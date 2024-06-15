Here are some last-minute gifts for Father's Day 2024

With advanced noise-cancelling capabilities and superior sound performance, these headphones ensure an immersive and crystal-clear listening experience. Dyson Zone™ headphones deliver unparalleled comfort with advanced noise cancellation.

With up to 50 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted music and call experiences throughout the festive season. With 11 microphones for noise reduction and a wide frequency range, the Dyson Zone™ headphones offer both exceptional audio and comfort.