street, this gift shop is all about elegance and luxury from the moment you step in. However, almost all of their products are sustainable and eco-friendly. So if you want to pamper your near and dear ones with heaps of love but also don’t want to compromise on your duty towards the environment, Sasha Shop is where you should be. Choose from bamboo papier mache and dokra items, candles, organic edible and so on.

Where: 27, Mirza Ghalib Street, Esplanade

When: Up till October 24th

Contact: sashafairtrade.shop; +9133 4062 0835

Biswa Bangla Store

This multi store brand is home to everything that echoes the true essence of Bengal. They have an exclusive collection of world-class products from nooks and corners of the state and reflect the cultural heritage of Bengal. Choose from fabrics, sarees, curios, to health and wellness items while staying true to your roots this Diwali.

Where: biswabangla.in

Price: On Request

Contact: Instagram- @biswa_bangla

Leafy Affaire

This Diwali gift your near and dear ones the gift of health with Kolkata based nutritional label Leafy Affaire. They have curated hampers of delight for Diwai that consist of dry fruit potlis, rangoli items, candles and incense sticks. They also have a range of alluring platters on offer that set the mood for festivities and usher in a sweet smile on your loved one. They also have multiple other options in hampers.

Where: 10E, Sir William Jones Sarani, Middleton Row

Price: On Request

Contact: Instagram- @leafyaffairekolkata