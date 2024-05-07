High-end fashion gifts for Mother's Day

From exquisite jewellery to bespoke garments and sophisticated accessories, discover the perfect piece to reflect her unique style and grace
This Mother's Day, step beyond the ordinary and indulge the special woman in your life with a gift from the world’s most luxurious fashion houses. Whether she’s drawn to timeless elegance or covets the latest trends, our curated list of high-end fashion picks promises to make her day truly memorable. From exquisite jewellery to bespoke garments and sophisticated accessories, discover the perfect piece to reflect her unique style and grace. Celebrate her with the glamour she deserves and explore our selection of the most coveted fashion gifts from high-end brands.

1. Anavila

Blush Printed Silk Kurta Set and Pink Linen Zari Border Metallic Sari. Priced at Rs 35,500 and Rs 34,500, respectively.

2. Aprajita Toor

Eve Bloom Brogues. Priced at Rs 9,899.

3. Shanti Banaras

Opal sari. Priced at Rs 33,000.

4. House of MBj

Polki with pink sapphire earrings. Price on request.

5. Payal Khandwala

Akshaykumar Kale

Kurta set. Priced at Rs 32,800.

6. Verb

Alora Cape Blouse with Pants. Priced at Rs 15,300.

7. Antar Agni

Long overlay dress. Priced at 31,800.

8. Amit Aggarwal

Metallic sheer shirt. Priced at Rs 19,500.

9. AK-OK

AKOK Monsoon souls bracelet. Priced at Rs 14,000.

10. Arpita Mehta

Red hi-low cape paired with sharara pants. Priced at Rs 32,500.

11. Archana Jaju

Co-ord Set. Priced at Rs 47,999.

