Clothing and accessories crafted from denim are all the rage this season

Gone are the days when denim was limited to skirts, jackets and pants. From couture gowns to crystal-embellished tote bags, the SS23 runways witnessed denim fashion in more ways than one. We take a look at this season’s latest denim-based fashion releases by luxury labels like Marine Serre, Alexander McQueen and more.

Wide open

Cut for a wide fit across the shoulder, this

wide-lapel denim blazer by Saint Laurent features a waist-framing single button and cropped sleeves. Padded at the shoulders, the blazer boasting notch lapels come with buttoned flap pockets at the front. ₹1,73,608 approximately.

Crystal clear

Specially crafted for special occasions, this denim tote bag by Ganni features a handle knot with ruched detailing on the top. Besides the brand’s silver logo, the accessory is also embellished with crystals in an argyle pattern. The bag comes with a magnetic fastening at the opening. ₹21,079 approximately.

Puff magic

Crafted from organic cotton yarn, the washed blue jacket by Alexander McQueen is a combination of utilitarian influences and couture expertise of the designer. This piece with an off-the-shoulder design is fashioned with puffed sleeves and a halter neck strap detailed with buttons. ₹1,32,735 approximately.

Patch point

This petrichor couture patchwork gown by Marine Serre is fashioned with a corset design, V-collar and full sleeves. With buttons running down the front, the multi-hued number comes with white-coloured print of sun and the moon along the sleeves and on the skirt. The floor-length skirt with a slit in the middle has a tulip cut. Price on request.

That ’90s show

Drawing inspiration from the ’90s, Burberry’s denim bucket hat is designed with white-threaded stitching along the floppy brim. Crafted in Italy, the hat is jacquard-woven with the signature ‘TB’ monogram. ₹39,670 approximately.

Strap in

Jimmy Choo’s Talura pumps boasting a multifaceted gold-toned chain as ankle straps are a part of the label’s Diamond collection. Set on a 100mm stiletto heel, the shoes covered in white JC monogram pattern have a pointed toe. ₹78,274 approximately.

Old is gold

Designed for a close fit, this tonal-blue denim vest is from Marques’ Almeida’s ‘ReM’Ade’ initiative where clothes are fashioned from fabrics from previous collections. Made from various pieces of denim, this vest with a notched hem has concealed snap fastenings through the front. ₹40,090 approximately.