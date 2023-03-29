Dazzle in these salwar suits during Ramadan festivities

With Ramadan, the season to look pretty has also begun, and what can be better than gorgeous, easy-breezy salwar suits to deck yourselves in? Salwar Suits are best suited for Indian summers, and nothing can beat their classic silhouettes and designs. And when festivities are on our mind, salwar suits with ethnic designs are unmatched for.

Here, we have a few chosen salwar suits that will be perfect for your Ramadan festivities.

Ridhi by Poonam Mittal

This hand-embroidered kurta is crafted from handloom chanderi silk for a luxurious feel, featuring intricate marodi embroidery in regal gold finishes. This will be an elegant set to don during Ramadan.

Price: Rs 15500. Available on @poonammittalofficial

Blue Kurta Set by Kinjal Modi

Break your Ramadan fast and enjoy the festive season in this classic Blue Kurta set, that has a dupatta in a contrasting hue by Kinjal Modi. The dupatta indeed makes the suit stand out.

Price: on Request. Available on @label_kinjalmodi

Perkha by Poonam Mittal

Pick this effortless tunic kurta in kota silk featuring prominent pleats, and overlapping organza at yoke to allow the arri tikki floral motifs to shine, for your Ramadan prayers. This suit set is elevated with a sequined neckline and matching cuffs.

Price: Rs 13500. Available on @poonammittalofficial

Lilal Kurta Set byKinjal Modi

This lilac kurta set from Kinjal Modi with an embellished yoke and simple and shiny Dupatta will be a great choice for all your Ramdan prayers.

Price: On request. Available on @label_kinjalmodi