Hyderabadi designer Gaurang Shah’s latest edition of Carvaan to feature 27 top designers

Hyderabadi designer Gaurang Shah’s textile exhibition Carvaan enters its third edition this year ahead of summers. Hosted at Gaurang’s Kitchen, it will feature the rich tapestry of work of 27 designers.

The exhibition that has previously shown innovation, sustainability and development of India’s traditional handicrafts, in this edition, will revive Indian handlooms across various disciplines such as ethnic wear, accessories, home decor, cutlery, handicrafts, footwear and other apparel. The exhibition is crafted as a homage to the enduring spirit and passion of artisans who pour their hearts and soul into every creation.

Silhouettes at Carvaan

Ethnic wear

Gaurang known as the Master Of Weaves for reviving weaves like Jamdani tells us about the intent, "Carvaan celebrates the beauty and significance of traditional handcrafts and encourages innovation and development in the industry."

The exhibition will have designers and artisans such as Ada Chikan, Avacara, Avni Bhuva, Belle Robe, Ekadi, Little Gaurang, Kalapuri, Neelgar, Roliana, Oja Culture, Ekang, Vinay Narkar, Monazz, Silver Streak, Tulsi Weaves, AVA, Taana Baana, and Aara. They are known for reinventing fashion with innovation and development in the handicraft industry evidenced by their use of organic fabrics, natural dyes, and different resist printing techniques.

Accessory at Carvaan

Home Decor

Some of the other names to present their work include Beyond Threads by Reena Rajpal, Inochhi Shoes, Mahboob Bidri Craft, Meghna Panchmatia, Sasha Pottery, Shrujan, Ssaha, Still by Sejal Patel, The Manduva Project and more.

At Gaurang’s Kitchen, Jubilee Hills. On March 15 from 10:30 – 8:00 pm.

