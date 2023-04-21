Visit these finest jewellery brands in Kolkata for their Akshay Tritiya offerings

With most of us busy scouring unique jewellery pieces for Akshay Tritiya, we thought of making your job easier by curating some of the finest bijoux pieces. Here is a list of renowned city jewellers and their finest offerings and new collections for the auspicious occasion.

Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers

Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers launched an exquisite collection called Akshay Tritiya Edit 2023 with a comprehensive diversity of avant-garde jewellery. The collection is an ideal choice for jewellery aficionados, with specialisation in diamond, polki, temple and antique gold jewellery. The specially curated range comprises intricate chokers and necklaces, exquisite earrings, classic bracelets and finely crafted rings. Store at Salt Lake.

Indian Gem and Jewellery Collection

Keeping the essence of festivities in mind, the brand introduces Akanksha, a range of stunning jewels boasting exquisite jewellery, which is traditional, yet with a contemporary twist. The statement Chandbali earrings and polki besides the elegant statement earrings, exquisite rings, elegant necklaces and classic kadas, are big head-turners. Embedded with colourful gemstones, the multi-wear pieces are sure to attract your attention this season. They are a must-have to elevate the joy of celebrations. Store at Elgin Road.

Mahabir Danwar Jewellers

If you are looking for a piece of exquisite jewellery you may consider Mahabir Danwar Jewellers’ Samridhi Collection which comprises pieces reflecting your innate ethnicity adding an extra touch of elegance to your attire. The collection showcases lightweight jewellery pieces, which are versatile and can be worn with a variety of outfits, from casual to formal. The brand has also launched over 100 new designs of gold chains and bangles, which can add a touch of elegance to your attire. Stores at Salt Lake & Park Street.

MB Jewellers & Sons

MBJ’s latest collection features a wide range of intricate designs crafted with the finest quality materials. From intricately crafted polki chokers, and neckpieces to elegant diamond necklaces to exquisite gold sets, rings, bangles and bracelets the exquisite array has something for everyone including polki jewellery for men. On Lord Sinha Road & Burrabazar.

Avama Jewellers

Avama Jewellers’ diamond jewellery embedded with colourful gemstones, and jewellery with minakari work is attracting the attention of patrons this season for their fine craftsmanship. Their kundan chandbali earrings too are a big head-turner with their heritage feel and elegance. Youngsters can go for chunky earpieces, bracelets and other eye-catching numbers to flaunt at parties and other formal events. At Camac Street.

BC Sen Jewellers

This Akshay Tritiya, gift yourself some intricately handcrafted balas with elaborate floral motifs and meenakari work which are an ode to immaculate craftsmanship. The balas signify auspiciousness and celebrate the essence of Bengal. You can also opt for the antique gold handcrafted choker or ornate kaan phools to adorn this festive season. Stores across Kolkata.

De Beers Forevermark

De Beers Forevermark launched the Forevermark Icon Collection, this Akshay Tritiya which pays a tribute to the iconic motif that has been at the core of the brand since its inception. Originally inspired by the beauty of stars in the South African night sky and the outline of a diamond, the collection has 62 exquisite pieces including earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pavé set diamonds, and various diamond shapes. forevermark.com

Ouro Jewels

Ouro Jewels’ new collection Rashi has an extensive range of diamonds set in ethereal and refined designs — jewellery collections for partywear and occasionwear. From intricately crafted elegant diamond danglers and statement rings to a wide range of exquisite diamond necklaces and dainty bracelets, the brand has new designs that suit the needs of the evolving consumer demand. On AJC Bose Road.

Crisanto Jewels

Crisanto Jewels has a congregation of precious ornaments in its Akshay Tritiya 2023 Edition. The collection features a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs, crafted with utmost care and precision. From intricately designed necklaces to elegant bracelets and earrings, the jewellery pieces are sure to add glam to your ensembles. Store at Alipore.