We have picked out our favourites from the puffer section and they include statement pieces from Prada and Louis Vuitton



LIKE NUMEROUS OTHER major fashion moments, the exact origin of ‘puffers’ has been contested. The puffer era took off during the 1990s, becoming all the rage among rappers and ravers. In recent years, fashion icons like Rihanna and Irina Shayk have sported puffer jackets on more than one occasion. While they might be impractical, they sure make for an edgy fashion statement, and if trend forecasts are anything to go by, puffer jackets, shoes, bags and accessories are having a major moment. From Moncler to Yves Saint Laurent, here’s how to wear them:

Yeezy does it

The Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot is an interesting creation — a collaboration between the sportswear giant and musician-cum-designer Kanye West. The arcane design of this boot is similar to the facade of a puffer jacket. The avant garde, laceless design gives it a dapper look. ₹56,720 approximately

Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot

Stole searching

Prada’s chic scarf is designed with Re-Nylon — a regenerative nylon yarn which can be recycled indefinitely. The muffler has an extra benefit thanks to its detachable hood. The metal triangle logo of the fashion house completes the look. ₹95,880 approximately

Prada’s chic scarf

Shell collection

Prints of pale blue roses with deep green and black leaves are what set this Richard Quinn jacket apart. However, if you’re going for something more sombre, reverse the shell jacket for an unpatterned cinnamon brown hue that is neutral and classic. ₹1,85,445 approximately

Richard Quinn jacket

Gray scale

Crafted in the gorgeous shade, Heron Gray, this Ella Puffer tote bag has a classic design with a modern twist. You can carry all your essentials, including tiny accessories that can easily fit into the multiple compartments on the inside. The neutral gray tint makes it versatile and suitable for a wide array of outfits. ₹23,805 approximately

Ella Puffer tote bag

Pillow talk

This glamorous Pillow Comfort ankle-boot courtesy of Louis Vuitton features the iconic LV monogram on the inner lining, and the upper lining boasts a polished eiderdown finish. The water-resistant nylon willalso provide comfort thanks to the warm down filling. ₹1,05,000 approximately

Louis Vuitton ankle-boot

Fuchsia fanatic

This lined nylon belt bag from Moncler is the perfect blend of functional and fashion forward. Wear it on your shoulder or across your waist using the adjustable belt. The diamond quilting and leather accents along with the embellished logo give it a classy finish. ₹52,325 approximately

Nylon belt bag from Moncler

Sage advice

Yves Saint Laurent has nicknamed this fashionable piece after its founder’s muse, Lou Lou de la Falaise, paying homage to their shared bond. Artfully crafted in Italy, this velvety smooth shoulder bag has a roomy interior and a compact zipper compartment as well. If you plan on repurposing this striking YSL bag as a clutch, it is best paired with muted or earthy tones. ₹1,67,481 approximately