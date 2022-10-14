We look at statement chain belts from labels like Valentino and Sabyasachi

Back in the ’90s, designers borrowed the punk metal chains found on the trousers of hip hop dancers and put their signature spin on it. The streetwear accessory is now back on the runways of brands like Chanel and is currently having a moment. Here are seven statement pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Like a charm

Designed with three quirky charms, this belt by Chopova Lowena has been crafted in partnership with the sustainable fashion brand, Good On You. This tasteful silver-tone piece is made from stainless steel and links with a gold-tone clip. The piece has an adjustable fit and an engraving of the brand’s logo. ₹68,750 approximately

Crystal clear

Crafted in Italy, this gold-tone belt by Saint Laurent is layered with a beautiful silver-tone crystal cup chain. The rolo linked belt has an engraved T-bar fastening and comes with a dust bag. ₹1,25,228 approximately

Hooked on you

Centred with Valentino Garavani’s ‘V’ logo, this shimmery rectangular chain belt comes with a hook fastening at the front. Studded with crystals, this gold-tone belt is delicate and timeless. ₹64,486 approximately

Set in stone

Designed from brass, this piece by Marni features a flat link chain belt in gold. Colourful crystal cups embellished with rhinestones make it stand out. It also boasts a chic flower charm at the end. ₹79,305

approximately

On the prowl

This gilded gold-tone number by Sabyasachi features a regal intertwined chain to adorn your waist. The free size belt comes with three medallions, one on the buckle and the others at the ends. The medallions are carved with Sabyasachi’s signature royal Bengal tiger design. ₹12,500

The stars align

This statement accessory by Zimmermann is a layered waist chain in gold. An array of three-dimensional golden star charms add glamour to the belt. The belt is available in two sizes. ₹57,120 approximately

Take a bow

This Pave Logo Belt by Area is crafted from silver-plated brass and boasts a layered design. These cup chains are studded with baguette and round-cut glass crystals across all four layers. Crafted in Taiwan, this sparkling belt featuring a lobster clasp closure, is centred with the brand’s logo and a crystal bow. ₹65,473 approximately