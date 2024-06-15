Gear up to gift your dad's the perfect footwear for Father's Day

From professional footwear to ones for dad's loving outdoor adventures; from the perfect pair to complete an ethnic look to the ones to laze around on beaches, Indulge brings to you a list of ideal footwear that can be gifted to your special man on Father's Day.
For the comfort and casual fit lovers, the Metro Shoes offer a range of shoes that would make for the perfect Father's Day gifts. From black to brown and beige, you also have various colour choices and can pick the one that would be loved by your best man the most. Price on Request.
If your dad prefers to be tip-top in his looks while on his way to office or formal meetings, then the range of Mochi shoes would be a perfect gift to choose from. The range offers several designs in stylish fits that would add a touch of elegance and complete any professional or formal look. Price on Request.
For the adventurous dads or the ones who love to take a walk in the park, check out FitFlop's coolest designs. These are simple and should be kept handy for immediate use; and the best part, they come in budget prices too. Price on Request.
For the marathon runners, gym goers or the sports lover dads, check out FILA's range of sports shoes which would be ideal for this special occasion. They are firm and comfortable in make and are available in various colours. Price on Request.
Most of the time one does not find the right pair of shoes while completing their ethnic looks. Bugatti gives you several options to choose from for this perfect ethnic look for all occasions. Be in weddings or festivals, gift your dad the perfect pair that would make him slay his look in all occasions. Price on Request.
On this special occasion, Overdrive Shoes drops its latest collection for all fathers. These formal wears blend sophistication, classic styles and elegance in each piece. Complete with premium quality, versatile options, detailing, Italian crafting, premium leather, and cushioning, it combines comfort, utility, durability, and beauty. Price on Request.
Does your dad plan frequent vacations? Loves to trek? Goes on adventures to live life to the fullest? Explore the wide range of options from Terra by Wildcraft. This footwear ensures complete traction and slip resistance. It is made with lightweight fabric, geared up for rough usage and is one of the best ranges for outdoor adventures. Price on Request.