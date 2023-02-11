Valentines Day:Pamper your loved ones with these select luxury buys

As the season of love is upon us, the urge to pamper our special ones with gifts hits a new high. If you’re puzzled about what to buy for them on Valentine's, we’ve saved the day for you. Here's a curated guide of beauty, wellness, accessories, fashion and food gifting options to surprise your partner, Galentines, family or friends, whoever you choose to celebrate love with!

Love doesn’t come with a price tag, but there’s no harm in luxury buys. Keeping that in mind, luxury accessory brand Da Milano has come up with its new Valentine's collection for women. The brand melds its penchant for Italian craftsmanship into creating a wide range of bags made of the finest butter-soft leather. The capsule collection has mini totes, baguettes, handbags, cross-body and slings in idyllic shades of red, black and hot pink. They are shaped around heart-themed totems to suit the occasion and blend utility with style.

₹10,999. Available online.

Valentine’s Day is always met with a desire to look the best. Be it getting ready for an intimate dinner, an electrifying club party or just celebrating the day with your beloved gazing at the moon and mulling over wine, we all love to dress to the nines. Womenswear brand Cover Story has dropped its latest XOXO edit to mark the day of love. The edit has dresses, power suits, t-shirts, denims, body-cons and much more splashed in colours of reds and pinks. They’re comfortable, look dapper and let you steal the gaze of your special ones. Moreover, what better to pack for a fashionista than a dazzling dress?

₹3,000 upwards. Available online.

If you’re someone who wishes to customise the gifting hamper for your dear one, The Gift Studio does it for you. This one-stop solution for all gifting options has brought thoughtfully crafted hampers. The range includes an assortment of gourmet food items like chocolate, herbal tea, Italian coffee, coated nuts, snacks, personal care items like perfumes, bathing gel, body lotions and lifestyle products like notebooks and fragrant candles to spoil your special ones with many choices. Packed in swoon-worthy boxes, the gifting range is apt for those who love to indulge in wellness, personal care and delectables.

₹2,299 upwards. Available online.

February is the perfect season to celebrate love. The wind is breezy, spring is here, days are warmer and nights are aptly cold. It's the best time to cuddle, to say the least. And the warmest way to do it is by gifting them a cashmere hug! Janavi India, which specialises in crafting cashmere shawls, has come up with its love-themed embroidered shawls. They’re an ultimate expression of affection that can also be customised with embroidery of the initials of your loved one’s name and other specifications.

Rs. 4,500 upwards. Available online.

Add a spark to your love life with precious jewellery that they’re going to remember for a lifetime. Conscious jewellery label Aulerth is offering dazzling pieces like pendants, brooches, studs, rings and enamel bangles for him and her. The opulent and contemporary pieces are specially handpicked by India’s notable designers like Shivan and Narresh, JJ Valaya, and Suneet Varma from their past collections. They’re studded with valuable stones like vintage blush, rose sparkle, morning star that let you shine in both day and night events.

Rs. 6,500 upwards. Available online.

It’s an old saying that people who cook together stay together. This Valentine's, share your love for whipping new dishes with UK-based kitchen essentials brand LeCreuset. It has come up with a new cooking ware collection for V-Day adorned with heart-shaped adornments in passionate colours of love such as Cherry Red, Shell Pink and serene Meringue White. The utilitarian collection has plates, cutlery, wine glasses, cooking vessels and bowls to let the two of you spend quality time dressing the table and rejoicing the meal together.

Rs. 1,700 upwards. Available online.

For those who love grand gestures of love, flowers are a great way to show you care. Packing floral arrangements with gift hampers, premium floral hampers brand Interflora has come up with its V-Day collection. Titled Language Of Love, the collection has plenty of roses in various shades packed with an assortment of items like a wine bottle, floral perfume, peach blossom candles and hot air balloons. Certainly, an enticing way to woo them!

Rs. 1,695 upwards. Available online

While you are all dressed up for a crazy love-sick night, don’t forget the shoes! Footwear brand Woodland has some bright options for him and her that range from elegant pumps, silver sequin high heels to trendy sneakers. They’re fuss-free to wear and ideal to gift if your loved one has a foot fetish!

Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online.

