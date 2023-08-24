Have a look at these Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas!

Raksha bandhan is just around the corner, and most people are hunting for exquisite, interesting gifts for their siblings or cousins. Even if we fight for the television remote, last piece of chocolate, or dresses, the love and affection seen among siblings is of a rare kind…most precious. Here we have a long-curated list for you to get your hands on to the most choiceable gifts that will be adored and treasured.

Sevā Home India Rakhi gifts

Nazar na lage!

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sevā Home India has launched the evil eye candle in a deep patchouli scent to protect your space and welcome positive vibes! What better way to celebrate the bond of protection by gifting your brother an evil eye candle, protecting him from the ‘nazar’! You can also choose to buy a small and large Rakhi hamper, pre-curate by the brand. Not only will it consist of the evil eye candle, but also rakhis, almond brittles, brownie brittles and more. Rs 1500+

ĀNANDĀ from Embark Perfumes

All joys

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate joy, happiness and love, while you cherish the special bond with your siblings with ĀNANDĀ from Embark Perfumes, that literally means happiness and joy. Let your gift be a symbol of your love, appreciation. Available in two variants, for him and for her. Rs 3595

Zouk Trapezia Tote

Amp up your accessories game

Make this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan special for your sibling with a thoughtful and memorable gift like this fancy tote that expresses your love and appreciation. A great choice to carry all your sister’s essentials, Zouk’s Trapezia Tote covers one for every occasion, whether they're heading to work, running errands, or going on a weekend getaway. Rs 1799

Onitsuka Tiger’s Sclaw Puff

Squad mode on!

What is better than truly looking like a squad and giving others big fashion goals? Onitsuka Tiger’s Sclaw Puff inspired by driving and wrestling shoes from the 1970s, has distinctive lines on the sole inspired by tiger scratches. How fancy does that sound? Rs 15500

Montblanc pen

An icon for an icon

Whether you wish to express love or affection, gratitude or admiration, Montblanc's curated assortment offers an elegant twist to celebrate the extraordinary bond in your life. Gift your sibling an unforgettable piece, pens, watches, bags or others, with heritage style and contemporary design. Price on request.

mCaffeine lipsticks

Love for nudes

Our love nude lipshades can never go away. mCaffeine’s newly launched range of six pigmented, moisturising and lightweight lipsticks have been designed to spread like melted chocolate on your lips while its rich Cocoa aroma makes you want to indulge in it every day! Available in shades. Your sibling/cousin is definitely gonna love these. Rs 499

Hyphen’s Golden Hour Glow Face Serum

Glowy skin

Now that the countdown for the festive season has already begun, why don’t you choose to give something to make your sibling glow even more? Hyphen’s Golden Hour Glow Face Serum promises to brighten the skin and comes with a non-sticky and fragrance-free formula. Made with seven skin glowing ingredients, said to be sourced from nature and science, the abundance of antioxidants helps in damage repair and improves the skin healing process. Rs 649

Mary Cohr Luminous Love

Gifting a skincare routine

This year, bestow your beloved sister with an unparalleled skincare journey, with Mary Cohr’s Luminous Love: Raksha Bandhan Glow Kit – an exquisite synergy that promises to cocoon her in luxury. The Glow Kit consists of a Fresh Cleansing Cream, has a lightweight formula, and dissolves makeup and impurities, leaving her skin feeling refreshed and revitalised. Post wash, all you need is the Hydrosmose Serum that revitalises moisture-depleted skin, promising to replenish hydration, diminish dehydration wrinkles to unveil a supple, luminous complexion. Rs 7100

Bottega Veneta accessory

A gift so opulent

Seize the perfect opportunity to redefine sibling goals and affection through the alluring assortment of Bottega Veneta accessories. From bags to AirPod cases, cardholders, and wallets, this collection is a captivating delight for both men and women. Price on request

Kate Spade New York bangle

A gift to treasure

Kate Spade New York introduces its Infinite Engraved Spade Bangle, a heartfelt symbol that goes beyond mere adornments. The bangle represents the unbreakable bond between siblings, uncovering a profound love shared between brothers and sisters that leaves a lasting imprint. Rs 6,990

Skincare hamper from Rivona Naturals

Skincare with a piece of nature

This Raksha Bandhan, promise your sister moments of tranquillity and rejuvenation with thoughtfully curated skincare hampers from Rivona Naturals. With an array of products across categories such as body, face, hair and lip, Rivona Naturals offers the power of botanical extracts, essential oils, and plant-based derivatives. Price on request

