Best Mother’s Day gifts to give mom this year

Mother’s Day is a chance to show appreciation for the moms in your life. With Mother’s Day 2024 approaching (it falls on Sunday, May 12), here is a curated list of fashionable presents to make moms feel cherished and valued.
Crafted with care, this Perona bag boasts hand-braided handles, a sleek contemporary silhouette, and seamless construction, with fine edges adding flair. It also includes zipper closure, interior slip compartment, roomy main space, and a detachable shoulder strap.
Perona’s iconic Stella dress, meticulously crafted from a blend of micro-pleated fluid viscose and linen, exudes effortless elegance. Designed with a relaxed fit and a fluted hem, it forms a flattering A-line silhouette.
This Mother's Day, Overdrive Shoes has launched its latest offering —Women's Bellies. These stylish yet comfortable bellies are crafted with extra cushioning and soft materials, making them an ideal gift for the special women in your life.
Whether you're seeking to delight your cherished mother or indulge yourself with a gesture that resonates deeply, Sameer Madan's collection ensures to be the epitome of affection and sophistication. Discover a collection that embodies glamour, empowerment, and authenticity like never before. Each piece is meticulously crafted to ignite confidence and embrace the unique essence of every diva who adorns it.
Amaaré’s outfits blend sophistication with cultural elegance. The silhouettes are meticulously fashioned from a curated selection of opulent fabrics, including silk crepe and georgette featuring hand embroidery using sequins and glass beads. This combination of textures and materials adds depth and richness to the designs, contributing to the collection's overall allure.
Celebrate Mother's Day with trueBrowns' elegant outfits that are serene and embody the beauty of maternal love. From graceful kurta sets to delicate saris, each piece is a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary bond between mothers and their children.
Empower your mother this Mother's Day with the sophistication and confidence she deserves with Qua Clothing's exquisite power dresses. The brand offers meticulously crafted designs, luxurious fabrics, and a commitment to ethical sourcing. Elevate the boss lady in her with Qua's thoughtful attention to detail and premium quality, ensuring she shines with confidence and grace.
Celebrate Mother's Day in style with enchanting pieces from ace designer Mrunalini Rao. Immerse yourself in meticulously crafted ensembles featuring delicate lace, floral motifs, and elegant embellishments. Luxurious fabrics like silk and chiffon elevate the collection, promising an exquisite Mother's Day wardrobe. Explore a range of versatile silhouettes tailored for special celebrations, from graceful dresses and coordinated sets to contemporary saris. Mrunalini Rao's creations offer a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication.
This Mother's Day, celebrate the extraordinary woman who has shaped your life with a gift as special as she is. Dive into the timeless elegance of 4INAO and treat your mother to her favourite party-ready outfits. From sophisticated dresses to chic ensembles, each piece is crafted to embody both style and comfort, ensuring she feels her best on any occasion.
This Mother’s Day, Rangriti’s exclusive curation of traditional fusion wear and modish ethnic dresses can be the perfect gift for your mother. Each piece in its new Spring Summer collection speaks grace and elegance. The collection is a treasure trove of mix-and-match, fusion sets, classic masterpieces, dresses, party wear and matching bottom wear, meticulously crafted for the incredible women who have raised us with immense love and affection.
This Mother's Day, celebrate the spirit of summer and timeless elegance with Zoori By Hazoorilal Legacy's latest collection, Amore Under the Sun. Perfect for showing appreciation, each meticulously crafted piece embodies the essence of summer romance and boundless opportunities.
For a truly memorable gift, consider Zoori's captivating earrings, mesmerising rings, charming bracelets, or enchanting necklaces. From bursts of pink sapphires to radiant diamonds, these pieces offer a vibrant pop of colour that's both luxurious and eye-catching, just like the love and warmth of a mother's embrace.
The Ash Pink Multicolour Flower Lehenga and sari exude mystical energy. The rose gold floral applique and embroidery add a royal glow to the pastel lehenga and dupatta. Serving drama is the sequin embellished contemporary blouse. These ensembles will surely bring a smile on her face.
This Mother’s Day, Shilpi Gupta embraces the spirit of motherhood with a fashion-forward curation of trendsetters. Each piece in the collection is designed to delight and inspire the fashionable moms of today. The collection is a maven for perfect expression of uniqueness and elegance. Twin with your moms in Shipli Gupta’s style language. The organza ivory embroidered shirt featured here is a classic ready-to-go look for any occasion. Pair it with ivory trousers for a monochromatic effect to reflect your confidence and individuality. Whether you're attending a gala event, casual outing, or simply seeking to elevate your everyday ensemble, this shirt promises to command attention and admiration.