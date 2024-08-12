How to glow up for Raksha Bandhan?

Want to look all glowing and happening for Raksha Bandhan? Check out this skincare guide which has something for everybody. From signature products to new drops, which are equally perfect for gifting purpose, here's what's in store for you this festive season.
If you want to have a thick locks that you can let down and make heads turn, then check out Harkoi Hair Growth Oil. With the care of rosemary and important herbs, it nourishes, protects and rejuvenates the hair.
Price Rs 599. Available online.
The age-old formula of soft skin, Charmis, is still relevant today. Check out the Charmis Deep Radiance Kit with a radiance Face Serum, Face Wash and Hand-cream. A combined treatment of all three gives off a healthy and glowy skin.
Available online and in-store.
Here’s a latest drop for your overall skincare routine. The Dreamy Skin is a hydration set by Light Up Beauty. While the Dew drop anti-acne hydrating face wash helps in purifying the skin, the Splash hydrating day serum helps in protecting the skin from harsh radiation. And lastly, the Wave hydrating day cream is best for those who want to add some moisture to their otherwise dry skin. Price on Request. Available online.
To get rid of excessive oil, you may want to keep the Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder handy. It helps in lifting off excess sebum and reflects a clean and oil controlled face which helps to hold make-up for a long time.
Price Rs 550. Available online.
The Vitamic C Exfoliating Kit from Sereko is sure to elevate your body-care routine. It consists of a Vitamic C Clarifying Body Scrub and Clarifying Body Oil which might make you feel like having a spa treatment at home.
Price Rs 1500. Available online.
With the goodness of Ayurveda, the Inde Wild’s hamper including Champi Oil and Dewy Lip Treatment boosts your hair and lips with its natural products. It helps in restoring moisture and providing radiance for a glowy finish. Price: Rs 2,695. Available online
The Embryolisse Eau de Beauté Rosamélis is a floral water blend of rose, orange blossom, hamamelis and cornflower, which helps to tone, soothe and hydrate the skin. This setting spray is perfect to keep on your make up for a long time. Price: Rs 1,695. Available online.
Another self-care hamper is the Iris Glow and Pamper Box comprising Vitamin E Lip Butter, Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisture Retaining Gel Based Cream and Rejuvenating Lavender Clay Mask.
Price: Rs 4,196. Available online.
This comprehensive skincare treatment by Simple Skincare is surely going to restore the much needed hydration and nourishment required by the skin. The hamper consist of Micellar Facial Wash, Hydrating Gel Crème, Vit b5 Booster Serum and Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Crème. This combo is suitable for all skin types. Price Rs 1,666. Available online.
The Dr G B3 Super Serum is a combination of zinc and niacinamide, which helps in preventing moisture loss, boosts the skin, minimises enlarged pores and improves skin tone fighting wrinkles or fine lines. Price: Rs 521. Available online
Check out Kinu’s Rose Yogurt moisturiser, which has rose oil and hydrates the skin. It leaves the skin smooth and supple returning the softness to the skin. Price: Rs 699. Available online.
Get the perfect and moisturising bath with Dermafique’s Aqua Cloud Hydrating Shower Gel, which leaves you with a hydrated skin, balanced pH levels and masks foul odours. Price: Rs 749. Available online.
The cleaner and cleansing balm duo from INTO will uncomplicated your skincare routine. The Clean Slate Cleaner is a refreshing product for daily use, while the Doubling Down nourishing Rinse-off Cleansing Balm leaves your skin moisturised, oil-free and soft. Available online.
This Aminu Glow Essentials body wash and body oil combo will do you more good than just cleanse and hydrate. While the Body Wash gently exfoliates your skin returning its natural moisture, its activated charcoal formula also cleanses it thoroughly. The body Oil helps in brightening and nourishing the skin.
Price: Rs 2,680. Available online.
Getting a home facial to exude that perfect glow? Then don’t forget to apply the Juicy Chemistry’s Saffron and Red Raspberry Facial Oil. It moisturises the skin, gives off a natural glow and helps in promoting healthier skin. Price: Rs 455. Available online
Protect your skin from the harshness of the sun with this unique sunscreen. The Grass’ Whipped Sunscreen helps you combat the harsh rays of the sun and helps to maintain your sensitive skin. Price: Rs 1,790. Available online
This daily oil will restore all the nutrients that your skin needs to look and feel nourished and smooth. The Indulgeo Essentials Rose Gold Oil is made with natural ingredients and helps to give you a youthful and radiant complexion. Price: Rs 1,440. Available online
This water-activated conditioner from Skinvest offers a 24-hydration. Check out the Smoothie In- Shower Body conditioner, which gives you a hassle-free smooth skin. Price: Rs 799. Available online.
Get long lasting freshness with this Forever Living, Aloe Ever-shield. Equipped with aloe vera extracts, it helps in retaining long-lasting freshness. This roll-on stick is also easily portable and fits anywhere for you to carry throughout the day. Available online.
The sandalwood face pack from Indus Valley helps in exfoliating the skin, removing dead cells and leaving you with a glowy and refreshed skin. The pack contains calamine, which reduces dirt and impurities and fights with blackheads. Available online.