Ahead of Mother’s Day, here’s what you can pamper the mommies around you with

On the auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day, we celebrate the unconditional love, devotion and care of every mother and pay tribute to her unparalleled contributions in our life. And not just your mothers, we believe it’s a salute to all the mothers and would be mothers out who teach us the first lesson of unconditional love. So, this Mother’s Day, let’s make every mother feel even more precious with these special skincare, beauty and wellness products. Here is a list of gift options you can choose to surprise the wonder women with.

Luscious mane

Mothers often forget to take care of themselves while looking after others. Let your mom indulge in some self-care experience with Kalimera Gold Hair Oil with 24K certified gold in it. This oil offers a range of hair health benefits including hair fall reduction, improved scalp condition, reduction in flaky scalps and increase in hair thickness and density.

Rs 10000. amazon.com, flipkart.com

Hydration and protection

Mothers are the most beautiful creations in the world and taking care of their beauty is so important. Earth Rythm's Damaged and Pigmented Skin Care Kit will not only take care of your mothers’ skin care needs but also ensure her a brighter and more radiant looking skin. Infused with the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip oil, this kit provides the perfect balance of hydration and protection to give that natural glow.

Rs 2423. earthrhythm.com

Radiant skin

To ensure radiant looking, healthy skin to your mother, gift her with skin care products from DermaDoc. With a variety of products for treating different skin problems you can choose one for your mother as per her requirement. Ranging from DermDoc 2% Kojic Acid Night Cream to Vitamin E Day Cream Ceramides, Squalene, Vitamin E Creme Body Lotion to Sun Protection Gel Cream, they have it all.

Price on request. Available on purplle.com

And blemish-free

Stay young kit- Saturn by GHC’s skin combo contains foaming face wash and anti-ageing serum. The foaming face wash for oily skin is specially designed to tackle problems like excess oil, dirt and blackheads. Saturn vitamin C skin serum contains highly potent ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, arginine, niacinamide and Vitamin C. What can be a better gift for your mum to see all glowing all blemish-free in this heat?

Rs 699. saturn.health

Fancy hairdos

Dyson India brings a range of products that offer enhanced hair styling. One such amazing product will be the Dyson AirwrapTM multi styler which offers the ease to achieve salon like styles at home, along with protection of hair from extreme heat damage. With next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, which helps in achieving curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength, will be an unique gift for your dearest mum.

Rs 45900. Dyson.in

Tea-ing to glory

How about surprising your mom with a world-class tea experience with healthy tea hampers from Tea Culture? It already sounds so unique. Gift your mom the Dream Brews- Flowery Bouquet tea hamper that blends rose and hibiscus flowers and earthy liquorice roots with the mild flavour of green tea. Its potent antioxidants and vitamin C leave you in a rosy glow of well-being. Spend some quality evening time with your mom over a cup of tea and savour its delicate sweetness.

Rs 1400. teacultureoftheworld.com

Long and strong

Thrive Co's Scalp Care Kit, designed to restore the scalp's skin barrier for better absorption of nutrients present in hair care products, that ensures that your hair receives the nourishment it deserves, will be a great choice for this Mothers Day. It comprises a scalp scrub and a scalp vitalizing serum, which help achieve a cleaner scalp, resulting in better hair growth. The serum can be for daily use and it gets absorbed quickly, so there is no need to rinse it off. Together, this kit helps to get rid of dandruff and achieve a cleaner scalp.

Rs 799+. thriveco.in

For the softest lips

The Lip Balm Company has specially curated a range of lip balms including the Oat Mama lip balm, Mama Coco lip balm and Mama by the Sea lip balm to benefit all the moms out there. Made with natural plant-based ingredients, this lip balms provides intense nourishment to lips leaving it soft, smooth and healthy looking. On the occasion of Mother’s Day let such lip balm gift sets be a cute little prezzie for all those pregnant and nursing mothers.

Price on request. thelipbalmco.in

Luminous skin

Necessary has introduced vegan skin care products to serve mothers of all ages. Necessary 20% Vitamin C Glow Drops Serum with 5% Hyaluronic Acid can reduce dehydration, fine lines and wrinkles, fade dark spots, protect against pollutants leaving skin luminous and full of elasticity. To ensure healthy and youthful skin to that special mum, gift her this Mother's Day Gift Box by Necessary.

