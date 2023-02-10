Still looking for gifts to buy for Valentine's Day? Here is a guide for you!

Gifting roses, teddies and chocolates to your significant other has become such a cliche. Instead, why not give them something that they can use and cherish. Here’s a list of things that your loved one would absolutely adore!

Art of loving

The Gallery Store in KCC premises has a specially curated range of gifts for this Valentine’s Day created for the eternally romantic couple who appreciates beautifully designed products. From thoughtfully designed products like Flora Sage Mugs, Marigold Tea Cups with Printed Saucer, Guiyu Candle Stand, Plum Emboss Tumbler Glass, Fleur D or Cake stand with base, you’ll surely be spoilt for choices.

Rs 1450 onwards. thegallerystore.in

Bijouterie boon

Radiant and bright, Isharya’s newest drop Bright Young Things is enchanting. From white and light rose crystals to their signature coloured plating accentuated by black enamelling, each piece evokes exuberance. Playful and versatile, you can re-style and re-wear them with every new outfit. The Valentine’s Day line-up features an array of styles in neckpieces, hoops decorated with multi-coloured crystals, or wrap rings and studs. We loved their glory wrap where crystals are set on prongs inside a conical structure plated with high gloss metal, along with faceted resins and stunning Indian enamel work.

Rs 3999 onwards. isharya.com

Yum and fuzzy

What better than a delicious body care gift kit this Valentine’s that smells like your favourite slice of cake and leaves you feeling fabulous? A purely vegan and cruelty-free brand, Plum BodyLovin’, has curated a kit that will set the tone right for the occasion. The set includes a body wash and body butter in the brand’s signature Red Velvet Love fragrance infused with the goodness of shea oil and cocoa oil. This deliciously warm delight is sure to be your favourite!

Rs 1195. plumgoodness.com

One-of-a-kind

Artist Madhavi Adalja creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, coasters, backsplashes, trays, and lots more. She is known to create unique home decor pieces that make for the perfect gift for your aesthetic valentine. These beautiful pieces made of epoxy resin are handmade and add the perfect modern touch to any interior space. Resin, a delicate yet sturdy material makes it a great alternative to most materials out there. The earthy aesthetic and nature inspired elements makes the products unique and a must have.

Price on request. madhavi.co.in

Nurture best

A luxury self-care brand iORA has a prebiotic skincare range that are holistic, healthy and natural, and would be the perfect choice for them for whom skincare is a must. This product range promises one a balanced microbiome and a reversal of the experienced skin damage. iORA’s Prebiotic Range is free from sulphates, parabens, artificial preservatives and colours. iORA’s products are all made from organic ingredients, are vegan and cruelty-free.

Rs 499 onwards. ioraindia.com

Heart hues

In a world that goes gaga over grandeur, minimalism always stands out as a timeless style statement. On this special day of love, shower your significant other with the gift of minimalism as Paksha by Tarinika has introduced a special range named Love-Tint. Featuring striking semi-precious stones in profound dark pink & emerald on gold plating, this edit boasts a range of minimal, modern yet elegant jewellery such as haslis, cuffs, earrings, rings and layered necklaces.

On Request. paksha.com

Love Nest

Homegrown décor & gifting brand Nestasia believes in making a statement through minimalism. They weave heritage with subtle aesthetics in a single thread and feature them on a range of products such as cutlery, photo frames, neon signs, planters to name a few. This V-Day they lay your hands on their Heart Snack Plate made of ceramic, which features a combination of grey and gold hearts in the shape of an octagon. Pair it with the Heart Dinner Plate to make it a complete dinner set.

Rs 1250 onwards. nestasia.in

Cupid’s palette

Make-up brand MOIRA has introduced a PINK IT UP Bundle this Valentine’s Day that will make you fall in love with the varied shades of pink. The make-up set in dreamy pink hues include a Signature Ombre Blush in Bella Pink, a Diamond Daze Liquid Shadow in shade Regal, a Like a Melody Shadow Palette and a Gloss Affair lip gloss in Sweet Pea shade.

Rs 5,440. moirabeauty.in

Kickass mornings

Give your guy an invigorating start to the day with Body Shop’s Wake & Energise Skincare Kit that consists of a Guarana & Coffee Cleanser and Guarana & Coffee Moisturiser. Your best man would love this combo for sure.

Rs 2795. bodyshop.in

Chic jewels

The latest collection by Tribe Amrapali has all the right vibes for modern statement jewellery. It is gold-plated and beautified with stones and colourful enamel detailing. Your love could pair these easy-going pieces for brunch dates, evening parties or just about any occasion to look and feel special. The collection is versatile and multipurpose.

Rs 1500 onwards. tribeamrapali.com

Lovestruck

Make your valentine blush, with XYXX’s perfectly comfortable and quirky pair of Lovestruck briefs and trunks. Bold and naughty vibrant scribbles on the soft and premium fabric weave in the elements of style and fun to create innovative innerwear to lounge at home in style and add that extra edge to life. A collection to celebrate love and arouse intimacy and authenticity.

Rs 429. xyxxcrew.com

Delicately yours

Men are always confused when it comes to buying lingerie for their girlfriends or wives. But not anymore. Say yes to the incredibly romantic and beautiful Marshmallow collection from Zivame, which women will definitely be in love with . The Jazzy Red and Plume Blue shades make for a gorgeous feminine combination with super soft cups and delicate lace details. Choose from push-up bras, t-shirt bras, and strapless bras in padded, wired, and wire-free styles, and add a touch of romance to your wardrobe.

Rs 1049 onwards. zivame.com

Brew of love

Brew a classic tale of love and togetherness with Vahdam’s special limited edition blend that is all things romance and wellness. Made with the utmost love, this Valentine's hamper is an exquisite box curated just for you and your valentine. Gift a Blush Gift Set, a Glow Gift Set, Bloom Gift Set or others.

Rs 699 onwards. vahdam.in

Luxe elegance

Discover luxury gifts for your woman with designer styles from Jimmy Choo. Expect signature crystals, liquid mirror leather, and an India specific capsule collection - all showcasing the refined delights and iconic go-to styles, this season of love. For the confident, playful, and daring spirited lady of your life, bring to her a selection of sheer elegance filled with sophisticated styles. The limited-edition Shaan Capsule Collection is the perfect gift choice for your beloved Valentine!

On request. luxe.ajio.com

Statement piece

Add a dash of style with this sling bag from Lavie featuring a quilt design and flap opening, perfect for any outing or a party. Combine this piece with your favourite dress and footwear to experience the comfort and style of this sling. Crafted to perfection, this sling is a great addition to any ensemble. This bag features a basic design in a variety of colours along with a PVC woven metal chain. Made from high-quality and soft material, this sling features a well-stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and storage. This is available in four colour variants - red, blue, black, and white.

Rs 1749. Lavieworld.com

For the love of it

Proven to be an aphrodisiac, chocolates are a must to celebrate the love week. Indulge in the sweetness of the Darkins 63% Artisanal decadent chocolates with an added orange tangy zesty bite downed in smooth chocolate. A perfectly romantic melt-in-your-mouth experience on a happy, cosy morning to begin your Valentine's celebration.

Rs 590. kindlife.in

Cosy and warm

Anousshka, a Sustainable, Homegrown brand with the perfect fusion of aesthetics and a subtle range of clothing and home decor products, has a product range that makes up for a perfect gift for your loved one. The brand offers subtle yet aesthetically cute fuchsia-pink floral dresses, 100% sustainable hemp jackets, and a fantastic line of home decor products like Oval Energy Candles, Slab Bookends, and Crochet throws.

Rs 500 onwards. anousshka.com