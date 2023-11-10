The Diwali edit

GARRTEN

GARRTEN’s outstanding bag collection makes it an exceptional choice for a thoughtful present during the festive season. Their bags, which come in a range of patterns and styles, radiate a distinct combination of elegance and usefulness. Each piece is meticulously crafted and a tribute to the brand’s devotion to quality and style. GARRTEN bags are not only fashionable, but also functional, and they cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Giving a GARRTEN bag as a gift means giving your loved ones an item that suits their own style while ensuring they carry a touch of sophistication with them wherever they go, making it the ideal gift to add joy to their festive celebrations.

They are offering flat 50% discount on the products.

FOReT

FOReT is the ideal Diwali gift, embodying a premium sustainable and vegan-friendly fashion brand that champions a nature-first ethos. The brand’s timeless and bold fashion statements, ranging from trendy wallets to laptop bags and jewellery, offer both style and sustainability. What sets FOReT apart is their innovative use of plant-based materials like cork and upcycled banana bark to craft elegant jewellery and handbags, marking the brand's commitment to celebrating eco-friendly materials. Beyond fashion, FOReT’s support for over 250 artisans, including rural women and skilled craftsmen, showcases their dedication to positive global impact, making it a thoughtful and ethical choice for a Diwali gift.



Discount Code- FESTIVE15 for 15% off on all products.

TERRA WIPES

Terra’s make up wipes are made with plant-based ingredients and are biodegradable, so they are gentle on the skin and the environment. This is especially important during Diwali, when people are using a lot of makeup and other products that can be harsh on the skin.

VOYLLA

Voylla has revolutionised the industry by introducing a whole new category of fashion jewellery that perfectly meets the fashion needs of the young female demographic. Their extensive array of exquisite jewellery spans from traditional to contemporary designs, ensuring there's a perfect choice for every personal preference. Whether it’s intricate gold-plated jewellery for a traditional affair or stylish, contemporary pieces to make a fashion statement, Voylla’s offerings are the ideal way to add a touch of glamour and sentiment to the festivities, making it a splendid gift choice for your loved ones.

Buy 2 products and get 15% off. Use code: COMBO15

Chumbak

Celebrate Diwali with Chumbak's new collection launch of its latest Marigold collection of homeware and gifts. The collection is inspired by the auspicious Marigold motif, a perennial favourite in Indian homes. Designed to infuse your celebrations with energetic colours and prints that perfectly complement the aura of the season and adds a touch of warmth and joy to your home. This collection spans various categories, including dining, home décor, gifts for loved ones, and gifting accessories for gift wrapping. The curated gifts range is handcrafted, in stoneware, steel, and copper. The range suits all kinds of budgets. All premade gift options come with gift packaging.

Price starts at Rs 995.

Imara