Primal Gray "Out of Office" collection

For the eco-conscious sis

Gift your eco-conscious sister Primal Gray’s "Out of Office" collection. Inspired by the carefree spirit of summer, it blends sun-bleached pinks and blues into sustainable staples, ideal for the urban nomad in her. Show your appreciation for her values with a thoughtful, stylish gift that embodies her mindset. Embrace the joy of sustainable living this Raksha Bandhan. Rs 2500+

Jimmy Choo Beach tote

Shower some love

This Raksha Bandhan, let's shower some extra love on the person who's not just a 2 am buddy, but also a partner in all our crazy shenanigans, the ATM we never hesitate to raid, and the in-house fashion guru who turns our wardrobe into a runway, with Jimmy Choo’s latest offerings of bags, bandanas, shoes and jewellery pieces! Price on request

Hugo Boss shoe care kit

For the sneakerheads

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, if you're scratching your head over the perfect gift, fret not! BOSS's curated Raksha Bandhan gifting guide comes to the rescue. From the coolest bracelets to trendiest bucket hats, practical shoe care kits to soothing yoga mats, with a plethora of choices in clothing and accessories, BOSS got you covered with a gift for every type of sibling you have. Price on request.

Dring Games combo

For the dramebaaz

If your siblings are crazy Bollywood buffs then the ultimate party combo from Dring is perfect to give them their “main character” moment. While reciting the iconic dialogues and guessing your favourite movie characters, you’ll end up sharing hearty laughs and reminiscing your cherished cinematic memories. Rs 4999

CHOSEN Rakhi gift hamper

Care and commitment

Raksha Bandhan is the epitome of the lifelong commitment we make to shield and safeguard our brothers and sisters. This year, CHOSEN By Dermatology introduces an innovative approach to this timeless tradition. Shield them not only from negative influences but also from the harsh effects of UV rays and pollution using the robust SAFESCREEN Charminar, a light routine gentle exfoliator, a peptide therapy intense repair gel and others. Rs 6910

SkinQ Festive Radiance gift box

All for festive radiance

Cеlеbratе Raksha Bandhan with SkinQ's nеw Fеstivе Radiancе gift box. This special sеt features two еxpеrtly formulatеd solutions: Sun Protеct Ultra Light Gеl, a non-sticky SPF 40 sunscrееn with Vitamin C, and Glow Bright Mask, a 15-minutе clay mask with powеrful activеs. Raksha Bandhan is more than a fеstival — it's a promise of love and protеction, making SkinQ's gift box thе pеrfеct gesture. Rs 999

Juice Chemistry X Paul & Mike Rakhi box

Juicy hampers

One of the sweetest bonds we have is the one we share with our siblings. So to celebrate this forever bond, Juicy Chemistry has come up with some juicy hampers in collaboration with Paul & Mike. The Soulful Box contains a Juicy Chemistry Lime, Ginger & Rice Soap, a Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Balm, Paul & Mike Cookies Hazelnut & Peppermint, Paul & Mike Pate De Fruit Blood Orange & Lime and Paul & Mike Hazelnut, Coffee & Chocolate Spread. Rs 1775

Itara chakra bracelet

Eternal bonds

Embrace the essence of eternal bonds this Rakhi with Itara's Lab-Grown Diamond Chakra Bracelets! More than just jewellery, these bracelets are a timeless celebration of love and connection. Rs 13,500

Anveya Mist in the City collection

Misty and fragrant

Anveya’s Mist in the City collection is the ultimate fragrance companion for the urban woman who thrives on challenges and embraces the excitement of city life. Woody, citrusy, musky, these can be ideal gifting options for your sisters. Rs 499+

Starkle necklace

Minimal and aesthetic

Gift your sister Starkle’s recently launched dazzling Gold Sphere Necklace. Designed for layering, it adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble. Crafted with precision, it weighs 3.64 grams of pure sophistication. Rs 19,210.50

Marvel rakhi hamper

Avengers fans, anyone?

