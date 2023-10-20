Elevate your festive look: A guide to a stunning makeup look

The festive season is here, and it's time to dazzle and shine with a makeup look that perfectly complements the joy and celebrations — whether you're gearing up for a family gathering, a night out with friends, or a special occasion.

Start with skincare

The foundation of any great makeup look is healthy, radiant skin. Begin by cleansing your face with Neal’s Yard Remedies India’s Rejuvenating Frankincense gentle facial cleanser to remove impurities and prep your skin for makeup application. Follow with a hydrating and nourishing moisturiser to create a smooth canvas for makeup.

Price: Rs 2,890.

Flawless base

Achieving a flawless complexion is essential for any festive look. Etude offers a range of high-quality Glow on Base.

Price: Rs. 1,300.

Accentuate the eyes

Your eyes are the windows to your soul, and they deserve special attention. Etude’s Play Color Eyes eyeshadow palettes provide a stunning array of colours to suit your festive mood. Opt for shimmery, bold shades, or subtle neutrals, depending on the occasion. Don’t forget to define your eyes with an Etude’s Oh My Eye Liner, and Etude’s Curl Fix mascara for that captivating gaze.

Price starts at Rs 450.

Rosy cheeks

Add a touch of colour to your cheeks with Etude India's Cookie blusher. A subtle flush of colour can instantly brighten your face and give you a healthy, radiant glow.

Price: Rs 550.

Luscious lips

For festive occasions, choose a bold lip colour that makes a statement. Etude offers a wide range of fixing tints, from classic reds to trendy nudes. Select a shade that complements your outfit and adds a touch of glamour to your look.

Price: Rs 950.

Remove with care

After the festivities are over, don’t forget to remove your makeup with Neal's Yard Remedies India's gentle Beauty Balm and follow it up with a nourishing skincare routine.

Price: Rs 5,550.