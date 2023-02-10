Celebrate Valentine’s Day, with these luxury heart-themed bags and accessories

Thanks to luxury labels like Mach & Mach and Saint Laurent, heart-shaped accessories are taking the spotlight this Valentine’s Day — from leather bags and sunglasses to statement jewellery. We put together a list of must-haves that are sure to make an impression.

Seeing green

Crafted in Italy, these sunglasses from Loewe feature cactus green lenses supported by gold-toned metal arms engraved with the brand name. The frameless Paula’s Ibiza glasses promise 100 per cent UVA/UVB protection. Rs 31,500 approximately

Silver lining

This L’amour Petit Coeur clutch by Judith Leiber is designed from silver metal hardware and is finished with crystals and the label’s name-plate. Lined with metallic silver leather, the bag comes with a push-

down closure and a detachable chain strap. Rs 80,097 approximately

In the loop

Annika Inez’s hinged hoop earrings are a part of the brand’s Heart collection, which represents love and femininity. The 14-carat gold-plated earrings are crafted from an alloy of 925 sterling silver and copper. Rs 26,297 approximately

White for me

The white pumps made from satin boast three crystal-embellished hearts at the front. Crafted in Italy, these Mach & Mach statement shoes featuring buckle-fastening ankle straps are set on 100mm heels. Rs 88,401approximately

Gold mine

Alia’s gold Le Coeur bag made from calf leather is cut in the middle to create a heart shape and volume inside. The crossbody bag features a zip fastening and an adjustable shoulder strap attached to a gold-tone chain. Rs1,61,177 approximately

Pinky swear

These pink Lou Lou sunglasses by Saint Laurent come with glossy frames and 54mm nylon lenses that protect your eyes from UVA/UVB rays. The arms attached to the lenses are engraved with the label’s logo. The frames of this oversized piece are compatible with prescription lenses as well. Rs 43,289 approximately

Magenta riddim

Set on stiletto heels, these red pumps from Aquazzura are detailed with a heart-shaped cluster of pink, red and magenta crystals embellishment on the clear PVC at the toe. The Italian-crafted shoes are a part of the brand’s Love Me collection and come with the pineapple logo on the sole. Rs 78,613 approximately