Satin shoes make a comeback with labels like Jimmy Choo and Khaite

Satin footwear is picking up steam in 2023. Be it satin-covered ankle boots, ballet flats or wedge sandals, these shoes will instantly give you a luxe and sophisticated look. Dip your feet into the trend with these statement pieces from designers like Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi.



On point

Set on 80mm crystal embellished stiletto heels, the Bella boots from Le Silla have pointed toes, ruched detailing and a satin finish. Crafted in Italy, the rose-red ankle-length boots are lined with calf leather. Rs 1,62,276 approximately

Black beauty

As a part of their Resort 2023 collection, the updated version of Khaite’s signature Marcy ballet flats boast high-cut vamps and rounded toes. The slightly heeled black slip-ons are embellished with Swarovski’s lozenge crystals in a harlequin pattern. Rs 83,335 approximately

​Pearl princess

Designed from pale gold glitter satin, the Ade square toe ballet flats from Jimmy Choo sport faux pearls and small crystal beads embellished along the arch strap. The leather-lined shoes crafted in Italy are a modern take on classic ballet flats. Rs 52,178

Pump it up

Designer Amina Muaddi’s unique glamour-meets -avante garde approach is showcased in the Yigit pumps made using red silk-satin. Set on 150mm stiletto heels, the platform pumps boast tonal topstitching, buckle-fastening ankle straps and pointed toes. Rs 84,388 approximately

Braid winner

Detailed with braids at the bottom, these camel brown Teresia sandals from Paloma Barceló are perched on high wedge heels. Lined with calf leather, this slip-on pair features an open toe. Rs 44,042 approximately

Building block

Fashioned from lustrous green satin, the Bulla Jones 85 sandals from Nodaleto sport chunky block heels and slingback straps. The leather-lined sandals also feature squared toes and platform souls. Rs 52,178 approximately

Loub language

With a crystal-embellished cursive Louboutin logo on the top, these satin slippers in black feature crocodile-patterned leather insoles. Made in Italy, the Donna slip-ons are finished with a slight heel. Rs 77,491 approximately