Ferns N Petals launches Marvel Rakhi and gift hamper set just in time for Raksha Bandhan. This exclusive range of hampers pays homage to the legendary Marvel characters, offering an opportunity for siblings to celebrate their love with an extra dose of superhero charm. From vibrant rakhis to mugs and sippers, notebooks, headphones, puzzles and other exciting items each gift is designed to capture the essence of camaraderie and strength embodied by Marvel. Price on request

Akihi's genie in a bottle

Genie in a bottle

Akihi's Genie in a Bottle serum is engrossed with a perfect combination of repairing the skin along with hydrating it and keeping it healthy. It contains ceramide that helps in reducing radicals in the skin that destroys elastin and collagen which results in making the skin plump and firm. Hyaluronic acid is vital for healthy and hydrated skin as it helps in keeping the skin moisturised while keeping it protected and enacts as a skin barrier. Rs 2500

Clip-on streaks

For the colourful one

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, consider gifting your sister something as colourful and funky as your relationship. These delightful clip-on streaks from 1 Hair Stop are more than just accessories – they're a vibrant expression of the special bond you share. Let these streaks remind her that she's not just your sister, but a cherished confidante who adds colour to your world. Rs 550

Trunativ Raksha Bandhan hamper

For the health junkie

Trunativ’s unique Raksha Bandhan hamper offers healthier snacking alternatives, and the hamper consists of choco filled cones, and something for your everyday sweet, fibre and protein requirements. Rs 2000

Manish Malhotra Retro Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo by MyGlamm

Retro & soft

Gift your sibling Manish Malhotra Retro Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo exclusively by MyGlamm, to unveil their vintage charm. This lipstick duo, nestled in a premium colour-block box, is the perfect Rakhi gift for your loved ones. Rs 799

Owl mug set from KCC

Artsy and with love

Made from sturdy, sleek, lightweight fine bone china, Kolkata Centre for Creativity’s Airavata Green Coffee Mug is filled with motifs that draw their inspiration from the Pattachitra art form. The motifs seek to depict the Vahanas of Hindu Deities. The wares have been hand decorated with pastel hues of yellow and green, and have been intricately decorated with bold lines, accompanied by a single-tone setting, and have been highlighted with 24-karat gold. Rs 1675. Available at KCC Gallery Store, Anandapur, Kolkata.

Cover Story Linen collection

Linen for the soul

Cover Story’s new linen range is lightweight and breathable ensuring comfort in various settings, from leisurely outings to professional environments. Elevate your style effortlessly with the understated elegance that linen brings to formal and casual attire. The collection spans a range of neutral hues to vibrant printed patterns, catering to a spectrum of fashion preferences. Price on request.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

For your stylish sibling

This Rakhi Day, surprise your sibling with the Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer for his/her hair styling needs without exposing the hair to excessive heat. With a range of 5 styling attachments which consists of- Flyaway attachment, Styling concentrator, Diffuser, Gentle air attachment and Smoothing nozzle, one can choose the attachments according to their hair types. Rs 36,900

Needledust jutti

Shoetopia

Merging tradition with a modern aesthetic, Needledust launches a special range during the Rakhi season. With a perfect blend of cultural heritage and contemporary design, these new pairs pay homage to Indian craftsmanship. The collection features six exquisite pairs, two pairs showcase the iconic Kolhapuri craftsmanship, and four are juttis. Price on request

A Drapery saree

Sarees galore

Who doesn’t like a traditional arni silk saree? Drapery’s collection is breezy enough to combat the swelling heat, and contemporary enough to make a sartorial statement. Their usage of modern-day jacquard technologies culminated into their latest collection with elaborate and detailed designs, making their fabric feel lighter than air. Price on request

Golden Hues Gifting stationery set

Art collectors

Along with celebrating siblings’ bond and love, this occasion also flags off the festive and gifting season in the country. To make this experience of gifting seamless yet very exclusive and thoughtful, Golden Hues Gifting has curated a range of personalised stationery sets that are perfect to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. The range includes beautiful money envelopes, notecards with envelopes and gift tags in stunning designs and motifs inspired by traditional Pichwai prints, the Mughal era, colourful spring blossoms and many more. Price on request

Verve Scented Bundle

Fragrant bonds

Olfa Originals’ Verve Scented bundle that consists of a set of two fragrances in 80 ml Eau De Parfum and 150 ml Body Parfum, can be a great gift for your sibling. While the Eau De Parfum is encased in a cherry blossom embossed monochromatic bottle with hues of garnet merging into the darkness, the Body Parfum is encased in an easy to spritz, travel-friendly spray can. Rs 3749

