It’s time to gift your favourite women little somethings!

Gifting your favourite woman needs no special occasion, but when International Women’s Day is just around the corner, you might just feel like gifting her something special and pampering her with things or activities that she would love. Here’s a curated list that the woman/women around you might love.

Bling & glam

On this celebratory occasion, it is important to make one feel special by letting her know that she is valued and celebrated each day for all that she does for you. This Women’s Day, celebrate these women by gifting them their (a woman’s) best friend – a diamond whose sparkle perfectly echoes the excellence and love that they show us. Choose from lightweight, stylish diamond rings, bangles, earrings, necklaces, pendants or bracelets, whatever fits your budget.

Price on request. kisna.com

Hail for a buttery skin

Simply moisturising isn’t sufficient always, and thus it’s essential to lock in the moisture to protect your skin. The Body Shop’s Hydrating & Protecting Hemp Gift Set containing Hemp Body Butter, a Hemp Hand Protector, and Hemp Shower Oil will ensure heavy-duty protection and hydration for your skin. What’s more is that the gift bag is made of jute, designed to be reused and repurposed, minimising the impact on the planet significantly.

Rs 4995. thebodyshop.in

Classic yet trendy

If your favourite woman is into all things classy and trendy, then this hamper is sure to make her day. Add her initials to the resin diary and resin keychain. It also has a super cute bookmark for all her late-night book-reading sessions. A thoughtful curation for an extra special person in your life.

Rs 1545. igp.com

Fragrant everyday

For those who love to smell fragrant every day, and love to make every corner of their room smell refreshing every day, this may be a small yet thoughtful gift. Seasons may change but Pour Home’s Air freshener French fusion nector continues to offer you a rich palette of fragrances.

Rs 55. Flipkart.com

Cheers to happiness!

Borosil’s recently-launched barware range, a set of premium products made with the finest quality borosilicate, makes for a fantastic gift for those who love to throw house parties. Beautifully etched by hand, the range has been designed to provide you with the best experience. The product range includes Beer Mugs, Punch Glasses with Wooden Lids, Ice Buckets, Shot Glasses, Whiskey Decanters, Whiskey Glasses, and a Whiskey Set comprising 4 Glasses, 1 Decanter, and 1 Jigger. Lightweight and durable, they are sure to elevate the look of your bar instantly and even make for great gifting options.

Rs 335 onwards. myborosil.com

For that coffee lover

Surprise your woman with an assortment of great coffee! It has four instant coffee jars with the choicest pick of flavours. We call it the Rager’s Favourite Combo which includes the following delicious flavours: Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel, Butterscotch Delight and Dark Chocolate.

Rs 1699. ragecoffee.com

Fiercely beautiful

Crafted for the boldly beautiful women of today, Titan Raga Delight evokes soothing and sensorial experiences, personifying the modern woman by offering a concoction of fashion, glamour and elegance. Raga delight offers thirteen designs manifesting a unique language, which is tactile, soft and flowy. Striking a fine balance between grandeur and poise, this edit is an ode to the fierce yet gentle women of today.

Rs 5995 onwards. titan.co.in

A cuppa of good health

Nothing says love more than when you take care of your loved ones' health, and what could be a better gift than a gift of health to every special woman in your life, with a beverage that every Indian loves! Tea Culture of the World, is a collection of handcrafted whole leaf teas that are handpicked from Japan, China, Vietnam, South Africa, Argentina and India. Their Flowery Bouquet gift box blends rose and hibiscus flowers and earthy liquorice roots with the mild flavor of green tea. Savour its delicate sweetness, while its potent antioxidants and Vitamin C leave you in a rosy glow of well-being.

Rs 1400. teacultureoftheworld.com

Gorgeousness personified

Setting out to create the semblance of India Modern, Ouro Jewels is a brand that straddles the present, while rooted in India’s heritage of opulent form and tradition of artistry. The intricately crafted and beautifully executed adornments are designed to lend an edge to Ouro’s modern, Indian women -enigmatic and effortlessly charismatic. The store houses a wide range of diamonds set in ethereal and refined designs, and jewellery collections that women can pick for any occasion, be it a wedding in the family or any milestone celebration. From exquisite necklaces, and earrings to bangles, bracelets, rings and solitaires – the brand has proudly established every cornerstone of creativity, about jewellery and gems.

Price on request. At AJC Bose Road.

Worth every penny

Crafted in our most elegant prints on jute, khadi and mashru silk, Zouk's clutches are must-haves in your closet to elevate your festive ethnic wear or evening wear. The clutches come with detachable golden chains to carry it on your shoulders. It has a main compartment with a click closure.

Rs 1299. zouk.co.in

For the foodie doodie

All the beautiful women in your life deserve to feel special. Kb’s FoodWorks presents exquisite food platters to celebrate womanhood. Surprise and pamper the special women in your life with our handcrafted food platters full of love, lip-smacking delicacies and an appealing presentation. You can make your menu from a variety of options in North Indian, Pan Asian, Italian and Mexican cuisines. We serve vegetarian food and Jain options are also available along with delivery and pickup services adding to your ease.

Rs 2000 onwards. Harish Mukherjee Road

Best friends for life

BlueStone's first collection of 2023, Queen of Gems, makes for a perfect gift for your favourite woman. An ode to the pearl, popularly known as the “queen of gems”, the chapter juxtaposes the unique nature of the oceanic treasure with that of the female spirit. Wrapped in the freshness of this new year, the collection is perfect for those looking to revamp their style to be elegant yet playful.

Rs 22000 onwards. bluestone.com

Style quotient

A classic bag always makes for a great gift. And a smart satchel like this? Always. The Aura Satchel from Lavie has an overall vertical embossed pattern and is one of the most wishlisted this season! It's trendy, chic and can be paired with almost everything in your wardrobe.

Rs 3999. lavieworld.com

For some me-time

Gift your loving woman a bottle of Ivy Brut, a sparkling brut wine that has a clear straw colour with a lasting stream of effervescence, and has delicious aromas of apples and pears which add a tasty whiff of milk chocolate. Rich and creamy on the palate, Ivy Brut has a full-bodied flavour that lasts into a long, clean finish.



Rs 749. chateauindage.in

Confident diva

Women's Day doesn't just mean accepting gifts from others. You can also pamper yourself with a sexy lingerie set like this from Wacoal. If you want to feel confident and comfortable inside out this Women's Day, then this set is a great bet. This elegant Gaia collection is crafted from a luxurious, soft, and sexy lace that is sure to make you feel like a Goddess. It’s a half-cup padded non-wired lingerie beautified with lace details and has a level 1 push-up effect that creates a natural cleavage.

Price 2,799. wacoalindia.com

For your wonder woman

Gift the wonder woman in your life with a fun personalised caricature table top, because she deserves the best. And, the world must know it.

Rs 449. fnp.com

Dressy mode on!

The woman who loves to dress up would be cheered up if you give her a nice fancy suit, a classy dress or a gorgeous saree. Make her women’s day special dinner date ready and let her wear this stunning, red suit. And don’t forget to treat her like a queen.

Rs 1250. rangriti.com