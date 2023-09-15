MK Jewels unveils jewellery inspired by Lord Ganesha

Inspired by the arrival of Ganesha, Mk Jewels has launched a beautiful collection to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The collection is designed inspired by Ganesh idols and figures decorated with floral motifs and Akshat.

The collection comprises handmade statement Ganesha motif temple jewellery in 22kt antique gold along with tiny Ganesh pendants for positive vibes. You can celebrate good fortune with the iconic image of Ganesha etched forever in the form of jewellery.

Our picks from the collection are bracelets, cocktail rings, Pacheli bangles made in real diamond, Lariyat made in pearls, coloured stones, Kundan and Polka, and Chaandbalis.

Price on request.

Available online.