NOIB Elise Shirt

Summertime fancy

This Rakshabandhan, as the threads of sibling love are woven, embrace the enchanting world of NOIB (No In Between) – a label that mirrors the intricate tapestry of sibling relationships. Just like the unique bond between siblings, NOIB's newest collections ‘Around the World’ and ‘Summertime Gladness’, is a blend of contrasts and harmonies, where every piece tells a tale of duality and unity. Price on request

Mokobara Tote

Gift of Versatility

Gift the Mokobara Easy Going Tote this Raksha Bandhan – a versatile companion for your sibling's every journey. From family gatherings to casual outings, this tote embodies their easy-going spirit while symbolising your enduring bond. A lasting expression of love and style. Rs 5999

My Perfumes Select's Nude Rose Perfume

Smell the best

Experience Raksha Bandhan with Nude Rose Perfume by My Perfumes Select. This opulent fragrance embodies timeless elegance. Envelop in captivating top notes of pink peppercorn and incense, followed by a heart of rose, peony, and cedarwood. Base notes of Akigalawood, amber, and musk linger, leaving a trail of refined luxury. Rs 19,500

Fabindia festive gift hamper

With love

When it comes to gifting, Fabindia is the place to go. From beautifully crafted kitchen wear to toxin-free skincare gift boxes and gift cards, take your pick for the perfect gift. Price on request.

Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers

For the real gem

Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers’ Rakhi gifting options perfectly embodies the essence of sibling love. Kohgem's curated collection of meticulously crafted jewellery pieces captures the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. From modern interpretations of Rakhi bracelets to thoughtfully designed sibling bond pendants, each creation signifies the unbreakable connection shared between siblings. Personalised engravings and gemstone-adorned designs add a unique touch, ensuring that every piece becomes a cherished keepsake. Price on request

Brune & Bareskin Rakhi gifting

Style quotient

Brune & Bareskin, known for its exquisite range of formal and casual footwear, has put together a selection of elegant leather shoes and accessories to complement a sophisticated style. The Raksha Bandhan combo includes a pair of premium leather shoes, a sleek leather wallet, and a matching belt, making it an ideal choice for brothers who appreciate classic fashion. Price on request

O3+ Snail Mucin

More supple skin

When everyone is raving over snail mucins for softer, more supple skin, why not gift your sibling/cousin a bottle of it. O3+ Snail 98 Mucin Essence comprises 98% skin-friendly snail secretion filtrate in a cloudy gelatinous texture that is effective at repairing damaged skin, shrinking pores, improving skin elasticity and maintaining hydration levels all day long. Rs 1050

Pouffes from Amardeep Designs

Poufing up

Gifting pouffes to your sibling for Rakhi is a creative and stylish way to celebrate your bond. Pouffes, with their versatile and trendy designs, offer both comfort and aesthetic appeal. By giving pouffes as a Rakhi gift, you're offering your sibling a cosy spot to relax and unwind, symbolising your desire for their well-being and comfort. Amardeep Designs' pouffes can also serve as a unique decorative element in their living space, reminding them of the special connection you share. This thoughtful gesture not only showcases your love on Rakhi but also adds a touch of style and functionality to their surroundings. Price on request.

Straavi sarees

Sarees, traditional & modern

Whether she resonates with the allure of the past or embraces the vision of a greener future, Straavi’s traditional, and sustainable saris have something exceptional in store for your sisters. Price on request

Dresses from Around the City

Flowy dresses

Just as every sister is unique, so are the dresses from Around the City. Explore an array of styles, colours, and cuts that cater to her distinct tastes and preferences. Whether she gravitates towards classic elegance, contemporary trends, or a fusion of both, the collection has the perfect dress to complement her spirit. Price on request

Truefitt & Hill Shaving Comfort Set

For a comfortable shave

The Truefitt & Hill Shaving Comfort Set is a collection of high-quality grooming products designed to provide a luxurious shaving experience. It typically includes items like shaving cream or soap, aftershave balm or lotion, and possibly a pre-shave oil or razor and a complimentary Royal Signature Service. These sets aim to offer a smooth and comfortable shave while soothing the skin and minimising irritation. Rs 14,700

Biotique Royal Allure Collection

Smelling the best

Derived from India's exquisite literary and perfumery traditions, Biotique Royal's Allure Collection celebrates an array of scents and textures designed to gratify the senses. With inspirations drawn from the evocative scents of Ancient India, this collection presents a sensory delight reminiscent of past eras. Price on request

Earrings from Kazo

Gift for the beauty

Kazo’s heavy dangle earrings studded with rhinestones and an outstanding black stone makes for a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift. Rs 1690

