If you are looking for ritzy yet responsible Diwali gifting options these picks can be worth your glance

If you always end up confused when it comes to buying gifts that are classy and make a statement too, remember, you are not alone. Instead of going for over-the-top luxe buys, choose conscious products that exude class. Here's a mixed list of offerings that can really get you inspired:

Festive colours

A conscious and organic beauty label BlushBee adds a glamorous touch to your Diwali celebrations with its wide range of makeup products including lipsticks, kajal, and blushes in multiple shades that will go with every outfit. Free of toxic chemicals, these highly pigmented cosmetics brighten up your looks instantly.

Price: Rs 315 onwards. On blushbeebeauty.com

Heritage talks



Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery's elegant hand-crafted edit Heritage

Jadau Jewellery truly captures the essence of Diwali through its minimalist and elegant craftsmanship. This fusion heritage bijouterie label has an interesting line-up of earrings, chokers and bangles to make you look like a queen.

Price on request. Instagram: @chaulzheritagejewellery

Elegant Waxwork

Handicraft label Thevasa offers urbane Diwali gifting options that meld traditional art with ethical and ecological techniques. The collection boasts of exquisite bowls, cups and plates in contrasting hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange.

Price: Rs 1,490 onwards. On thevasa.in

Lit affair

These high-end exotic scented candles from Seva are made with natural soy wax and pure essential oils. Indulge in a deep, rich scent, the woody strength of white musk and oakwood, the tart sweetness of just plucked red currants or a silky, pillowy perfume.

Price: Rs 1,200. On sevahome.in

Fresh cuppa

Try some authentic good coffee from Bhava Coffee which has a plethora of artisanal blends to satiate your tastebuds. Coming in different blend types like Indian speciality and chicory with flavours ranging from light to dark roast, they surely make for great gifts.

Price on request. On bhavaearth.com

Mixed Bag

A premium brand from Kashmir, Hands of Gold brings you a Diwali hamper comprising one of the rarest gourmet honeys, a premix kahwa exotic paper mache boxes, cold pressed oils, and woollen stoles and shawls. These handcrafted products are organically sourced and can be customised according to your wish. The stoles are made with the finest merino wool and all these handmade products contribute to the local craft to uplift the valley artisans.

Price on request. On handsofgold.in

Coach it!

Get these very stylish bags from Coach, the global fashion house, to light up your mood. shop from some of their timeless signature collections and take your fashion game to the next level. We simply loved their pink Nia Pop cross-body bag and the Gold Day tote that simply add the required bling to your Diwali wardrobe.

Price on request. Available online.

Soy cool!

Light up your close ones' lives with these sustainable and aromatic soy wax candles in vibrant prints to match the Diwali mood. Dots and doodles' exclusively packaged scented candle gift boxes make for a great gifting option for all occasions. Enveloped in strikingly designed packages, these nerve-soothing candles also make for gorgeous home-decor additions.

Price:Rs 1,499. On dotsanddoodles.in

Time Turners

Homegrown bespoke watchmakers Jaipur Watch Company has turned the 400 years old Pichwai style of painting into statement timepieces that are definitely flaunt-worthy this Diwali. Originating in the town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan, the intricate and visually stunning Pichwai paintings depict tales from Lord Krishna's life. The watch brand tried to revive the dying art by engraving the art of Pichwai on a Hand Painted watch dial in a stainless steel case.

Price: Rs 15,000 onwards. On jaipur.watch

Green Glories

Instead of hanging lights and other decorative, this Diwali, go green and eco-friendly with smart indoor plants from Grow Smart Greens. Suitable for the new age house, their innovative pods take care of seeds through apt watering and fertiliser requirements, giving you a verdant view despite your busy schedule.

Price: Rs 11,999. On growsmartgreens.com.

Creating art

The Aesthete Project specialises in all things artsy, handcrafted and customized DIY boxes for every occasion bringing creativity right to your doorstep. The beautiful boxes provide everything you need to create a masterpiece be it Rangoli, decorating your beautiful diyas, embellishing your pouches and potlis, block printing your scarves or tying and dyeing your crop tops and t-shirts. The kits range from unique concepts like Sip & Paint, Tie & Dye, The Baby Box, The Edible Art Box and the Cookie Box which are thoughtfully curated and suitable for gifting.

Price: Rs 2,000 onwards. On theaestheteproject.com

Treasure Trove

Vegan and cruelty-free beauty label Forest Trove's new lip and cheek tints from fruit extracts are something that you might need for that natural glow. Their all-vegan formula-driven range of nature-inspired lip cheek tint balms and dewy serums are made with natural fruit extracts and are paraben free. The products are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and plant oils that will make skin look and feel great.

