5 classic trending sneakers to style your summer wardrobe

The summer season has arrived and everyone is looking to spice up their summer look in every way possible. Whether it’s about hitting the streets on a sunny hot day or attending a party at night, these kicks are sure to make a statement and elevate your style this summer. We have got you covered with the top 5 classic trending sneakers that will take your wardrobe to the next level this season.
Debuting in 1917, the Chuck 70 Canvas sneaker is probably the oldest sneaker in this list and has stood the test of time as a symbol of casual street style. This sneaker is also a must-have pair for all the sneaker-heads. This sneaker became a style statement for so many people all over the world back in the days and even now after so many years, they have not gone out of trend. However, it's worth noting that these shoes are not so known for their durability and may not offer the highest level of comfort compared to other options. Additionally, finding an authentic Chuck Taylors in India might be a challenge. Priced at Rs 5,999.
This sneaker has been one of the most if not the most popular sneaker out there in the market for quite some time now. The sneaker carries a rich legacy of more than 40 years and continues to dominate the closet of almost every sneaker-head. The name of this product carries a lot of significance for Nike as a brand, so much so that whenever someone mentions Nike, one of the first things that come to one’s mind is this sneaker. Priced at Rs 7,495.
Introducing the latest addition to the Campus Activewear OG collection. It is here to take you through the journey from a classic streetwear to a hip-hop trendsetter. With a perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability, these shoes are a must-have for anyone who wants to showcase their classic fashion and elevate their confidence and summer wardrobe. These shoes have a comfortable insole for day-long wear. The OGs feature a superior quality PU upper for optimum fit and a rubber sole that offers a good grip and is resistant to abrasion. Priced at Rs 1,899.
When it comes to sneakers, how can Puma be left behind. Ralph Sampson is one of the most premium sneaker offering from Puma for sneaker-heads. The sneaker is a mix of style, comfort, finesse as well as durability. Inspired by and designed after four-time All-Star, NBA Rookie of the Year, Houston Rockets alumni and Hall-of-Famer Ralph Sampson, these clean, classic, court-ready Ralph Sampson Lo Unisex Sneakers combine sport style with modern urban fashion.
Priced at Rs 7,499.
Elevate your summer wardrobe with the timeless Adidas Samba Originals. These sneakers blend heritage with modern flair. The classic gum sole and Cloud White, Core Black, and Clear Granite colourway ensure effortless pairing. With a regular fit, lace closure and durable construction, they are the perfect blend of comfort and style. The Adidas Samba Originals have stood the test of time, making them a must-have addition to your collection, which can elevate your summer wardrobe. Priced at Rs 10,999.