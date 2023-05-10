Ahead of Mother's Day, gift that special woman a bijoux piece to cherish

Mothers are our real-life jewels, so why not gift them statement jewellery pieces, that they can cherish forever? No matter how big or small they are, they love even the smallest of things that we gift them. Here is a list of bijoux options that you can choose from.

A forever mark

DeBeers Forevermark Icon™ Collection pays tribute to the brand's iconic motif that has been a defining feature since its inception. The collection draws inspiration from the exquisite beauty of the stars in the South African night sky and the iconic outline of a diamond. Crafted with a keen eye for unique style and self-expression, the collection features a stunning array of sixty-two exquisite pieces. From elegant earrings to asymmetrical bangles, rings and pendants, this collection makes a perfect gift. The pieces are crafted from 18K gold in a range of shades including yellow, white, and rose gold.

Price on request. forevermark.com

Minimalist

Express your love with Aulerth Rosa Dainty Necklace on this Mother’s Day. This beautiful neck piece is created with a green-hued regal moss central stone which is surrounded by dazzling iceberg stones in this delicate necklace. The pattern is enhanced by the scattered, leaf-like embellishments. Beautify the queen of your life with this beautiful accessory.

Rs 8000+. aulerth.in

Subtle craftmanship

What else can be more special than adorning your beautiful mother with some stunning yet simple jewellery pieces. Tribe Amrapali’s Jolie edit has pieces of subtle designs that serve as an essence of motherhood and the beautiful bond between mother and her child. Crafted with silver and gold plating these ornaments will complement any evening attire.

Rs 1000. tribeamrapali.com

Heirloom bijouterie

Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers has launched a dazzling range of jewellery pieces, Love You Forever, specially curated for Mother’s Day. With every piece including necklaces, elegant bangles, and delicate rings, it features the artistic excellence of the in-house craftsmen. Make her feel one in a million with this beautiful bijouterie which will be a treasure for life.

Price on request. Salt Lake, Kolkata

Best friends forever

Celebrating love and devotion for mothers, Itara has come up with exquisite lab grown diamond jewellery. Diamonds are epitome of beauty and elegance just like mothers are of love and care. Be it a classic diamond necklace or a stunning diamond bracelet, these precious pieces are best suited for the superwomen.

Price on request. itarajewelry.com

To remember best

Gift you mother these beautiful and environmentally friendly jewellery pieces from March, a fine silver jewellery brand. The USP of these pieces is that they are made with 925 pure silver and incorporate preserved dried flowers. The pretty and natural appearance of these dried flowers is complemented by the timeless elegance of silver, making each piece unique and stunning. It will get even more stunning when displayed on the right person, which is obviously our mothers. Its hypoallergenic trait makes it ideal even for those with sensitive skin.

Price on request. marchjewellery.com

Personalised pieces

Pick your favourite from Navrathan Jewellers collection of kadas, necklaces, and bracelets. Its recently launched magnificent choker, crafted in gold with gemstones from their antique collection, is a beautiful masterpiece in itself. Give your precious mother a feeling of allure with beautiful necklaces and kadas designed with ruby stones. With Navrathan Jewellers you can also get personalised jewellery for your mother.

Price on request. navrathan.com

Touch of elegance

Diamond jewellery is a symbol of elegance and luxury, and this pendant set from Diamondtree is a classic and timeless option for Mother's Day. The two-tone shade adds a modern touch, while the diamonds add a touch of sparkle and elegance. This set is perfect for a mother who appreciates simple yet sophisticated jewellery and will complement any outfit.

Rs 18000. Diamondtree.co.in

Old is gold

Gift your mother an exquisite piece of pendant from Dishis Jewels that features a beautifully crafted mermaid design, adorned with sparkling diamonds. The pendant is made from high-quality gold and features a detailed mermaid with a diamond-studded tail and a delicate heart-shaped emerald.

Rs 12,958. On dishisjewels.com

Sustainable choice

Aukera is a newly launched homegrown lab-grown diamond company. By gifting your mom a lab-grown diamond, you're not only giving her a beautiful and valuable piece of jewellery, but you're also making an ethical and sustainable choice that supports environmentally responsible practices.

Rs 25,000 onwards. aukerajewellery.com.

Versatile bits

House of Tuhina draws inspiration from everything beautiful that Indian motifs have to offer. The jewellery line features gold and silver hued pieces with gold beads and pearl details. Statement chokers and earrings, matching sets, and pieces constructed from handcasted units are designed to be worn with everything from traditional wear to casual western ensembles. From maangtikas to earrings, necklaces to rings, these would be a perfect choice for your moms.

Price on request. Houseoftuhina.com

Ode to motherhood

This mother’s day Sangeeta Boochra presents a collection named Vividh, capturing the different sides of femininity and motherhood by creating four stories with an inclusive cast. Each colour represents a persona that the divine woman within you embraces every day - Red for love, Black for power, Blue for fluidity and Pink for playfulness. Vividh offers a wide range, including necklaces, earrings, bangles, and rings, all carefully curated to celebrate individuality and versatility. Each piece is designed to complement any outfit, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your mothers’ various looks.

Price on request. Sangeetaboochra.com

