Here are some last-minute gifts for Father's Day 2024

In case you have forgotten, tomorrow is Father's Day! And if you haven't yet managed to get something for him, here is a last minute curated list, so that you don't have to hunt for it.
The Montblanc Sartorial Document Case, crafted in black or mastic-coloured leather, effortlessly combines style and practicality, transitioning with ease from work to play.
Heir to the Maison’s great stylistic and technical tradition, the new Patrimony moon phase retrograde date watch from Vacheron Constantin favours timeless understatement, with a 42.5 mm white gold case featuring a new dial colour. The sunburst old-silver-toned shade of a dial creates a subtle contrast with the pink gold of the hands and hour-markers, giving a two-tone twist to this model driven by in-house self-winding Calibre 2460 R31L powering two complications: moon-phase indication in an aperture at 6 o'clock and a retrograde date display in the upper part of the dial.
On March 21, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones achieved the first nonstop circumnavigation of the globe in a balloon. Landing in the Egyptian desert, their Breitling Orbiter 3 journey covered 45,633 km in 19 days, 21 hours, and 47 minutes. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this feat, Breitling has released the Aerospace B70 Orbiter. This timepiece, with its vibrant orange dial mirroring the capsule’s colour and adorned with the mission logo, is presented on a titanium bracelet or a black rubber strap.
The Cintrée Curvex™ Nuance presents a beautiful harmony between Franck Muller’s iconic numerals on the dial and a hand-sewn alligator strap, thus continuing the vibrant color of the dial. This palette of colours, blending classicism and modernity, allows this collection to capture the essence of a modern aesthetic.
Celebrate Father's Day with the Lavie Sport Business Pro Briefcase, the perfect blend of style and functionality for the modern professional dad. Featuring a spacious main compartment, padded laptop sleeve, and a detachable shoulder strap, this briefcase ensures your dad's essentials are organized and easily accessible. Crafted from premium polyester and synthetic leather, it combines durability with elegance. The pass-through strap for trolley attachment adds convenience for travel. Show your appreciation with a gift that enhances both his workday efficiency and professional look.
With advanced noise-cancelling capabilities and superior sound performance, these headphones ensure an immersive and crystal-clear listening experience. Dyson Zone™ headphones deliver unparalleled comfort with advanced noise cancellation.
With up to 50 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted music and call experiences throughout the festive season. With 11 microphones for noise reduction and a wide frequency range, the Dyson Zone™ headphones offer both exceptional audio and comfort.
Experience lightning-fast charging convenience with Belkin's 2-in-1 charging solution. With MagSafe technology, enjoy up to 33% faster charging for your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series, delivering up to 15W of power even with the case on. Additionally, the 5W Qi pad allows simultaneous charging for your AirPods or another device. Designed for your on-the-go lifestyle, its slim and lightweight construction, paired with the included USB-C to USB-C cable, makes it the ultimate travel companion. With case compatibility, enjoy seamless charging without the hassle of removing your MagSafe-compatible case, maintaining both convenience and style.
The Roque Leather Recliner with Swivel Function from Furnitech Luxe at Pepperfry, is a thoughtful addition to any dad's office space. Recognising that for many dads, the office serves as a second home where countless hours are spent, this recliner serves as a symbol of comfort and familiarity in the midst of the daily grind. Crafted from imported genuine leather in a timeless sand hue, this chair offers both style and durability. Its motorised functionality enhances relaxation. This Father's Day, it is a way to go beyond the ordinary and surprise your dad with a recliner that not only enhances his workspace but also provides a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Ideal for his busy work life, this sleek stainless steel lunch box is a perfect Father's Day gift. With four microwave-safe containers, a steel bottle, spoon, and fork, it's perfect for storing and enjoying meals on the go. Whether he's in the office, attending meetings, or on a business trip, the Office Mate keeps his meals fresh and delicious. Complete with a high-quality bag with a convenient strap, it's easy for him to carry wherever work takes him. Show Dad you appreciate him with the Jaypee Plus Office Mate this Father's Day.
VAHDAM India Turmeric Tea Tales Gift Set, has six teas, and makes for a popular gifting choice themed around the spice that's the heart of India- turmeric.