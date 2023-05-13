Mother's Day 2023 : Last minute gifting ideas to pamper her

Mother’s Day gives you the perfect opportunity to shower your mother with love and admiration for her selfless efforts. There are myriad ways to make your mother feel special on this day — from presenting her with a thoughtful gift to spending quality time together. Customised gifts such as personalised photo albums or monogrammed items are also a wonderful way to show your heartfelt appreciation. Additionally, treating her to a luxurious spa day or arranging an exclusive activity will give her a chance to unwind and bask at the moment. Above all, conveying your love and gratitude to your mother and making her feel cherished is paramount. If you want to say it with a present, we have got you covered with gifting ideas that range from accessories, and fragrances to wellness care kits.

Leather accessories

If your mom is a globe-trotter, gifting her a pair of sandals and chic bags is a great choice! Luxury brand Brune & Bareskin has unveiled a dapper collection called Stingray consisting of leather bags, slippers and sandals, just in time for Mother’s Day. They are crafted with top-notch stingray leather known for its durability and longevity. The footwear is embedded with sequin and beads for an ornate party look while the structured handbags in fish grey leather make them suitable for any high-end occasion.

Rs. 10,000 upwards. Available online.

Stringray collection

Fragrance of vivacity

She often feels bone-weary doing daily run-of-the-mill tasks. Make her feel like she’s a burst of energy with invigorating fragrances. Lovechild by Masaba Gupta has come up with three perfumes that will make her feel sassy. From Island Suit which consists of tangy notes of mandarin and grapefruit, Nani House which has sensual notes of jasmine to Antiguan Decaf with delectable notes of coffee and dark chocolate, the fragrances are subtle yet long-lasting making them perfect for outdoor events.

Rs. 2,200 upwards. Available online.

Antiguan Decaf

Ayurvedic goodness

Mothers are often known to make the best homemade masks with natural ingredients to treat skin care problems. Bottling this natural way of living, skincare and haircare brand Cleanse Ayurveda has come up with Ayurvedic products that serve as natural remedies. From Kasvi oil for radiant skin to anti-acne serum and cleansing moisturiser serum, the products fortify over century-old formulas of Ayurveda.

Rs.2,100 upwards for a pack of 3. Available online.

Cleanse Ayurveda

Organic beauty

If your mom prefers an organic lifestyle, nothing comes more satisfying than a beauty kit that sits well on her skin. Beauty brand Neal’s Yard Remedies has launched their Mother’s Day gifting range featuring a selection of skincare sets, aromatherapy products and luxe bath and body products like body butter, hand cream, face wash and more. Each item is crafted from sustainably sourced ingredients and wrapped in eco-friendly packaging.

Rs. 4,100 upwards. Available online.

Skincare from Neal’s Yard Remedies

Bath of bliss

Mothers play a myriad roles in their lifetime and while doing so, they often neglect self-care. On her special day, pamper her with a personal care kit. International beauty brand The Body Shop brings a gifting range with self-care products such as shower gels, body butter, and hand creams filled with the goodness of berries, avocado, Vitamin E, milk essentials and more for a soothing body care experience.

Rs. 1,400 upwards. Available online.

Personal care from The Body Shop

Vegan care

Vegan products are known to have better nurturing qualities as they are ethically made. If you’re thinking of gifting her vegan skin care, then Plum Goodness has saved the day for you with Red Velvet Love Kit. The gift pack has a body wash and body butter in the signature Red Velvet Love fragrance, made with shea oil and cocoa oil where the ingredients are not only luxurious but also ethical in usage. Rs.1,200 upwards. Available online.

Red Velvet Love Kit

Snuggly linens

What better way to make her relax than tucking her in bed like she used to when you were a kid? Luxury furnishing brand D’decor has launched a new range of beddings under four collections namely Snuggle, Legacy, Charisma II and Excellence XI. The collection includes reversible comforters, light quilts, bedspreads, and sheet sets with designs ranging from florals to geometrics, abstracts, and ombre plains. It is made of soft high-grade textiles that make the bedding breathable and comfortable for her tranquil sleep.

Rs. 1,400 upwards. Available online.

D’decor linens

Brew box

A Mother’s love for tea goes beyond the beverage itself — it’s about taking a moment for herself to pause, reflect and nourish her soul. Vahdam, a high-end brand for tea and wellness is celebrating Mother’s Day with exotic brew boxes consisting of an assortment of brews like black tea, hibiscus tea, rose tea, spice tea and more. They come with the goodness of natural ingredients, delicate aromas and subtle flavours for a sensory experience during her tea time.

Rs. 800 upwards. Available online.

Vahdam tea

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada