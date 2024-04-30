5 best gifts for your loved ones this summer

As the temperature rise and the sun shines brighter, it’s time for summer fun! Whether someone’s hitting the beach, lounging by the pool, or embarking on outdoor adventures, these five items are sure to come in handy. From stylish outfits to must-have skincare essentials, they will keep your loved ones cool, comfortable, and stylish this season.
Experience the ultimate summer relaxation with myTrident’s Essential Oil Infused Cotton Towel Set. Crafted from 100 percent cotton, these towels offer a luxuriously soft touch with every use. Designed to enhance your relaxation, this hand and bath towel set is a must-have for the hot summer days. Infused with fragrant essential oils known for their soothing properties, these towels will help your loved ones feel refreshed and rejuvenated this summer.
Priced at Rs 1,759.
Ensure your loved ones stay safe under the sun's rays with the ultimate summer skincare essential — sunscreen. Protecting against harmful UVA and UVB rays is crucial to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. Give the gift of VLCC's De Tan SPF 50++ sunscreen, providing broad-spectrum protection for all their outdoor escapades. Whether they're basking on sandy shores or trekking through rugged terrain, remind them to generously apply sunscreen to exposed skin every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Help them embrace the sunshine safely with this essential summer gift.
Priced at Rs 550.
This stunning three-piece suit set from Libas is a perfect addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. The floral print A-line kurta with a V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves exudes grace and style, while the trousers offer optimal comfort with a partially elasticated waistband and roomy pockets. Complete with a beautiful dupatta adorned with sequined accents and gota patti detailing, this ensemble is ideal for casual outings or evening parties.
Priced at Rs 4,999.
Experience casual elegance and unmatched comfort with the Trakk II flip flops, a timeless summer essential. Crafted with handsome, fuss-free leather uppers, these flip flops feature pressure-diffusing Microwobbleboard midsoles developed by biomechanists for unparalleled support. Adjustable and lightly padded, they offer the perfect combination of style and comfort. Give the gift of effortless summer style with these must-have flip flops.
Priced at Rs 7,999.
Capture the essence of summer with this stunning floral dress from Kazo, perfect for any occasion. Its vibrant print and graceful silhouette exude elegance and charm, while premium materials ensure exceptional comfort. Ideal for garden parties, beach outings, or casual brunches. This versatile dress is the ultimate summer essential for anyone looking to radiate effortless chic.
Priced at Rs 3,690.