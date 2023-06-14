Father's Day 2023: Gift your man a special something

While it's true that there can't be just a single day to celebrate our parents, it's also wonderful to have a special day to pamper and splurge on the best man in our lives - - our father. This Father's Day, let him know that even if we have a Tom and Jerry bond, or that we don't say "I Love You" loud everyday, but still, we do have this huge soft corner in our hearts for our dear dads. Here're a few gifting options that you might want to check out!

For his eyes only!

Pick a pair of Oakley sunglasses that embraces your father’s style and lifestyle, like this pair of sunglasses with blue lenses. Developed with the casual runner in mind, Oakley Actuator features a universal round shape with larger sized lenses for optimal coverage and comfort. Adjustable wire core temples and O Matter frame material help provide comfort and durability needed for wherever your run takes you. With Unobtainium nose pads, featuring an anti-bobbing bridge design, for a no-slip grip, Actuator is kept in place no matter the activity level. Actuator comes in seven stunning colorways, with different variations of Prizm Lens Technology, to enhance color, contrast and detail in each specific environment.

Rs 11,990. At leading optical stores.

Prim and proper

Gifting a Louis Phillipe accessory not only reflects a sense of elegance but also showcases your thoughtfulness and appreciation for your father's refined taste. Your father can enjoy these accessories for years to come, making them a practical and worthwhile gift. Get this from Flipkart here at Rs. 2,499.

Rs 2499. On Flipkart

For the feet that keep on running

Spend quality time with your father or father figure, reminisce about cherished memories, express your love and admiration, or surprise them with a thoughtful gift which will help them have a better balance of comfort, style and finesse with versatile range of Abros footwear that reflects their interests and zeal. A comfortable pair of white sneakers is just not fancy, but is also a great option for the feet that never take a break.

Rs 699+. On Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Amazon

For the fashion forward dad

If your dad likes to beat India’s tropical heat by keeping cool in tees, Onitsuka Tiger has a variety of T-shirts and sweatshirts that are exactly what dad needs for an exciting wardrobe refresh. Onitsuka Tiger’s selection of everyday staples will leave dad spoilt for choice.

Rs 20,500. On onitsukatiger.com

Memorable, quality time

Much more than just a watch, quality timepieces tend to make for the ideal gift to mark special occasions and milestones. Beautifully blending style and luxury with horological perfection, Panerai brings to you a unique array of watches perfect that would make for the ideal gifts to honour your father. Statement dials, innovative materials, eco-conscious collaboration and a wide selection of strap colors, the special list of watches offers a selection for all moods.

Price on request. On Ethoswatches.com

Heartfelt

This Father’s Day, let us celebrate the extraordinary fathers in our lives, express our gratitude, and shower them with love and appreciation with a vast range of sophisticated and enticing gifting options of pure gold jewellery range created for the men of today. The range is a perfect fit for everyday and occasion wear.

Price on request. On starkle.in

For his everyday health

Trunativ Everyday Hamper comes up with a complete range for his wellness and health. Trunativ Everyday Sweet, Trunativ Everyday Protein, Trunativ Everyday Fibre, meet your father's nutritional needs in a convenient, hassle-free way. The best part: it never gets mundane! All of the Everyday products can blend into your lifestyle, meals and drinks.

Rs 2399. On trunativ.co

Lustrous mane

This Father's Day, treat your father to the ultimate gift of hair rejuvenation with the GH Hair Global Keratin Nourishing Kit that offers the best solution for dry, frizzy, and rough hair. Exclusively launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, the kit consists of a meticulously crafted selection of hair care essentials - a gold shampoo, conditioner, serum and a deep conditioning masque that that locks in healthy hair cells with double protection revealing the hair’s natural beauty. Enriched with aloe vera, shea butter, Juvexin and argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, this kit is a perfect amalgamation of beauty and innovation.

Rs 8500. On gkhair.co.in

Timeless beauty

Keep it simple and sophisticated for your dad with a slim case watch and a sapphire crystal and genuine leather strap. This collection features super slim designs for the modern man.

Rs 5596. On shop.timexindia.com

For the classic dad

To make your Father's Day gift even more special, consider the Cheers Gift Box from Bartisans. This elegantly packaged gift box allows you to choose from a wide variety of mixers, including, but not limited to, the Liquid Gold Cocktail Mixer, the Pie Time Cocktail Mixer, and the Classic Sour Mixer, all for your dad to enjoy. Show your dad how much you appreciate him with a gift that gives him the opportunity to create lasting memories.

