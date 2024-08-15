Celebrate the thread of love with these sustainable, handmade rakhis

With sustainability gaining more importance now than ever before, we present to you a list of homegrown brands offering sustainable, handmade rakhis to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
Oj, known for their handmade crochet bags and jewellery, are making these cutesy, colourful crocheted rakhis, not only for your brother, but also sets for your brother and sister-in-law. From rakhis with crocheted initials to flowers and hearts, we love how dainty yet intricate these look.
INR 180 onwards
Clothing brand Jolphoring has some interesting rakhis in their kitty. The handstitched beaded rakhis have cool quotes like, ‘bro’ (in Hindi), ‘kaafi cool’ (in Hindi), pizza, evil eye, traveller bhai, beer mug shaped rakhis, and more. They are simple, yet so funky and colourful.
INR 150 onwards
Gulmeher’s rakhis are sustainable in the truest of the senses. They are handcrafted with natural materials like coconut shells, fallen wood jute, cotton and art using pressed flowers. They also have two kinds of gifting boxes that would end your search for gifts.
INR 193 onwards
Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with Sangeeta Boochra’s silver rakhis that are meticulously designed with a sacred thread, and adorned with hydro coloured stones such as turquoise gemstones and handcrafted with 925 sterling silver. Not only do the designs range from minimalist to intricate, these pieces come in various sizes and hue as well.
Price on request
What happens to the rakhi once you have tied it? You store it somewhere, right? But House This Art’s hand-painted rakhi-cum-magnet can be stuck to your refrigerator or any metallic body that would make you cherish the memory of this Raksha Bandhan forever.
INR 100 onwards
Lukka Chuppi's popular upcycled rakhi, crafted from leftover silk fabric, designed for brothers who appreciate a subtle twist in life—minimalist, artistic, and handmade. Each product is meticulously crafted the brand, known for their sustainable bags, using post-production remnants and comes packaged with chawal and kumkum.
Price on request