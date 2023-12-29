New Year 2024: Ready, Set, Slay!

Anticipation and eagerness envelop us as we welcome the New Year with open arms, marked by the promise of joyous celebrations and spirited gatherings. Whether it is an intimate house party, the allure of outdoor revelries, the glamour of a formal gala, or the warmth of family-focused events, the innate desire to radiate beauty and charm remains unwavering. As we prepare to bid farewell to the old and embrace the new, a cascade of ideas awaits those seeking to adorn themselves in resplendent attire. Delve into the realm of possibilities and discover the perfect ensemble and other accompaniments to adorn for the upcoming New Year parties.

Urban vogue

Wrap yourself in winter elegance with eco-conscious winter-wear brand, Kosha’s Woollen Trench Coat – a perfect blend of style and necessity. Crafted from 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent polyester, it guarantees warmth in the coldest temperatures. The inner satin lining ensures comfort, making it an ideal choice to elevate your partywear ensemble.

Rs 10,000. Available online.

Enchanting mists

Stepping out without a touch of captivating fragrance is simply inconceivable. So, indulge in timeless elegance with the French Essence Luxury Perfume Gift Set. Carefully curated, this collection boasts four enchanting fragrances in 20ml Eau de Parfum bottles. Each scent captures the essence of femininity and grace, inviting you to explore a world of refined aromas that mirror the diverse facets of a woman’s personality.

Rs 1,399. Available online

Diamond dazzle

Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and ethically sourced diamonds, De Beers Forevermark’s new collection epitomises luxury. The stunning pieces feature wrap pendants, exclusive earrings and even bangles that perfectly blend tradition with modernity, promising to capture hearts and create unforgettable moments.

Rs 84,999 upwards. Available online

Stylish steps

Elevate your winter style with the Anissa Evo Knee Boots from BAGATT. In dark brown nubuck, these knee-high boots feature a sleek design with a long, prominent gusset and sturdy block heels. Not only do they amp up your overall look, but also provide protection against the cold. Stay stunning and warm this winter season!

Rs 14,990 upwards. Available online

Noir elegance

Celebrate the New Year in style with Urbanic’s latest party wear collection! Elevate your elegance and poise with chic silhouettes perfect for any occasion. Be it an evergreen red dress or a stunning gathered bodycon fit, elevate your look with the array of outfits available. Explore versatile options that effortlessly enhance your look and make a statement at every gathering.

Rs 1,500 upwards. Available online.