Sleigh the style game

This is the season to sleigh the fashion game! Whether you're looking to twirl at holiday parties or make a statement at family gatherings, our curated selection has the perfect ensemble to sprinkle some Yuletide charm into your wardrobe. Get ready to sleigh in style as we explore the merry world of Christmas fashion, where red and green reign supreme! Also, we have featured a holiday planner so that your Christmas celebration at home will look straight out of a fairytale.

1. Light as air

Melissa x Marc Jacobs limited-edition collaboration shoes are made of melflex material and biobased EVA. This eco-friendly material creates a light, yet sturdy feel that guarantees maximum comfort to party all night. Price : ₹16,999.

2. Nornamnet

Nornamnet Christmas collection

Nornamnet, an authentic luxury jewellery brand has launched its new collection in time for the season's most joyous festival, Christmas. The ring featured here is crafted in gold with Zambian emerald and emerald-shaped diamond solitaire with the brand motif designed on the inside to create an unmatched look. Price: Rs. 1,68,000.

The earring is crafted in gold with green Yonex and diamond polki inspired by the Christmas wreath. Price: Rs. 1,44,200.

3. Top of your style

Myaraa - Dual Ribbon Boater Hat

Myaraa - Dual Ribbon Boater Hat, Boater hat effortlessly elevates any ensemble, while its lightweight construction ensures easy portability. Price: ₹2,999.

4. Classic with a twist

Saaksha and Kinni

Saaksha And Kinni - Marigold bandhani print low cut V-neck pink and organge chiffon and cotton silkdress with pleats and gather detailing, and customisable centre slit is classy to the core. Price: ₹34,500.00

5. Scarlet symphony

Summer Somewhere

Summer Somewhere: Taraz red dress made using 100 per cent viscose will win you compliments. Price: ₹6,590.

6. Spice it up

Vandals

Vandals' chili earrings and pendant with a blend of rubies, diamonds, and yellow sapphire are a stunning pair. Pendant: Rs 70,000; earrings: Rs 2,15,000.

7. Red carpet ready

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Metallic cap stiletto heel mules featuring a classy double-strapped design, chrome metallic accents and geometric flared heels is a head turner. Price: Rs 7000.

8. Stay warm

XYXX

XYXX -- French Terry Cotton Hoodie bio-washed to enhance softness with every wear is best for mild winters. Rs 1,350.

9. Holiday comfort

NeceSera

A blend of comfort and trendsetting style, NeceSera's loungewears in red are the right pick for a Cozy Christmas. Price starts at Rs 1,500.

10. Golden touch

Brune & Bareskin

Black Italian Velvet Golden Crest Zardosi Mules by Brune & Bareskin is from their latest lightweight collection, is a study in true craftsmanship. Price starts at Rs 2,999 onwards.

11. Colours of the season

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta's exquisite range of red and green stones meticulously set in stunning diamond pieces, reflect the festive colours associated with Christmas. Price on request.

12. Elegance unwraped

Irasva Fine Jewellery

The intricately designed earrings from Irasva Fine Jewellery's Christmas collection radiate charm, and embodies the spirit of the season.

13. Tribe Amrapali

‘Cosmos’ by Tribe Amrapali

Introducing a dazzling fusion of modern artistry and timeless elegance. ‘Cosmos’ by Tribe Amrapali is a beautiful blend of ultra-modern aesthetics and classic charm, this resplendent jewellery features gold-plated silver pieces adorned with an exotic array of stones. From everyday moments to grand occasions, elevate your myriad moods and occasions with the alluring beauty of this stunning yet understated jewellery collection. Price starts at Rs 1905.

