Discover the perfect balance of style and comfort this summer

This summer, fashion is all about striking the perfect balance between minimalist chic and playful reinventions. From the understated elegance of the Coach Emmy Saddle Bag to the unexpected charm of Jimmy Choo's micro heels and the iconic revival of Converse's Weapon silhouette, these pieces redefine style for the modern woman. Discover how to effortlessly elevate your wardrobe with these must-have items.
The Coach Emmy Saddle Bag is the epitome of understated luxury. This modern take on a classic silhouette transcends trends with its buttery, soft glove-tanned leather and a spectrum of soft, versatile hues. It’s the perfect everyday companion, elevating any outfit with a touch of effortless elegance. Interior and exterior pockets keep your essentials organised, while detachable straps offer versatility — wear it as a chic shoulder bag or a hands-free crossbody. It is more than just an accessory; it’s a statement piece for the modern woman who prioritises both style and functionality. So ditch the ordinary and embrace the Emmy’s timeless elegance.
Price on request.
Jimmy Choo’s micro heels are the tiny titans taking the fashion world by storm. These chic slivers offer the perfect balance of elegance and comfort, making them ideal for all-day wear. Elevate your everyday look or add a touch of playful sophistication to a night out — the micro heel is your versatile new best friend.
Converse rewinds the clock with the relaunch of the iconic Weapon silhouette. Originally dominating the court in 1986, this high-top classic embodies the vibrant spirit of 80s basketball culture. A timeless symbol of Converse’s dedication to both sport and creativity since 1908, the Weapon is back to elevate your everyday look. Lace up a piece of history.
Michael Kors reimagines the classic workwear aesthetic with his Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Think sharp tailoring meets urban edge, with a focus on oversized jackets, maxi dresses in bold hues, and a neutral palette for a sophisticated foundation. It's time to redefine office attire without compromising on style.
Bottega Veneta continues to lead the micro bag trend with the Intrecciato Concert Pouch. Crafted from luxurious nappa leather and featuring an adjustable strap, this versatile piece is perfect for carrying your essentials in style.
Jimmy Choo's latest offerings are a testament to the brand's commitment to playful elegance. The Faceted Heart Clutch is a whimsical addition to any evening ensemble, while the Diamond Crossbody offers timeless luxury for everyday wear.
