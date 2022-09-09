Our pick of jewellery for the minimalistic man

The minimalist jewellery trend is nothing new. Its popularity continues to grow and evolve. With men’s jewellery also gaining traction in the past year, we pick out some statement pieces for the minimalist at heart. Think signet rings from Lune and bracelets from Roxanne Assoulin.

Ring from Lune

Signing off

Started out as a mark to seal documents, these rings represented power. But now they have become a fashion statement. With 18-karat gold plating, the ring from Lune is perfect for both casual and formal outfits.₹2,750 approximately

Totem Bangles from Manifest design

Brass tacks

Manifest design adds a modern touch to totems with this totem bangle. The set of two flat bangles can be worn daily and are made from polished brass to prevent tarnishing and patina over time.₹1,900

Bracelet from 1017 ALYX 9SM

Gold standard

This bracelet from 1017 ALYX 9SM stands for everything that is not mediocre. Its gold and black color combination gives it a classy look and the polished finish makes for a pretty sight. The bracelet also has an engraved logo on the panel. ₹29,133 approximately

Ear Cuffs from Jam Homemade

Ear me out

Ear cuffs never run out of style and this piece from Jam Homemade is unique and super cute. Crafted from sterling silver, the ear cuff takes the shape of a safety pin. Leopard spots are carved on the cap along with a tiny red heart. ₹11,946 approximately

Necklace from One Nought One One

Vintage view

One Nought One One’s handcrafted necklace, called Emile, is made from 18-karat gold. Part of their Zig Zag Zig collection, it has a vintage look. Pairing it with a black t-shirt will help the minimal design stand out. ₹1,800

Earrings from Fashka

Screw that

The Screw It studs from Fashka are eye-catching and definite conversation starters. Made from stainless steel, the pair is shaped like a screw — a must-have if you’d describe your style as grungy. ₹1,099

Bracelet from Roxanne Assoulin

Arm candy

With flexible cord bands, this bracelet from Roxanne Assoulin with gold-tone and monochrome beads is a great way to add a dash of swagger to your ensemble. ₹13,574 approximately