14. Roperro Migear Whiz Avenue Organic Laptop Bag

Roperro Migear Whiz Avenue Organic Laptop Bag

This combo consists of the whole Flora and Fauna Collection with a Laptop Sleeve, Sling/Cross Body Bag and Utility Pouch. Extremely sleek and compact in size, the Laptop Sleeve is made of sturdy Canvas Fabric and fine quality PU leather to ensure durability. The spacious main compartment has a cushioned laptop sleeve with a diary pocket. There are two stash pockets outside each on the front and the backside of the bag. Sling bags have this evergreen charm that complements every look and style like ‘wow’. The Print Top Sling bag does the same. This compact yet super chic sling bag is made of fine quality Canvas material and PU Leather. It’s designed to make your travelling, daily commuting, and hiking experience convenient. Store your essentials such as keys, glasses, phone, etc in it and carry on your adventure. Quite popular amongst travellers the Anchor Sling Bag is designed to share your load and keep your essentials safe.”

16. Midi magic

Shahin Mannan

Cold shoulder midi dress in double crepe with leaf and fruit embroidery. The garment has top stitching details on upper body and all the seam lines. Price: Rs. 32,000.00

17. Budding blossoms

Platinum Evara

Inspired by budding blossoms, the Platinum Pristine Blooms Earrings from Platinum Evara's latest collection feature delicate dual-toned spokes. Crafted with 95% pure platinum, a metal whose true white, never fades, making it truly rare. They echo the true spirit inside you. Price on request.

18. Saffron String to curate Xmas celebrations

Saffron String for a curated Christmas celebration

As the holiday season unfolds, let Saffron String be your guiding light in curating exquisite Christmas celebrations. Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Saffron String, the boutique wedding and event planning company, extends its expertise to elevate your festive moments. From intricate holiday decorations to mesmerising lighting arrangements, they specialise in crafting sophisticated and festive setups tailored to your unique preferences. At Saffron String, we recognise that every celebration is unique. Our commitment to tailored elegance ensures that each setup is crafted with precision to reflect your distinctive style. Whether you prefer a classic Christmas charm or a modern festive look, the team will work closely with you to create a customised experience that makes your Christmas celebrations truly special. Price starts at Rs 30,000.

19. HK Basics

HK Basics

This Christmas, dive into the spirit of giving with HK Basics, your go-to destination for chic and functional accessories. Unwrapping the joy of the festive season, HK Basics proudly presents its Christmas Gift Guide—a carefully curated collection of must-have accessories to surprise and delight your friends. There are Cool Phone Cases, Fashionable Hand Badges, Backpack and Side Bag Combo, and more. Available online.

20. Drapery

Drapery

Drapery's latest collection, Chronicles of Arani, pays homage to the town of Arani in Tamil Nadu. Featuring abstract pallus and the classic podi kattams, the collection seamlessly blends contemporary and traditional elements while also depicting the dual nature of saris native to the town. Available online.

21. Lenskart: Gulmarg/ Batman/ Electropunk

Lenskart's Electropunk

Gulmarg Collection: Lenskart's latest collection, Gulmarg, embodies the mesmerising intricacies of the region's artistic wooden lattices, a visual testament to the remarkable craftsmanship that has thrived for generations. Batman Collection features super slick and ultra-cool eyewear inspired by our favorite DC Super Heroes. Lenskart presents two unmissable and iconic collaborations— Dark Knight and DC X Lenskart. The latest collection Electropunk featuring Ishan Khatter is a celebration of vibrant electronic music culture, capturing the essence of energy, electricity, and serious EDM vibes. Available online.

22. Heirlooms

H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery

H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery's Christmas Special pieces are a collector’s dream. Available online.

23. Paint the town red

Moomaya's red dress

Moomaya's red dress for women is carefully crafted, and has an A-line silhouette that complements a variety of body shapes. The bright red colour adds a touch of sophistication and festive elegance.

Price: ₹990.

24. Eye shield

The Monk

The Monk is renowned for its commitment to excellence, blending innovation and tradition to create eyewear that transcends trends. This Christmas, the brand presents a curated selection of eyewear that reflects sophistication, luxury, and a touch of festive cheer.

Price: 10,000.

Available online.

25. March Jewellery

March Jewellery

This festive season, March Jewellery invites you to celebrate the magic of Christmas with our exquisite Christmas collection, designed to captivate hearts and adorn loved ones with timeless elegance. Known for our commitment to craftsmanship and unique designs, March Jewellery's Christmas offerings blend sophistication with the joy of giving.