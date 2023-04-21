Hop on for a sustainable shopping spree as Pili Taxi makes its debut in Hyderabad with a lifestyle exhibition

With the approaching scorching heat, don’t abandon your shopping plans or avoid going out altogether as Pili Taxi is all set to make a debut in Hyderabad with its upcoming lifestyle exhibition to bring your sunny side up. The display will feature a diverse selection of homegrown and sustainable Indian brands in clothing, accessories, art, and home decor for a fulfilling shopping fling. The exhibition’s curator, Bijaya Dutta who has previously taken the travelling exhibition to metropolis like Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore, shares what brings them to Hyderabad this time, “Hyderabad was in our ’top five’ cities list as we have faith in the city folks that they will love our curation of eco-friendly brands. In the age of fast fashion, it’s a challenge to convince people to shift to eco- friendly products. With such pop-ups, my vision is to help consumers make more mindful choices so that they buy less and instead invest in a durable, quality design that supports people’s values.”

Linens at the pop-up

The exhibition promises to be a haven for fashion frenzy folks with labels spotlighting the arts and crafts of India. Giving us a preview of what to expect, Bijaya adds, “Through Pili Taxi, I want to create a community of mindful consumers that understand the richness of Indian craft, traditions and techniques. I love to curate brands which are working on ethical fashion and artisanal products. For the Hyderabad edition, we are showcasing brands like Sangraha, known for their Chikan embroidery from Lucknow; Print Roots from Jaipur that specialises in hand block printed home furnishings; Bhomra representing Bengal Jamdani Weaves; 108 Knots representing a women run initiative that makes Macramé home decor and accessories; Ira bringing kantha embroidery work, etc.”

Saris to be at display

Pili Taxi will get the buyer introduced to sustainability in everyday use. Expect many other sustainable brands like Karma Ashrama offering apparel made from 100% natural materials; The Strange Co. displaying pottery made of locally sourced clay; and natural dyes and crafts label WHE exhibiting ecofriendly jewellery. Telling us how she prioritises mindful luxury, Bijaya says that she follows ethical values while selecting brands, “I like to give space to eco-friendly, locally made, handcrafted, sustainable, vegan, women supported and made in India labels. We curate brands who directly work with local artisans and craftsmen.

Fine cutlery sets

With Pili Taxi giving us a ring-side view of conscious buying, the curator aims to roam all over the world and create a strong community of people who love to flaunt sustainable labels. Apart from that, attendees can indulge in enjoyable activities such as eating and socialising at the exhibition to connect organically with the endurable community of eco champions.

Entry free.April 21 and 22. 11 am to 8 pm. At Saptaparni, Banjara Hills.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada