Six outfits at King Charles' coronation we could not look away from

King Charles III's coronation has received a lot of attention, including what his guests choose to wear. The requests for visitors to dress in regal robes or ceremonial clothes were dropped in favour of a more casual, and an understated appearance. There are probably few occasions in history that are more momentous than the coronation of a new monarch, and fashion at a royal ceremony is crucial. Here is our pick of the six best ensembles that celebs sported at the event.

Emma Thompson

British actor Emma Thompson appeared at the ceremony wearing a red overcoat from Emilia Wickstead with a monochromatic red rose print and her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal as an accessory.

Katy Pery

Katy Perry wore a pink skirt suit and a pearl choker by the late British designer Vivienne Westwood, who passed away late last year.

Olena Zelenska

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, looks very stunning at a royal occasion in an icy blue dress and coat ensemble.

Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden

In what could be interpreted as a sartorial nod to demonstrate support for Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit with a matching hair bow, and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a stylish light yellow cape dress by Markarian.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne made an appearance in a military outfit covered in thick gold braid to fulfil her duties as the 'Gold Stick in Waiting' in charge of the monarch's safety. Anne is a colonel in a number of overseas regiments, so she is not unfamiliar with wearing a uniform.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

On his approach to Westminster Abbey, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, was seen along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau who shone in a blush-toned satin dress with organza sleeves, brightening the gloomy day.

Also read: Stay fashionable this summer with these celeb-inspired looks