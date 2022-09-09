Our pick of jewellery for the minimalistic man
These low on maintenance jewellery go well with everything and show the beauty of 'less is more.'
The minimalist jewellery trend is nothing new. Its popularity continues to grow and evolve. With men’s jewellery also gaining traction in the past year, we pick out some statement pieces for the minimalist at heart. Think signet rings from Lune and bracelets from Roxanne Assoulin.
Signing off
Started out as a mark to seal documents, these rings represented power. But now they have become a fashion statement. With 18-karat gold plating, the ring from Lune is perfect for both casual and formal outfits.₹2,750 approximately
Brass tacks
Manifest design adds a modern touch to totems with this totem bangle. The set of two flat bangles can be worn daily and are made from polished brass to prevent tarnishing and patina over time.₹1,900
Gold standard
This bracelet from 1017 ALYX 9SM stands for everything that is not mediocre. Its gold and black color combination gives it a classy look and the polished finish makes for a pretty sight. The bracelet also has an engraved logo on the panel. ₹29,133 approximately
Ear me out
Ear cuffs never run out of style and this piece from Jam Homemade is unique and super cute. Crafted from sterling silver, the ear cuff takes the shape of a safety pin. Leopard spots are carved on the cap along with a tiny red heart. ₹11,946 approximately
Vintage view
One Nought One One’s handcrafted necklace, called Emile, is made from 18-karat gold. Part of their Zig Zag Zig collection, it has a vintage look. Pairing it with a black t-shirt will help the minimal design stand out. ₹1,800
Screw that
The Screw It studs from Fashka are eye-catching and definite conversation starters. Made from stainless steel, the pair is shaped like a screw — a must-have if you’d describe your style as grungy. ₹1,099
Arm candy
With flexible cord bands, this bracelet from Roxanne Assoulin with gold-tone and monochrome beads is a great way to add a dash of swagger to your ensemble. ₹13,574 approximately