Price: Rs 500 onwards. Instagram: @Forest_trove

Diamonds are forever

This exquisite diamond-studded Fakhri pendant from DishiS Jewels is beautifully designed and curated by artisans. The finely carved elegant pendant is IGLI-certified and BIS hallmarked and is available in 18KT and 14KT of Gold. The light-weight beauty can be worn with any ensemble and flaunted in the upcoming wedding season too.

Price: Rs 45,078. On dishisjewels.com

The sustainable story

This multi-store brand is home to everything that echoes the true essence of Bengal while promoting local arts and weaves through ethical and sustainable ways. They have an exclusive collection of world-class products from nooks and corners of the state and reflect the cultural heritage of Bengal. Choose from fabrics, sarees, curios, to health and wellness items while staying true to your roots this Diwali.

Price on request. On biswabangla.in

Bag it

Designer ethnic shoes and bags label Fizzy Goblets have come up with a shiny range of quirky potlis and miniaudieres to up your Diwali fashion quotient. Fun and festive, their Gold metallic crepe potli will surely add oomph to your attire. The lovely potlis display intricate detailing and bright accents along with the iconic Fizzy G embroidery. The crossbody leather mini Goblets are playfully embellished and come in three unique hues - Ivory Embroidered, Orchid Pink Embroidered, Lime Green with Denim Strap.

Price on request. On fizzygoblet.com

Dining Sparkle

Diwali is all about hosting guests at home and celebrating with family. It has been a tradition over the years to bring out the best of crockery and dinnerware around this time to add to the festive vibe in every possible way. The June Shop has introduced a range of premium designs under home decor and kitchen category this season which you can use to decorate your home or make your loved ones feel royal on the dining table. The Aurulent Classy Dinner Plate measures 10.2 inches and has a crinkled texture along with a golden tone that makes it a classic tableware, be it a huge party or small gathering. On the other hand the Ocean Blue Golden Edge is a twelve pieces serveware set that includes six dinner plates and six starter plates.

Price: Rs. 999 onwards

Its a Leather thing

The desi leather brand Brune & Bareskin is a brand that celebrates diversity and their latest collection includes a host of functionable products necessary for the modern hustle. There are gift options for both men and women. There are pure leather, tan iPhone cases, AirPod cases, pen holders, eyewear glasses holders, wristwatch rolls and so much more to gift to the man in your life, while for women they also have a host of pocket card holders and bags in addition to the above mentioned products.

Price: Rs. 1499 onwards. On voganow.com; Offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar

Festive Dressing

Diwali is just incomplete without the proper festive look and in today's world when daily life is documented regularly on social media platforms, it is more important than ever to look prim and proper. Popular brand Zivame has launched a plethora of shapewear and saree shapewear that will accentuate the curves of your body and make you look like a million dollars on the special day. If you are wondering what to gift your best friend fretting about a little weight gain from all the Diwali mithais and snacks, this just might be what she is looking for. There's a reversible shapewear available as well that is a little more versatile than the others and just requires to be flipped to match a new look.

Rs. 400 onwards. On zivame.com

Caffeine Kick

Coffee is just the daily dose of energy everybpdy requires in today's fast paced world always on the go. Moreover with winters coming in, it will soon be time for a hot cuppa coffee every day. This Diwali pick up some classic coffee hampers as a gift choice by choosing Rage Coffee's festive gifting options. They have curated multiple gift boxes across different prices ranges that are filled with caffeine goodness. There is a Gift box of 4, Limited Edition Festive Pack and Barista box. While the first one comes with four exotic flavours of coffee, the second one is all about a jar of flavoured instant coffee and a mug. The mug is also a part of the third curation and comes with a frother and instant coffee jars.

Rs 949 onwards. On ragecoffee.com

Mother Wonder

Gift the glow to your wife or friend, who recently turned a mother this Diwali an exclusive skincare hamper from Orimii Skincare. Orimii's range of skincare products are absolutely safe for new mommies and expecting mothers that also take care of all the skin woes they go through during the pre and post natal days. This festive season send your favourite new mommy, or mommy to be a care package curated by the brand to tell her she too deserves the best just like her baby.

Price on request. On orimiiskincare.com

A Classic Pair

The week turning into another will usher in Diwali and its time you start hurrying up by choosing the perfect presents for your loved ones. If you have a friend or a cousin who loves to stay stylish throughout the year while simultaneously tending to comfort needs, the classic brand Crocs has good news for them. Crocs being gender neutral, has always been casual an stylish for people but their newest collection is a whole new level. The new silhouettes feature a high fashion forward aesthetic designed in diverse colourways that can oomph up your Diwali look.

Price: Rs. 2995 onwards. shopcrocs.in

Mirror, Mirror on the wall!

There's nothing wrong in pampering yourself with some extra love this season, and we suggest your curate a gift box full of beauty wonders for yourself this Diwali. Amag Beauty's Blue Light Insta Protect range of makeup products will also double up as a perfect gifting option for your friend or cousin who is always glued to their screens. The blip technology blocks out blue light rays emanating from your devices. There are products like powder foundation, eyeliners, kajals, slim lipsticks and more.

