Miu Miu, Off-White and others make a case for oversized pockets

ORIGINALLY DESIGNED FOR the British Army, oversized cargo pockets make a comeback to the runways this year on more than just pants. With luxury brands like GCDS and Collina Strada, the Y2K fashion trend is now seen on crop vests, flowy skirts and thigh-high boots in exciting hues like yellow, hot pink and more.

Out of the blue

Designed to be fitted at the waist and hips, these mid-rise cargo shorts by Blumarine come with belt loops and two side zip-fastening pockets. Made in Italy, the satin shorts have a hook and zip fastening at the front. Rs 96,189 approximately

Patch up

Natasha Zinko’s thigh-high cargo boots boast a denim-effect patchwork design, gold-tone hardware and cut-out detailing. Made from leather, the pointed-toe boots set on high heels have three front flap pockets and a rear zip fastening. Rs 4,02,657 approximately

Back to black

This black number by Cynthia Rowley is a taffeta skirt with five utility pockets on each side. The multi-sized pockets feature both zipper and velcro closures. The maxi skirt is slit in the front and comes with an adjustable button closure. Rs 52,100 approximately



Vest side

Tailored for a cropped fit, this cotton chino vest by Miu Miu features an embroidered logo and a zip closure at the front. The garment is designed with an elasticated hem and is finished with two buttoned flap cargo pockets. Rs 1,69,114 approximately



Italian job

This asymmetricalhigh-waist skirt from Off-White is designed from a cotton blend and boasts two front

cargo pockets. Made in Italy, it also has a rear flap pocket and concealed rear zip fastening. Rs 1,08,893 approximately

Leather love

Crafted in Italy, these citrine-coloured cargo trousers from GCDS feature a nickel logo on the side pocket. The distressed effect oversized pants come with a zipped pocket and zipper closure on the right side. Rs 2,09,124 approximately

Pink wave

Fashioned for a relaxed fit, these wide-leg hot pink pants by Collina Strada are crafted from organic cotton. The mid-rise high-waist pants are made in New York and are designed with front button and zip fastening and multiple cargo pockets. Rs 71,770 approximately

