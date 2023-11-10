Kolkata jewellers to visit for your Dhanteras shopping spree

Today being Dhanteras, we help you choose your pieces wisely from among the best of the city’s bijouterie labels. Shine brighter than the rest in your dream bijoux and have a happy Diwali.

Nemichand Bamalwa and Sons, Shakespeare Sarani

Timeless pieces

Renowned jewellers Nemichand Bamalwa and Sons’ specially curated wedding collection is for those looking out for some classy timeless pieces timeless pieces, located at Shakespeare Sarani and Maniktala. Whether you’re in the mood for something sleek and adaptable or something more ornate and lavishly customizable, they have you covered.

Indian Gem & Jewellery

Honouring heritage

Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation’s Riwaaz 2023 has alluring necklaces, magnificent bangles, majestic rings and exquisite earrings. Whether you’re headed out to shop for some exquisite jewellery for Dhanteras or want to invest in some show-stealing pieces that you can wear during Diwali, the label has plenty of options for you.

BC Sen Jewellers

Celebrating the goddess

B.C.Sen Jewellers’s Dhanalakshmi Collection beautifully narrates the tale of Goddess Lakshmi with all her glory. The new edit has intricately handcrafted masterpieces that add a touch of divinity to the festivities. The collection includes necklaces, bangles and rings that are a symphony of art, meticulous craftsmanship and the tales of the Goddess.

Dharohar

Tribute to traditions

Tanishq’s Dharohar collection pays a heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm of heirloom artefacts from an era long gone by, beautifully weaving a connection between the old and new legacies, bridging generations with a sense of heritage and nostalgia. The collection features a wide range of plain gold, vintage and kundan jewellery designs. From intricate chandak work to stunning ras rawa, and delicate filigree craftsmanship, Dharohar echoes the opulence of tradition with every piece.

MB Jewellers & Sons

Opulent tales

MB Jewellers & Sons has a Dhanteras special edit that radiates opulence and prosperity. Each piece in this collection has been carefully crafted to symbolise the blessings of wealth and good fortune. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, you’ll find a wide range of options to suit your unique style. Whether you’re looking for exquisite gold, elegant diamonds, or vibrant gemstones, there‘s something for everyone.

Crisanto Jewels

Glam factor

Crisanto Jewels’ Diwali special CelebrateThe Sparkle edit has a specially curated selection of jewellery consisting of contemporary jewellery pieces like pendants, chokers, bracelets and earrings along with a fine jewellery line of elegant pieces like diamond chains, tennis bracelets and hathphool. There’s no better way to elevate your outfit than statement pieces which are easy to style, fuss-free and look good on everybody. The jewellery pieces will go with traditional as well as contemporary clothing.

Senco Gold and Diamonds

Gold dazzles

Senco Gold and Diamonds’ Shagun Collection has an exquisite range of designs from contemporary lightweight to traditional royal. Also, their Everlite’s Lotus collection, replete with lotus motifs and adorned with enamel and meenakari work, are to die for. The swan and lotus motifs in their Signature Collection and The Power Collection honour the Goddess of Wealth and celebrate women power.

Avama Jewellers

Unique designs

From stunning jhumkas to delicate necklaces, Avama Jewellers’ latest edit, Ananya, will leave you spoilt for choice. Diamond jewellery embedded with colourful gemstones, sleek diamond studded earrings, delicate chokers, necklaces, rings and earrings, crafted in polkis are all versatile pieces for the new-age buyers. The young ones can go for their statement earrings and elegant bracelets that can be worn for poker parties as well as Diya Puja.