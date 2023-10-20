Style yourself in the elegance of grey

Freshwater pearl string with sterling Silver Lock from March Jewellery

Elevate your grey-themed look with this iridescent grey pearl necklace. It's a timeless piece that adds sophistication to any ensemble.

Price: Rs 2,995.

Available online.

Floral Muslin Blouse and Skirt Set from Pink Fort

This exquisite grey set offers an elegant fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion, making it the perfect choice for Day 7 of your Navratri celebrations.

Price: Rs 2,745.

Available online.

Satin Cowl Neck Camisole from FableStreet

For a more versatile option, the grey satin camisole from FableStreet is a sleek and elegant choice that can be paired with various bottoms for a chic look on Day 7.

Price: Rs 1,995.

Available online.

Grey Peep-Toe Sandal

Perfect for summers, these grey slip-on style peep-toes from Woods comes in suede finish and snake print. Featuring wedge heel, sling back strap with buckle and cushioned foot bed these sandals are ideal for long day wear.

Price at Rs 4995.

Available online.

Coverstory

The chic grey top from Cover Story’s most recent winter collection radiates classic elegance. It’s the ideal balance of fashion and coziness, thanks to its exquisite tailoring and warm, cozy fabric.

Price on request.

Available online.

Kohinoor Jewellers Agra

Grey Stone Jewellery by Kohinoor Jewellers Agra is a stunning fusion of elegance and contemporary design, offering timeless pieces crafted with precision and exquisite craftsmanship.

Price on request.

Available at Fatehabad Road, Opposite TDI Mall, Agra – 282004.

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

Elegant and timeless, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s grey-themed diamond earrings exude sophistication and luxury, making them the perfect choice for those who appreciate understated glamour.

Price on request.

Available online and their physical stores at Karol Bagh, South Extension.

Brune & Bareskin

The Brune & Bareskin Grey Stingray Leather Bag exudes sleek sophistication, featuring a luxurious grey hue and unique stingray texture, making it the ultimate fashion statement for the modern connoisseur.

Price: Rs 9,999 onwards.

Availability at www.voganow.com, and offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar.

Monk Eyewear

The sleek shape and sophisticated grey tones of the Monk London Winter Grey Eyewear epitomize understated luxury. These precisely made and meticulously detailed spectacles are a must-have winter item since they effortlessly combine fashion and utility.

Available online.