The Diwali edit
Here are some fashion must-haves this festive season
GARRTEN
GARRTEN’s outstanding bag collection makes it an exceptional choice for a thoughtful present during the festive season. Their bags, which come in a range of patterns and styles, radiate a distinct combination of elegance and usefulness. Each piece is meticulously crafted and a tribute to the brand’s devotion to quality and style. GARRTEN bags are not only fashionable, but also functional, and they cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Giving a GARRTEN bag as a gift means giving your loved ones an item that suits their own style while ensuring they carry a touch of sophistication with them wherever they go, making it the ideal gift to add joy to their festive celebrations.
They are offering flat 50% discount on the products.
FOReT
FOReT is the ideal Diwali gift, embodying a premium sustainable and vegan-friendly fashion brand that champions a nature-first ethos. The brand’s timeless and bold fashion statements, ranging from trendy wallets to laptop bags and jewellery, offer both style and sustainability. What sets FOReT apart is their innovative use of plant-based materials like cork and upcycled banana bark to craft elegant jewellery and handbags, marking the brand's commitment to celebrating eco-friendly materials. Beyond fashion, FOReT’s support for over 250 artisans, including rural women and skilled craftsmen, showcases their dedication to positive global impact, making it a thoughtful and ethical choice for a Diwali gift.
Discount Code- FESTIVE15 for 15% off on all products.
TERRA WIPES
Terra’s make up wipes are made with plant-based ingredients and are biodegradable, so they are gentle on the skin and the environment. This is especially important during Diwali, when people are using a lot of makeup and other products that can be harsh on the skin.
VOYLLA
Voylla has revolutionised the industry by introducing a whole new category of fashion jewellery that perfectly meets the fashion needs of the young female demographic. Their extensive array of exquisite jewellery spans from traditional to contemporary designs, ensuring there's a perfect choice for every personal preference. Whether it’s intricate gold-plated jewellery for a traditional affair or stylish, contemporary pieces to make a fashion statement, Voylla’s offerings are the ideal way to add a touch of glamour and sentiment to the festivities, making it a splendid gift choice for your loved ones.
Buy 2 products and get 15% off. Use code: COMBO15
Chumbak
Imara unveils their new festive collection, a blend of traditional elegance and contemporary styling.This festive collection is a celebration of versatility and trendy ethnic styling that was created to meet the ever-evolving fashion preferences among modern Indian women. It offers more diverse styling possibilities as well as a modern take on traditional Indian fashion. This collection draws its inspiration from many national and international fashion trends that have been adapted for modern Indian sensibilities. The range of styles in the collection include daytime elegance and evening glamour and everything in between. This festive season, Imara encourages you to embrace your uninhibited, vibrant and fun-loving spirit with its newest collection. You can shop the collection exclusively on the Imara website and select Shoppers Stop outlets across the country.
Price starts at Rs 2,000.
Haldiram’s
This Diwali, celebrate with a touch of sophistication and indulge in the exquisite Gourmet Bites & Nuts gift box from Haldiram. This tasteful assortment includes a delightful array of flavours and textures to delight your taste buds. The Mawa Bite, Choco Bite, Rose Bite, and Orange Bite bring a symphony of sweetness with their rich and creamy fillings, while the Special Kishmish, Pista Dodi, Kaju, and Badam offer a perfect blend of crunch and nuttiness. With this diverse selection, the Haldiram Gourmet Bites & Nuts box is not just a gift but a gesture of love and thoughtfulness.
Price starts at Rs 390.
Monk Eyewear
Monk Eyewear presents its gorgeous Radiant Diwali Gifting Options this Diwali, an extravagant selection of eyewear meant to make your seasonal festivities even more spectacular. The spirit of Diwali, a celebration of light, prosperity, and joy, is captured in this collection, which combines classic beauty with contemporary flare. Each pair is expertly crafted and radiates a distinct combination of modern style and traditional workmanship, making them the ideal present for your loved ones. Every item in the collection, from stylish cat-eye frames to timeless aviators, exemplifies Monk Eyewear's dedication to both quality and creativity.
Price: Rs 10,999.
Cover Story
The revolutionary brand in women's apparel, Cover Story, unveils a Western Collection this festive season that is sure to brighten your Diwali festivities. With a blend of classic elegance and contemporary design, every item showcases Cover Story's dedication to reinventing current fashion. Cover Story's Diwali Western Collection is a symphony of striking patterns, luxurious materials, and superb craftsmanship. These outfits, which range from elegant slip dress to smart pieces, are chosen to empower and encourage women to show off their best qualities during the festival of lights. With its tasteful combination of vibrant hues and detailed decorations, this collection exudes happiness and enthusiasm as it captures the essence of Diwali. For a variety of tastes and events, Cover Story provides options suitable for both formal and informal gatherings.