Rs 3599. On bartisans.in

Perfect for the main man

Choose some of the best multifunctional footwear collections from ALDO like the 9-5 & Beyond, Flex Drives, Traditional Loafers, and All Black Everything covering styles from casual shoes, loafers, and sneakers to sandals that strive to provide utmost comfort! For Fathers who prefer accessories, ALDO features stylish bags and accessories like wallets, hats, belts, bags, and odds & ends.

Price on request. On aldoshoes.in

All in one

Celebrate Father’s Day with specially curated gift hampers From Taj Hotel Kolkata comprising goodies like Taj dry fruit cake, date honey, Taj chocolate, Taj cookies, Sset of tie, cufflink and pocket square, gentleman's amenities, Forest Essential Gentlemen’s kit, signature tea, handcrafted almond rock chocolates, wallet with customisable options and more.

Rs 3500+. More details on 9831339576

Travel buff

The Da Milano collection allows your dads to express their unabashedly stylish identity in luxury with functional products that offer high usability and are stylish with iconic monograms which is a perfect present for your dads who are on the go as the collection is travel friendly.

Price on Request. damilano.com

Eternal gratitude

Shobha Shringar Jewelers, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry, has launched an exclusive Father's Day collection. This captivating collection pays homage to the bond between fathers and their loved ones. It offers a remarkable array of dainty diamond bracelets and uniquely polished gold chains designed exclusively for men. Each meticulously crafted piece tells a story of love, honor, and gratitude, making it the perfect gift to cherish and adorn the wrists and necks of the remarkable men in your life.

Price on request. On shobhashringar.com

Stylish and useful

Searching for the quintessential Father's Day gift that’s both stylish and useful? Look no further! Check out this exquisite pair of Hush Puppies sneakers for men. Enveloped in elegance, these sneakers seamlessly blend a fashion-forward design with unparalleled comfort. Whether commanding the boardroom or spending precious moments with family, these sneakers add an irresistible charm in every step.

Price on request. On bata.in & stores.

For the tea connoisseur

If you dad is a tea lover and asks for a cuppa every now and then, then this has to be the perfect gift for him. Gift him Golden Tips' Darjeeling Summer Stars: A collection of premium "Moonlight Mystique Organic Darjeeling Black Tea" and "Diamond Dazzle Darjeeling Black Tea"- Second Flush in two airtight and attractive glass jars in a beautifully handcrafted and gold foiled designer gift box with elephant motifs.

Rs 3,350. On goldentips.com

Stress, bye bye!

This Hyperice: Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager has an easy-to-use compact design. With this massager, you can now drive away stress even while you are on the go. While your man works day and night, what can be better than a stress reliever than this?

Rs 16,999. On luxury.tatacliq.com

Set sail

Joker and Witch's Nauticalcore Collection, designed to pay homage to the vast and majestic ocean, each watch from the remarkable collection captures the essence of soothing whispers of the sea, the salty breeze caressing your face, and the promise of boundless horizons, would be a great choice for dads who love the sea.

Price on request. On jockerandwitch.com

Heartfelt reminder

Extend your love for your superhero on the occasion of Father's Day, imbued with the abundance of

thoughtful gestures curated by Pixel Hive. In celebration of Father's Day, Pixel Hive has unveiled its latest collection, aptly named 'Designed For Dads.' This assortment showcases an array of customised accessories and stationery that are guaranteed to captivate even the most discerning dads. From personalised notebooks for his poetic side to bespoke visiting cards for the office dad, let us go above and beyond by presenting a truly meaningful present – an embodiment of "I love you Dad."

Price on request. On https://instagram.com/pixelhive.in?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ=

Decked up!

If your pop likes to stay prim and proper and all decked up, Denver- GT Grooming Kit- Set of 7 Sleeve is a perfect match. The kit will have a Hamilton Deodorant, a Deep Cleanse Face Wash, a Sensitive Shaving Foam, Hamilton Perfume, a Restore Body Spa Soap, a premium razor, a Towel- and a black to keep his grooming essentials secure and easily accessible while on the go.

Price on request. On denverformen.com

Chef mode on!

Gone are the days when cooking was solely associated with mothers. Today, fathers are increasingly embracing the culinary world, showcasing their creativity, and nurturing their families through delicious meals. PotsandPans India acknowledges the importance of thoughtful and meaningful gifts that reflect fathers' passions and interests. With their extensive range of cookware collections, PotsandPans India provides an array of gifting options that cater to every father's taste and cooking style.

