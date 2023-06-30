7 gender-fluid accessories to break the binary and elevate your OOTD

As we come to the end of Pride Month 2023, we list out six trendsetting gender-fluid accessories that aim to break the binary and challenge the textbook understanding of feminine and masculine.

Gaze killer

Driven by drama sensibilities, Bhavya Ramesh’s Glarekiller range is for the uninhibited. Each piece, whether dipped in gold or glazed in silver, tells a story and one that we are certainly here to hear. Tipsie, a sunglass that works for all genders, is perfect for when you plan to take over the night and make some heads turn. INR 13,420. Available online.

Deconstructed Dressing

Born out of symmetry and sustainability, No.Na.Me features accessories with recycled leather. Kane, from their DIY range, lets you build two different compositions of neck collars, perfect to transition from a business luncheon to a night out after nine. Somewhere between minimal and bold, as the brand reveals, this can be a statement addition to your otherwise maximalist collection. INR 3,900. Available online.

Voguish Variant

With the Barbiecore trend on the rise, thanks to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie, not owning a hot pink accessory would be a shame, to say the least. Add this part leatherette, part faux leather but fully plush scarf from Vulgar to your wardrobe for days when you are looking to add some vibrancy to your otherwise basic OOTD. Look closely and you will see how the one-size-fits-all piece comes with target maze artwork as a reminder to never tone down your style. INR 7,500. Available online.

Blue no more

Formerly seen as feminine — accessories, crossbody bags, over the years, have come to represent practicality and comfort — factors perfectly embedded in the DNA of this offering by Bluorng. Lined with lamb leather, the Sapphire Blu arm candy comes close to competing with Bottega Green and Valentino Pink. On the functionality front, the trendsetting mini bag comes with an adjustable strap and a handheld. You can make your purchase of this handmade piece even more personal by adding your initials at an additional cost. INR 4,999. Available online.

Space Soirée

With geometric silhouettes as one of their key offerings, street-minded label Biskit takes a rather spatial take on gender-fluid accessories with their Eclipse Vest. Designed for anyone across and beyond the queer spectrum, the slightly oversized fit is made from a 100 per cent cotton drill with circular piping detailing for the minimalistic patron. Layer it with your basic tee and Gen Z staple cargo pants to really embrace the relaxed vibe. INR 13,600. Available online.

All That Glitters

Melorra recently unveiled its gender-fluid fine jewellery collection and it offers an array of gold and diamond pieces perfect to round your looks. The made-to-order Beyond Binary Diamond Earrings are lightweight and can effortlessly blend into your signature style. You can style them as individual pieces or use them in pair. INR 24,870 onwards. Available online.

Let these gender-fluid accessories change the way you approach fashion.

