Luxe edit: Shimmer & shine

In this special feature, Indulge explores a curated selection of stunning jewellery pieces that will add

a touch of elegance and sparkle to your Diwali celebrations. Whether it’s traditional classics or contemporary designs, we’ve got you covered with the most incredible jewellery gift ideas to make this Diwali a truly memorable and cherished occasion. Shine bright this Diwali!

House of Mbj

Enhance your elegance with this exquisite 18kt polki choker, adorned with the rich hues of rubies and emeralds, and the timeless sparkle of rosecut diamonds.



Price on request.

Available online.

A gemological marvel

Make a statement with emerald and lab grown neckpiece in 14k gold from Vandals, a brand that

deals in laboratory-made diamonds, which is definitely millennial-savvy.

Price: Rs 11,00,000.

Available online.

Dangling delights

Mahesh Notandass Gold Chaand Balis in 22k gold with kundan and blue enamel is the prefect mix of traditional and contemporary design aesthetics.



Price: Rs 5,00,000.

Available online.



Shine in gold

A pair of earclips in kynite and pink sapphires from H Ajoomal’s Zanzibar collection & diamonds.



Price: Rs 3,21,300.

Available online.

Everyday elegance

Let your wrist make a statement with Eurumme’s Disc Scrunchie Bracelets in 18k gold plated brass.

Wear just one or stack them up as you like.

Price: Rs 1,500 per bracelet.

Available online.

Bangle brilliance

Make a gleaming fashion statement with openable baguette bangles from Joolry adorned with premiumcubic zirconia stones and finished with high-quality rhodium plating. These pieces are meticulously e-coated and rhodium plated to maintain their exquisite polish.

Price: Rs 9,000.

Available online.

Sparkling love story

This exquisite ring from Grace Fine Jewels radiates the brilliance of diamonds and the allure of precious gemstones.

Price on request.

Available online.

Regal charms

Polki jhumki earrings crafted in 18k yellow gold from PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s Diwali Gifting

Special Jewellery Collection.

Price on request.

Available online.