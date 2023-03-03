Clothing and accessories crafted from denim are all the rage this season
Luxury labels like Marine Serre, Alexander McQueen and Ganni bring out new possibilties in denimwear
Gone are the days when denim was limited to skirts, jackets and pants. From couture gowns to crystal-embellished tote bags, the SS23 runways witnessed denim fashion in more ways than one. We take a look at this season’s latest denim-based fashion releases by luxury labels like Marine Serre, Alexander McQueen and more.
Wide open
Cut for a wide fit across the shoulder, this
wide-lapel denim blazer by Saint Laurent features a waist-framing single button and cropped sleeves. Padded at the shoulders, the blazer boasting notch lapels come with buttoned flap pockets at the front. ₹1,73,608 approximately.
Crystal clear
Specially crafted for special occasions, this denim tote bag by Ganni features a handle knot with ruched detailing on the top. Besides the brand’s silver logo, the accessory is also embellished with crystals in an argyle pattern. The bag comes with a magnetic fastening at the opening. ₹21,079 approximately.
Puff magic
Crafted from organic cotton yarn, the washed blue jacket by Alexander McQueen is a combination of utilitarian influences and couture expertise of the designer. This piece with an off-the-shoulder design is fashioned with puffed sleeves and a halter neck strap detailed with buttons. ₹1,32,735 approximately.
Patch point
This petrichor couture patchwork gown by Marine Serre is fashioned with a corset design, V-collar and full sleeves. With buttons running down the front, the multi-hued number comes with white-coloured print of sun and the moon along the sleeves and on the skirt. The floor-length skirt with a slit in the middle has a tulip cut. Price on request.
That ’90s show
Drawing inspiration from the ’90s, Burberry’s denim bucket hat is designed with white-threaded stitching along the floppy brim. Crafted in Italy, the hat is jacquard-woven with the signature ‘TB’ monogram. ₹39,670 approximately.
Strap in
Jimmy Choo’s Talura pumps boasting a multifaceted gold-toned chain as ankle straps are a part of the label’s Diamond collection. Set on a 100mm stiletto heel, the shoes covered in white JC monogram pattern have a pointed toe. ₹78,274 approximately.
Old is gold
Designed for a close fit, this tonal-blue denim vest is from Marques’ Almeida’s ‘ReM’Ade’ initiative where clothes are fashioned from fabrics from previous collections. Made from various pieces of denim, this vest with a notched hem has concealed snap fastenings through the front. ₹40,090 approximately.