Price on request. necessaryindia.com

Fruity blast

Earthy by Ellenza's Berry cocktail facewash is superfruit antioxidant foaming cleanser that has worked wonders for normal to dry textured skin types in successfully slugging off dead skin. This is a great option for mummies who are very picky about their skin.

Rs 553. instagram.com/p/CnEummgPetJ/

Love unconditional

Just like a mother's love, Alt Co. products are made with care and consideration for good health and well-being. Celebrating a mother's unconditional love Alt Co. has come up with this little box containing tasty yet delicious milk, beverages and chocolates. Let every mom indulge in their guilt-free chocolate and protein drinks. This will probably be the sweetest surprise one can give to a mother.

Price on request. alt.company

For the one who pampers

The way mothers pampered and treated us with love and care resulted in our radiant and glowing skin. It’s time for us now to show the same kind of care and love towards her. Specifically designed for Indian skin and are made with naturally derived multi-actives SkinQ's Daily Skin Essentials Combo - will be a loving gift for your mother. It is a combo of daily gentle cleanser, moisture balm, and sun protect ultra-light gel that ensures your mother's skin gets a respite from the daily grind.

Price on request. skinq.in

The most beautiful

Juicy Chemistry recently launched Color Chemistry, an ecocert certified organic colour cosmetics range. Their products are packed with potent organic certified botanicals that have been used for centuries to treat, heal and highlight natural beauty.

Price on request. juicychemistry.com

Relaxing & aromatherapeutic

The Women's Balance range is a carefully crafted line of skincare products from Neals Yard Remedies. With a blend of natural and organic ingredients, this is specially designed to help women of all ages achieve balance in their lives by not only nourishing the skin but also supporting their overall well-being. In performing daily tiring chores mothers often forget to take care of themselves, as a result their skin doesn’t get that care which it needs. But with this relaxing aromatherapeutic bath experience you can give your mom beautiful, soft, nourished and healthy-looking skin.

Price on request. nealsyardremedies.com

Hydration is the key

Gift your mom something special and exclusive with Laneige’s unique Water bank range. This collection offers an entire range of cleansers, serum, toners, and moisturisers, available for every skin type. With these precious beauty products the brand aims to celebrate mothers of all ages and make sure every mom stays forever young in heart and soul.

Price on request. nykaa.com, myntra.com, amazon.in

A thoughtful one

India's renowned gifting brand, Ferns N Petals has announced the launch of its Mother's Day campaign, #UnsaidLove which aims to celebrate motherhood and encourage people to express their feelings and emotions in a thoughtful way. FNP has unveiled a range of thoughtfully curated gifts for the purpose of Mothers Day with over 500 new gifting options. Bring alive your emotions for your mother by gifting her the personalised cushion which will feature a beautiful print to remind her constantly how much you love and adore her.

Rs 499. fnp.com

Beautifully yours

Vahdam, a premium tea and wellness brand in India, has come up with beautiful tea sets and drinkware collections as a perfect Mother's Day gifting option. There are so many beautiful options to pick from like Blush Gift Set - 3 Tin Caddy Set, Glow Gift Set - 6 Tin Caddy Set, Bloom Gift Set - 12 Tin Caddy Set, Weekend Paris Gift Set, Verve Bottle which is a long-lasting addition to your drinkware collection, Hustle Tumbler with dual vacuum insulated bottle to keep your beverages hot or cold for a long time.

Rs 699 +. Vahdam.in

Self-care always

For mothers who love indulging in a bit of self-care, The Body Shop has an extensive Mother’s Day gifting range. From several options to pick from, one can go for the Jolly & Juicy Strawberry Essentials Gift. With the pleasant fruity scent of strawberry, it will rejuvenate your mom's skin like no other! It is bound to give her a luxurious experience at home. It includes a shower gel, body yogurt, Mini Ramie Bath Lily and a hydrating hand cream.

