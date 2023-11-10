Light up your look!

There is one essential element of Diwali that shines just as bright as the traditional diyas — fashion. Diwali is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of style, grace, and elegance. It’s the time when wardrobes

come alive with a burst of colours, fabrics, and trends that echo the spirit of this grand occasion. In this exclusive fashion listing, we bring you a curated collection of outfits and accessories that will help you light up your Diwali celebrations in the most stylish way possible. From traditional and regal ensembles that pay homage to Indian heritage to contemporary chic designs that reflect modern sensibilities, these fashion choices promise to make your Diwali unforgettable. So, whether you’re looking for the perfect sari to drape with finesse, or a trendy fusion outfit that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, our Diwali fashion listings have got you covered.

Sarab Khanijou bandhgala

The hot pink slant cut style silk bandhgala is highlighted with mirror, pearl and sequin work, and is paired with kurta and pants, making it an ideal choice for Diwali festivities.



Price on request.

Available online.

Archana Jaju’s anarkali

The pure silk and organza anarkali set features Archana Jaju’s signature mirror work. The anarkali set is paired with hand painted kalamkari dupatta in organza silk.



Price: Rs 1,34,999.

Available online.



Forever New Kylie Pearl Clutch





Certified by The Vegan Society, ensuring it contains no animal products, by-products, or

derivatives, the clutch features a pearl and diamante embellished outer, a convenient push clasp closure, and a top metal ring carry handle. Additionally, it includes gold-tone hardware, a detachable chain strap,

and boasts a stylish hardcase with a circular design.



Price: Rs 3,300.

Available online.

Aarambh sari

The Aarambh is an elegant addition to a sari made using the drapery’s compressed lateral weaving

technique, which enables numerous drape styles and a seamless fall.



Price on request.

Available online.



Anavila sari





White organza sari from Anavila Misra’s first couture collection, Aamod, is a homage

to the timeless traditions, emotions, and ethos of Vedic culture. It encapsulates the spirit

of celebration, the joy of union, and the pleasure derived from life’s beautiful moments.



Price on request.

Available online.

Aprajita Toor sandals

The red leatherette sandals have a pure bohemian feel with same colour strap, a toe ring and matching tassels. Just the perfect pair for your Diwali outfit.



Price: Rs 4,299 onwards.

Available online.



Fizzy IT bag - Paisley print





Inspired by the buta, an Indian design motif used in textiles, Fizzy IT bag, made of leather, looks modern yet deeply rooted in culture and craft. It features a black leather base with beads, sequins, and a paisley

shaped trinket.



Price: Rs14,990.

Available online.

Antar Agni metallic kurta





The kurta in cottonsilk has a wrap tie-up (cross over tie-up) with hanging tail in comfort fit.



Price: Rs 27,800.

Available online.

