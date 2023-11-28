Bridal trousseau must-haves

The bridal trousseau holds immense significance for a soon-to-be bride, as it marks the creation of an entirely new wardrobe for her journey into married life. This unique collection becomes a reflection of timeless elegance, allowing the bride to curate a wardrobe that adds a touch of magic to her post-wedding festivities and special occasions. It's an opportunity for her to acquire enduring pieces that will make these moments extra special and truly unforgettable.

With brands like Straavi and Anousshka on board, we don’t only cherish these beauties but also adopt a conscious culture towards our choices in clothing, keeping the environmental impact in mind for the future generation.

Below are a few selections from Anousshka and Straavi which are a must have in every bridal trousseau this wedding season:

Peheraav lehenga

Anusara

Benarasi Sari from Straavi