Discover the perfect balance of style and comfort this summer

The Coach Emmy Saddle Bag is the epitome of understated luxury. This modern take on a classic silhouette transcends trends with its buttery, soft glove-tanned leather and a spectrum of soft, versatile hues. It’s the perfect everyday companion, elevating any outfit with a touch of effortless elegance. Interior and exterior pockets keep your essentials organised, while detachable straps offer versatility — wear it as a chic shoulder bag or a hands-free crossbody. It is more than just an accessory; it’s a statement piece for the modern woman who prioritises both style and functionality. So ditch the ordinary and embrace the Emmy’s timeless elegance.

Price on request.

Available online.