Hair Drama Co.'s Rakhi hamper

For the drama queen

Hair Accessory brand Hair Drama Co. has a wonderful selection of Rakhi gifting hampers, tailored to suit every type of sister. Explore their special collection of gift boxes on their website and discover the perfect gift for your sister. Rs 1200+

Cremeitalia Rakhi hamper

Cheesy peasy

Exclusively curated to celebrate your special bond and enjoy it to the fullest, the scrumptious hamper from Cremeitalia contains the queen bee of Italian cheeses, Burrata; soft and delicate cherry mozzarella; tangy and zesty African peri-peri Dip; and a light and fluffy, oregano spice mix dip. Rs 980

Lavie’s Monoprint Shelly Satchel

Elegance

Lavie’s Monoprint Shelly Satchel – a blend of elegance and practicality that will surely delight your sister. With its sleek design, monogram printed premium texture, and two compartments, the Shelly Satchel offers both style and functionality. Multiple pockets ensure organised storage, while bottom feet enhance its durability. Make her day even more special with a trendy handbag that carries all her essentials while reflecting your thoughtfulness. Rs 5,299

Caprese Milena sling

Fancy and chic

Made using faux leather, Caprese's Milena Sling shall compliment your every outfit with ease. The bag contains a top grab handle, a secure flap over the snap button to ensure safety, adjustable and detachable sling handles for comfort, and spacious interiors with zipper pockets to keep your belongings in place. The product is available in three shades: Soft blue, black, and blush. Rs 2,499

Mackly's Boat Ahoy Night Suit

Comfort is the key

Set sail on a voyage of comfort with the Mackly’s Boat Ahoy Night Suit. This ultimate “relaxed wear” invites you to leisure time with a boat-printed t-shirt and pants, intertwining maximum comfort with casual sophistication. Rs 849

Moonshine Honey Project

Honey-ing

Moonshine Honey Project’s assorted 3 pack (Sidr, Acacia & Mustard Honey), freshly sourced from their own bee boxes, makes for the perfect unique gift for this festive season. Rs 1050

CC Cream from Earthy by Elleza

The perfect tone

We are always in search of a good, moisturising CC cream, and the one from Earthy By Ellenza is the perfect option. The product is lightweight, blendable, easy to apply tinted cream moisturiser powered by green tea and vitamin E to instantly brighten and even out dull complexion. Rs 1,450

Fabulous Four tea gift box

Fab, fab, fabulous

The name says it all, Fabulous. Surprise your sibling with this holistic wooden gift box from Tea Culture of India, four crystal clear glass tubes embodied with four mega hit loose leaves tea- lemon honey, Moroccan mint, Kashmiri kahwa and flowery bouquet, a delicate blend of green tea, rose petals, hibiscus, and licorice roots. Rs 1500

Bangles from Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers

Love for indian jewellery

Blending modern interpretation, Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers keeps the rich and colourful essence of Indian jewellery tradition alive via its statement-making hand jewellery. The collection comprises exquisite tennis bracelets, bold kadas, authentic pachelis, traditional gajras, delicate bangles, classic solitaire rings, signature jadau rings and the likes. These are crafted to perfection in diamonds, polki, jadau, kundan and the likes. Price on request. Available at Salt lake, City Centre 1

Swiss Military hard shell backpack

For the globetrotter

Swiss Military's premium lifestyle product range, curated meticulously consists of an assortment of covers, luggage, backpacks, laptop bags, accessories, and more. Their Hard-Shell Travel Backpack from theri UFO Series makes a fantastic gift for your globetrotting siblings/cousins. Its unique diamond-cut ABS hard-shell design ensures durability and style for their travels. With separate compartments for a laptop, iPad, and documents, as well as various pockets for organising ease, this backpack offers practicality and efficiency. Rs 3,899

A teal kurta

Bond with style

Gargee Designers’ ethnic menswear makes for a classic, pre-festive gift. Embrace tradition with classic kurta-pyajamas, add a touch of modern flair with stylish Bundi sets, and shrug sets, or feel royal in exquisite Jodhpuri Sets. Complete your look with curated accessories, and step into the festivities adorned in cultural splendour. Price on request

Anaya diamond pendant

An exquisite piece

Experience the elegance of the Anaya diamond pendant by DishiS Designer Jewellery, a breathtaking masterpiece that showcases meticulous craftsmanship. Set in an exquisite 18K pink gold frame, the meticulously cut diamonds exude sophistication. Elevate your style with this timeless piece, embodying refined elegance and luxurious allure. Rs 11,171.70