Rs 2745. thebodyshop.in, amazon.in

A treat for the skin

The Skeyndor Corrective Kit, will be a noble choice for Mother’s Day gifting. For treating deep wrinkles and giving a smooth skin, this will be the right one for an elderly mom. Ideal for combination skin, it will give a fuller and more plump appearance on the face. You can also go for the Skeyndor Global Lift Kit which is good for redefining face and neck. This firming moisturising cream works wonders on dry skin people.

Rs 4950+. skeyndor.in

A thoughtful one

Make this Mother’s Day even more special for your momma, with beautiful hamper set-ups, envelopes, cards, name tags, notebooks, and other personalised stationery from Pixel Hive. Pixel Hive has launched a new collection, ‘To Ma…My Superwoman’ for this Mother’s Day. The amalgamation includes a range of personalised notebooks and wax seal gift tags that are sure to delight even the most discerning of tastes. This will be such a nice way of conveying love and gratitude towards your mother.

Price on request. Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Picture perfect!

A homegrown skincare brand, their recently launched Pink Venom Powder Cleanser will be a perfect choice for working moms. A super light cleansing powder that blends on skin easily imparting glow and shine. If your tired and dull skin looks for instant freshness and glow, Pink Venom Powder Cleanser from Miss Maedelin is the only solution. It effectively removes stubborn sun-tan and other staunch marks over time. The mild powder cleanser is enriched with the goodness of rose, red sandalwood and beetroot that aims to combat pigmentation, ageing, irritation, dryness, scars and marks. A spoonful of mild Pink Venom Powder Cleanser with plain or rose water does absolute wonder to your skin.

Rs 300. missmaedelin.com

Skin rejuvenation

This Mother’s Day, express your love to your mom with Personal Touch Skincare’s specially curated gift boxes. With hectic schedules, running errands and juggling between multiple tasks every day, your mother definitely deserves a special pampering session and Personal Touch Skincare’s products and gift boxes are the perfect experience, which would help rejuvenate her skin and give her the perfect skincare regime.

Price on request. skincarepersonaltouch.com

For the calming mind

Sukoon is a brand that aims to bring calmness and tranquillity to people's lives through their thoughtfully crafted products. Their Mother's Day Gift Set includes a scented candle, a tin of premium tea, and a tin of delicious cookies.

Rs 1955. Kindlife.in

A fragrant beginning

Engage Verona for Women is a classic day fragrance with a concoction of citrusy, fruity, and floral notes. The addictive musk and nutmeg notes infused with sandalwood make it playful and fresh. The brand also offers a memorable night fragrance for women.

Rs 599. Nykaa.com, amazon.in

Gold rush

Get the buttery-smooth golden hour-inspired eyeshadows for all your mother. These creamy shadows are completely waterproof & crease-proof. Use Lasting Priming Cream Shadow in Mocha Brown shade for contouring the eyelids and also as a base for that smooth finish.

Rs 3,840, moirabeauty.in

Flawless beauty

Get one of those perfect concealers from Milap Cosmetics' new line of 9 to 6 pro concealers for your flawless mom. The range gives a glam look by diminishing all redness, black spots, and dark circles providing an even and fresh skin tone. A weightless, moisturizing, full-coverage concealer with a four-in-one formula, these hides, contours, highlights, and retouches your skin and is available in multiple lavish and vivid shades that complement any skin tone.

Rs 199. On milapcosmetics.com

Velvety finish

Kiko Milano Velvet Passion Matte Lipstick has a creamy, easily blended texture gives the lips an intense matte look. The application awakens your senses, leaving the lips feeling wonderful. The colour glides on effortlessly and is revealed right away. The lipstick is long-lasting. Velvet Passion Matte Lipstick comes in a distinctive, brushed aluminium tube with the KK logo on the top. The magnetic closure ensures that the lipstick is perfectly preserved. Its special square tip allows for a quick, easy application. Available in different shades and finishes for a flawless but fun look.

Rs 1250. All Kiko Milano stores across India.

Revitalising best

This luxurious Sandiva's Overnight Revitalising Super Serum is the ultimate indulgence for anyone looking to achieve a radiant, youthful-looking complexion. This serum is a velvety-smooth serum that penetrates deeply to deliver intense hydration and nutrients while you sleep, leaving your skin looking and feeling revitalized and radiant.

Price on request. Sandivaskincare.in