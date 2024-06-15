Wellness essentials to gift this Father's Day

Having a skincare and haircare regimen is equally important for men as it is for women, more so in this scorching heat. Here's a list of wellness essentials you can check out for as gifting options for this special occasion of Father's Day.
Complete with Japanese technology, Forlle'd has ingredients like platinum which allows the skin to recuperate and rejuvenate to give a healthy outer glow. It is one of the perfect range for self-are indulgence. Price on Request.
To keep the hair set and always ina well-groomed stylish look, check out Wella's Professional Craft Clay. It provides natural hold from the roots and leaves a matte finish along with adding volume to the hair. Price on Request.
With changing weather and growing conditions, hair cannot be neglected today. Check out Traya's Defence Shampoo which is an ideal gift for Father's Day to have for their hair. Price on Request.
For the bath-time routine you can check out Fiama's Deep Clean Men Shower Gel. With charcoal and grapefruit, this helps in keeping the skin refreshed and rejuvenated. Price on Request.
Let your fathers feel fresh all day long with four long lasting scents. From the Wild Stone CODE's travel kit comes the citrusy and amber oridium; fresh and zesty titanium; aqua-loaded steel and ambery copper. Price on Request.
La Shield Pollution Protect SPF 50 PA +++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel is the ultimate Father's Day gift. It offers advanced protection against harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants. Price on Request.
This revitalising face wash is the ideal to be included in a skincare routine especially with the summer and the arriving monsoon season. The JOY Lemon Face Wash boosts natural glow, and removes impurities giving a clear skin. Price on Request.