Nourish your wellbeing combo

Health is wealth

Wellbeing Nutrition and Nourish Organics have joined forces to launch their new "Nourish Your Wellbeing Combo," a superhero duo for your health, and makes for a thoughtful gift for your siblings. The combo healthy chocolate granola with packs of plant protein powder. Rs 2205

Golden Tips Rakhi hamper

For the tea lover

Golden Tips, Darjeeling, has a gift box with a collection of the finest Black CTC teas blended with a bountiful of exotic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper. Perfect for tea-lovers, the tea leaves are packed in attractive tin cans in a designer box. Rs 1395

Solid wood bookshel from Kalyanam Furniture

For the bibliophiles

This Raksha Bandhan, show your siblings how much they mean to you by gifting her a thoughtful and timeless present – a solid wood bookshelf from Kalyanam Furniture. This elegant piece of furniture not only speaks volumes about your sibling bond but also provides a practical and stylish solution for organising her cherished books and treasures. Price on request

Cedar Brown hanging lamp

Lamps for the heart

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year by surprising your sister with a gift that radiates warmth and charm – the Cedar Brown 5 Series Hanging Lamp from Saraf Furniture. This exquisite piece combines functionality and aesthetics, casting a soft and inviting glow that transforms any space into a cosy haven. Price on request

A Rosemoore product

Serene and joy

This Raksha Bandhan, go beyond the ordinary and gift your sister a present that embodies serenity and joy – a Scent Sack from Rosemoore. This scented treasure is more than a fragrance; it's a journey towards inner peace and contentment. Price on request

Avaanti bypass bangle

Transcendental beauty

Bangles from both De Beers Forevermark exude sophistication and style, be it the pave closed or open bangles or the pave bypass bangles, with their intricate designs and exceptional craftsmanship making them ideal Raksha Bandhan gifts. Each of these bracelets are set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold. Price on request

Kettleberry coffee

Coffee: The morning booster

For mornings when your siblings crave café-quality coffee and are cranky until they get it, Kettleberry brings a fresh new outlook for coffee connoisseurs and alike. Discover delightfully nuanced coffee—in the comfort of your home. Oh and not just the classic, but they also have variants like vanilla, hazelnut and vanilla. Rs 149+

A Karuna Khaitan dress

For the pillar of strength

While your sister has shown rock-solid support, cracked you up with silly jokes on gloomy days and cared for you like a mother; make her feel special with an exquisite garment gift that she can adorn and revere for years to come. Karuna Khaitan is all set to create an unforgettable experience and build memories for you on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The specially curated collection comprises of dresses, overlays, tunics, kurtas and the likes, playing with hand embroidery and subtle embellishments. Price on request

Botnal's skincare products

For the skincare enthusiast

Give your sibling a well-earned break from work and a chance to unwind. Allow them to feel Botnal's transforming force and find their inner brilliance. Stress can wreak havoc on skin, therefore all-natural and sustainable skincare products such as On The Rocks Detox Serum, Ying Yang Drops (Essence) and Berry Booster (Essence) make particularly considerate gift options this year. Rs 299+

Aveil Creme Avoine

For the one that takes care of you

Show your sibling your care for them by gifting them the dermatologically approved Aveil skincare. Aveil boasts a diverse range of skin care products encompassing gentle cleansers and nourishing moisturisers. Each Aveil product is backed by scientific research, guaranteeing a holistic and effective approach to skincare. Price on request

An XXVII-XI dress

Designer best

The festive, elegant and timeless beauties from the avant garde fashion house XXVII-XI can be a great option to buy for your sisters.Expect co-ord sets, day and evening dresses and tops, accentuated with applique, beads, pearls and sequins. Price on request

Cerruti 1881’s Molveno chronograph watch for men

Classic yet fashionable

Cerruti 1881’s Molveno chronograph watch for men is a must-have timepiece for all the watch aficionados. The Japanese movement placed in this watch has functions such as centre chronograph hand, 24-hour time display, and big date function. The contemporary design is a perfect blend of functionality and style. The watch is equipped with a sapphire-coated crystal that provides better scratch resistance, ensuring its longevity. Price on request

