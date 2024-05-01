5 classic trending sneakers to style your summer wardrobe

Debuting in 1917, the Chuck 70 Canvas sneaker is probably the oldest sneaker in this list and has stood the test of time as a symbol of casual street style. This sneaker is also a must-have pair for all the sneaker-heads. This sneaker became a style statement for so many people all over the world back in the days and even now after so many years, they have not gone out of trend. However, it's worth noting that these shoes are not so known for their durability and may not offer the highest level of comfort compared to other options. Additionally, finding an authentic Chuck Taylors in India might be a challenge. Priced at Rs 5,999.