Price: Rs. 449 onwards. On amagbeauty.com; Also available on Amazon and Nykaa

Dress up, Grace up!

Ancestry curates clothing pieces that look premium but are simultaneously comfy, subtle and elegant. This festive season they have weaved Indian customs and traditions in every inch of their clothing. The Diwali collection is inspired by Mughal floral miniature art and comprises beautiful, intricate and delicate floral resham embroidery highlighted with tone on tone sequence work combined with bright festive colours like red and teal. The gentle sheen of the fabric and organza drape makes the pieces look luxurious and timeless.

Price: Rs. 1000 onwards. On theancestrystore.in

Beauty Needs

For those who are worried about finding the ideal present for your loved ones on special occasions like Diwali, premium beauty brand O3+ has got you covered. Their festive collection comes with Blueberry D Tan Pack, Age Lock Vitamin C plus Protein, Bridal Facial Kit for the ones waiting to ring the bells soon, Age Lock Vitamin Ace, Age Lock Vitamin C Plus Ferulic, and Face Sheet Masks.

Price: Rs. 125 onwards. Available on Amazon and Nykaa

Small Things

With the festivities just around the corner you might want to gift your newborn or infant some splendid functionable products to celebrate their early Diwali memories. Gifting for children has become all the way more easier with AllThingsBaby.com, as they have curated some amazing products for kids. The range includes a children's backpack, cute navigators, food appliances like Babycook Solo, drum set, meal set made with silicone, bedding set and so on. They also have a Baby Crew on board to especially help you out choose the perfect gift for your little one.

Price: Rs. 2499 onwards. On allthingsbaby.com

Colourful ensemble

Diwali is all about putting your best fashion foot forwards and stepping out in style. Even if it's just a huse gathering, the very vibe of this festival makes you wanr to dress up in vibrant colours and looking your best. Dollar Missy has launched an array of colourful clothing in cool and comfy cotton rich fabric that makes you look stunning without making you sweat. A huge range of leggings have been launched for you to pair it up with kurtas, dresses and tops. These are versatile, comfy and long lasting while being extremely reasonably priced.

Price: Rs. 249 onwards. On dollarglobal.in

To the Tea

If there's one Indian festival that allows sanctified exchange of gifts, it has to be Diwali. Isvara, is a homegrown tea brand that curates gift hampers ahead of every sort of festivities and for Diwali this year they have sorted three premium assortments of gift boxes for you to gift your loved one. Tea is something that never fails to impress Indians. The first hamper is named Goddess Lakshmi Gift Set and includes a tea strainer, forest honey, petite candles, wood teaspoon, and a keepsake gift box. The second hamper Prosperity Gift Set includes a herb basket tea, green tea, tea strainer, candles, teaspoon and a gift box, while the third one named Tea Positive Gift Set includes Kashmiri Kawah, mixed blends, white tea, royal brew, and symphony of spices tea.

Rs. 1600 onwards. On isvara.in

Coffee Connect

Sonnets by Tata Coffee is a range of reserve single origin limited edition coffee produced from high quality Arabica beans coffee. The term reserve indicates that the coffee is only available in a limited quantity, while single- origin means that the beans come from a singke estate, region and producer. This festive season gift your loved ones the finest coffee, and the aroma of love as Sonnets by Tata Coffee has come up with a special curation.

Price: Rs. 500 onwards. On tatacoffeesonnets.com

Brewing Hot

Tea is a classic gift choice that can never fail to impress the desis at heart. One of the most revered tea brands Tata Tea 1868 is offering a plethora of artisanal teas in offbeat flavours this festive season. This could be the ultimate gifting choice for the one who can gulp down numerous cups of tea in a day. The wide range of flavours will help break the monotony in each cuppa.

Price: Rs. 300 onwards. On tatatea1868.com

Glam it Up

Manish Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the most sought after fashion designers in the country and a few years back he also launched a beauty line in association with MyGlamm. Since Diwali is all about dressing up and celebrating the festive vibe, this range can be the perfect Diwali gift for you Instagram crazy friend. They have Powder Matte Lipstick, Gold Flake Lip Gloss, Strobbing Cream and many more for you to make sure your friend looks her best this festive season.

Rs. 499 onwards. On myglamm.com

Locks and Tresses

Dyson is known for revolutionising the hair styling scenario over the past few years and one of their best selling products happens to be their Airwrap, that comes with multiple barrels of different sizes for you to step out with different looks each time. Dyson has introduced a limited edition festive edition Vinca Blue & Rose colourway in Airwrap Multi-Styler. This can come handy as the perfect gift for your friend who styles her hair often, but fears damaging her hair with excessive heat and chemicals.

Price: Rs. 45,900. On dyson.in