Perona Navy Jonah Weekender Bag

Seamless packing

Strengthen the sibling connection with Perona's well-crafted offerings perfect for gifting. Choose from elegant wallets and card holders, stylish accessories, and exquisite bags to express your love. Their Navy Jonah Weekender Bag is meticulously crafted, this design seamlessly blends soft grainy leather and high-quality fine-grain leather, creating an exquisite juxtaposition of textures. Rs 24,000

The Body Shop gift set

Sparkle & shine

This Rakhi, celebrate the bond of love and care with The Body Shop’s Radiant Hair Care Gift Set, specially designed to bring joy to your loved one's hair. Made with Vegan Silk Protein and at least 93% ingredients of natural origin, including Community Fair Trade moringa seed extract from Rwanda, this duo leaves dull hair looking shinier and more radiant. Rs 3795.

The Ayurveda Company Pink Rakhi box

Skincare in a box

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by pampering your sister with the thoughtful Pink Rakhi Box from The Ayurveda Company. Gift her the luxurious trio of Kumkumadi Face Wash, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen infused with 24k gold dust to help her achieve moisturized, flawless and radiant skin. Along with it is a Beetroot lip butter which works wonders on pigmented lips, providing a natural lip-lightening effect. Rs 1049

Vahdam India Rakhi gift set

Sibling love

Celebrate the essence of sibling love with Vahdam India's exquisite Rakhi Assorted Gift Sets. Infused with the spirit of tradition and festivity, these thoughtfully curated sets capture the heart of Raksha Bandhan. Each set combines the richness of India's finest teas, including the beloved masala chai, accompanied by a unique handmade rakhi crafted by Craftizen. Price on request.

Skyendor

Gesture for care

This Rakhi, why not make your gestures of care even more special by choosing thoughtful skincare gifts for your loved ones? Whether it's a radiant glow for her or a revitalising routine for him, Skeyndor's exquisite range offers the perfect presents to enhance their natural beauty. Let your gifts reflect the cherished connection you share, adding an extra layer of care to this heartwarming celebration. Price on request.

Nestasia

For the coffee lover

A caffeine-fueled celebration, the Nestasia's Coffee Gift Hamper for Rakhi is an ideal treat for siblings’ joy. The hamper features a stylish coffee pot and two mini espresso cups, perfect for savouring moments of coffee indulgence. Paired with a vibrant orange rakhi and lumba set, and bottles of roli and rice for traditional rituals, this hamper is completed with the irresistible delight of mouth watering chocolates. Rs 2,349

Michael Kors Hudson Empire Signature Logo backpack

Creating memories

Running out of ideas on what to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan? Michael Kors got you covered with a list of impeccable luxury items like this Hudson Empire Signature Logo backpack to create memories that'll last forever! Price on request.

Paksha Jewellery

Reinventing traditions

Immerse in the spirit of sibling love with Paksha Jewellery's captivating assortment of bracelets, pendants, earrings, and rings. Celebrate the bond with meticulously designed bracelets that grace wrists, timeless pendants capturing Rakhi's essence, and earrings symbolising protection and style. Price on request.

Butterfly Bath & Bubbles

Blessed

Butterfly Bath & Bubbles clean and sustainable beauty products, artisanal and handcrafted can be great gifting options for Raksha bandhan. The brand has launched their unique curated Rakhi hampers consisting a mix of all their best selling products. Price on request.

Perfumes from MYOP

A fragrance like you

Gift your sibling a customised perfume from MYOP, India’s first perfume bar. You can customise the perfume according to your tastes and preferences and also personalise it by engraving or printing names on the bottles. Price on request

Products from Better Body Bombay

For a better body

Better Body Bombay is a gender-neutral personal care beauty brand inspired by Bombay with clean, sustainable products. It focuses on using natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and artificial additives. This brand has a comprehensive range of products including skincare, haircare, and body care. BBB products provide a sensorial experience with their sustainable and safe products. Price on request

Hermes Birkin 30 Combo by Tidy Up

A perfect match for the bag lovers

If you have a sibling who loves bags, then you know that they appreciate a well-made and well-cared-for bag. Hermes Birkin 30 Combo by Tidy Up, containing the organiser, rebag, and shapemate set is the perfect gift for any bag lover. This thoughtful trio is the perfect way to show your sibling that you care about their belongings. Rs 4,990

Tangerine Crossbody from DailyObjects

That handy bag

Gift your sibling a trusty new companion in this spacious drawstring crossbody from DailyObjects, more like a purse bag, that will carry their routine essentials and some more while they’re on-the-move. With this one-of-a-kind everyday carry gift, remind them of their uniqueness and show them how special they are. Rs 1,799

