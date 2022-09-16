We pick out ’50s style dresses inspired by the film Don’t Worry Darling

Social media has been abuzz with the off-screen drama surrounding the glamorous cast of the film Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde. Irrespective of how the film is received and despite the controversy it has run into, we’re here for the gorgeous ’50s-inspired costumes! The post-war era was all about hyper femininity, emphasised by the hourglass physique and barely-there-waistlines. From Molly Godard’s gingham printed midi dress to a floral-printed Emilia Wickstead gown, we take a look at some statement pieces that will be right at home on the sets of the film.

Cotton shirt dress by Stella McCartney

Get in line

Designed from pure cotton, this white and blue pinstriped dress by Stella McCartney is crafted for a slim fit. The designer’s Savile Row training shines through in the design of this shirt dress which features a sharp collar and gathered sleeves. ₹95,189 approximately

Belted hemp midi skirt from Mara Hoffman

Going blue

The Anna midi skirt by Mara Hoffman is made from hemp. The bright blue-and-white printed fabric catches one’s attention instantly. The paper bag waist serves to accentuate the wearer’s curves. ₹37,566 approximately

Floral print poplin dress by Batsheva

Neutral stand

This beige and black piece from Batsheva features button fastenings down the front. The Lucille dress designed from cotton-poplin is covered in whimsical blooms. Fitted at the bust, it has a flowing skirt and a slightly cinched waist. ₹49,764 approximately

Pinstriped midi dress from Ahluwalia

Second chance

If you are into repurposed fashion, this Ahluwalia mini dress is a great pick. The designer has redesigned and used vintage materials to create an elegant pinstripe wave on one side of the dress. This is complemented by a satin-finish fabric in dark brown on the other side. ₹91,472 approximately

Leather pencil skirt from Isabel Marant

Soft as leather

Isabel Marant’s ‘Blehor’ skirt is a contemporary spin on traditional pencil skirts. It is made from buttery light brown leather, which is stretchable and has a comfortable fit. Wear it with dark, knee-high boots. ₹2,86,129 approximately

Floral taffeta-faille midi dress from Emilia Wickstead

Floral arrangement

This floral-print number by designer Emilia Wickstead boasts hand-painted hydrangeas on the white taffeta-faille fabric. Secured with a zip fastening along the back, the dress has a pleated skirt and a nipped in waist. The puffed cap sleeves and the thin fabric make the dress a perfect choice for a sunny day. ₹2,05,211 approximately

Gingham midi dress from Molly Goddard

Check this out

Molly Goddard’s graceful cotton midi dress has a gingham print. The shirring on the bodice makes it fitted yet comfortable. Complete the look with espadrilles and a miniature crossbody bag for a leisurely brunch. ₹55,770 approximately

(With inputs from Srushti Kulkarni)