Wedding special: Watches to give your Indian ethnic outfit a cool spin

On any special occasion, having the perfect amount of bling can make you feel like a million dollars. One accessory that holds the power to truly elevate your ensemble is the bedazzling watch. Watches transcend their functional purpose of keeping time; they are iconic fashion statements, often serving as the centerpiece of an outfit. A well-chosen watch can transform your look from ordinary to extraordinary, acting as a captivating focal point that catches the eye with every movement. For those seeking the ultimate compliment to their wedding attire, look no further than the Michael Kors' 38mm Sage watch. With its exquisite mother-of-pearl dial, three-hand movement, and rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, this timepiece exudes elegance and sophistication, adding the perfect touch of glamour to your ensemble.