Rs 1740 onwards. On potsandpans.in

Even he needs to have bright skin

They always put us first, so let’s do the same for them. Surprise them with a Daily Skin Essentials Kit from SkinQ, a dermatologist-formulated brand for Indian skin and skin of colour. The kit contains Daily Gentle Cleanser, Moisture Balm and Sun Protect Ultra Light Gel, which are enriched with naturally derived active ingredients like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Vitamin C. These products will nourish and protect one’s skin from daily stress and pollution. Celebrate this Father's Day by giving them the intelligent skincare that their skin deserves.

Rs 1950. On skinq.com

For a healthier self

On Father's Day, gift your dad the goodness of health from the Alt Co Vegan Products for a healthier lifestyle. From a variety of products to choose from like Oat or Soy Milk, Chocolate Protein Drinks and Vegan Chocolates.

Price on request. On alt.company

Perfect skincare

Make this Father's Day extra special with O3+, the perfect skincare gift to help your dad look and feel his best. O3+ offers wide range of products for men skincare including O3+ Alpha Men D-tan Sunscreen, Alpha Men Bright Glow Face wash, O3+ Alpha Men Energy White Charcoal Face Sheet Mask, O3+ Alpha Men Acno D Tan face wash, O3+ Caffeinated D-Tan Facial Kit.

Price on request. On o3plus.com

Fragranges galore

Father's Day is an exceptional occasion dedicated to honouring and celebrating the fathers who have profoundly impacted our lives. In our bustling world, it is a beautiful opportunity to express our deep appreciation and affection for our fathers by selecting a meaningful and heartfelt gift. This Father's Day, let us seize the moment to show our fathers how much we hold them dear, by gifting them a perfume set from WOW Skin Science- Doon Deodars and Darjeeling Dew

Price 854. On buywow.in

For the specsy man

Gift your dad a carefully curated leather sunglasses case to store his extra set of glasses in style. Lined with soft suede fabric to keep the eyewear protected, it also features a back pocket to keep a cloth wipe and comes with a detachable lanyard and a card case. He can wear it around his neck or attach it to his handbag for easy access.

Price on request. On xfeetabove.com

Cleanse-treat-protect

The day calls for pampering your dad with the best of organic skincare essentials. Nothing better than giving your dad a clinically validated and authentically organic skincare kit. Juice beauty Cleanse Treat Protect Kit includes a cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen that will help your dad to perform three important steps in skincare.

Price on request. On Myntra.com

Timeless pieces

Maserati watches offers an array of timepieces that make a striking impression. From the workplace to pursuing personal passions, these watches effortlessly combine versatility with captivating details. With features like knurled bezels and gold or gunmetal finishes, they exude a sense of refinement and sophistication. These are watches that will not go unnoticed, making them an ideal gift for any occasion, especially Father's Day.

Price on request. On amazon.in

For the stylish pop

Michael Kors Men has introduced their Father's Day gifting guide with hottest accessory pieces for your stylish dad. We chose Astor Medium Studded Leather Messenger Bag, which is a sleek messenger bag for all your adventures. Crafted from luxurious smooth leather and punctuated with silver-tone studs. This crossbody stores a day’s worth of essentials and is secured with a flap snap closure. An adjustable strap makes for ease of carrying.

Rs 45,000. On michaelkors.global/en_IN

For the suave dad

Luxury watch atelier, Nebula by Titan’s ‘Deccan Treasures’ is a collection of timeless pieces in solid gold, inspired by the rich tradition of jewelry making from the heart of Deccan. Handcrafted works of art flourished with Jadau, Moti Piroi and stone carving techniques. Celebrating history etched in time, Nebula by TItan’s Deccan Treasures offers four beautiful designs for men that present a blend of the maison’s deep expertise in watchmaking and jewelry craftsmanship, making them the perfect gift for fathers who appreciate the finer things in life.

Rs 95000 onwards. On titan.co.in

Stress-buster

One can unwind the best with an aromatic candle by their side, with their favourite cuppa and a book in their hands or their favourite film on their device. Can never go wrong. Gift your dad a slice of this with Aroma India's luxe, soy, aromatic candles. Your dad will definitely say "Stress? What's that?!"

Price on request. On @aromaindia