Timeless elegance

As the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Kohinoor presents an exquisite collection of clutches that combine timeless elegance with modern charm, offering a sophisticated gift option for this cherished celebration. Whether you're celebrating Rakhi in person or sending your love across distances, Kohinoor's clutches are the perfect embodiment of the Raksha Bandhan spirit. Rs 8000+

White cake stand and platter from Rena India

Rena India

There’s usually one sibling, who loves their crockery, and has a collection of ceramics to boast of when they play host or hostess. The Linear collection from Rena, a new line, has quite a few options that play on classic tones of White and Teal. For the hostess with the mostest, consider the White Cake Stand, or the White Platter. For those that love feeding the family, consider the Teal range that covers Dinner plates, Quarter plates and Dessert plates. The fine and unimposing design makes sure the focus stays on the meal. Rs 1,050+

Furnmill desk organiser

For the worker

For the sibling or cousin that swears by WFH, you could opt for a gift that’s a bit more generous, like the very chic Muse Study Table from Furnmill, in case they’re still working from their bed or sofa. It’s a solid wood wonder that’s anything but boring. Alternatively, the Trine Desk Organizer would be a great gift, too! Rs 999+

Objectry's quirky decor pieces

Quirky and aesthetic

For those who truly believe that a thing of beauty is a joy forever, look no further than Objectry. With design and utility both in equal measure, you can pick something playful like the Cone Glasses, or something from their extensive range of plant holders for the Plant Parent. We adore the Ball Stand Planter and the unique Loop Planter Shelf. The Ball Candles are a cute addition, as well, and you could gift them to every sibling and cousin on the roster. Rs 975+

That's a Wrap hamper for brothers

That’s a Wrap

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, "That's a Wrap Hampers" introduces the "That's a Wrap" gift hampers, tailored for him and her. While the hamper for brothers features an Evil Eye Rakhi, a choice between a Chocolate Cigar or Pinata Coconut from Le Pure Chocolatier, Peri Peri Nut Mix, fresh flowers, and traditional Roli & Chawal, for the sisters, the hamper includes an Evil Eye Bracelet (Pereli), Pinata Coconut from Le Pure Chocolatier, Peri Peri Nut Mix, flowers, and Roli & Chawal. Rs 2799+

Le Creuset cookware

For The One Who Loves to Cook

If your sibling enjoys trying new recipes or warms your heart with an amazing meal every time you visit her, here's a perfect gift idea. Look no further and surprise her with Le Creuset this Raksha Bandhan. From gorgeous bold colours to multi-utility cookware, top-quality cast iron, and a lifetime guarantee: a win-win. Nothing says luxury yet stands the test of time like Le Creuset! Price on request

Kult gift hamper

Promise of self-care

Imagine a hamper that's brimming with luxury, excitement, the promise of self-care and expression. Introducing the Kult App Gift Hamper – your go-to solution for a Raksha Bandhan gift that screams 'I care'. Discover a curated selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and bath products from over 200 international and home-grown brands like Too Faced, Mac, Clinique, Smashbox, Sigma, La Roche-Posay, Voir Hair and more. Price on request

A range of Lucaris' products

Opulence and sophistication

Lucaris Desire, a masterpiece of crystal stemware, is poised to transform your gifting experience into a gesture of opulence and sophistication. The Desire collection is crafted with meticulous detail, features innovative Aerlumer technology, encouraging micro-oxidation while swirling and enriching the wine experience. Price on request.

Da Milano gifting combo

Luxurious

Innovative, modern and luxurious, Da Milano is dedicated to a vision of style that provides a sublimity of opulence from the House of great craftsmanship and genuine leather. Combo boxes from the brand make for great gifting options for siblings. Price on request.

Neal's yard Remedies' Women's Balance Range

Cheers to holistic wellness

Neal's Yard Remedies presents the Women's Balance Range, a gift of holistic wellness this Rakhi. The range is a testament to the brand's commitment to nurturing health and vitality, and has products like shower oil, foam bath, massage oil and more. Price on request.

A piece from March jewellery

Gems for the bestest soul

Surprise your sister with a pair of stunning gemstone earrings from March Jewellery. Choose from a wide selection of gemstones, including vibrant rubies, elegant emeralds, or sparkling diamonds, to match her unique style and personality. These earrings are a timeless gift that she can cherish for years to come. Price on request