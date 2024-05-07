Stylish tokens of love: Top fashion and accessory picks for Mother’s Day

This Mother's Day, show your appreciation with more than just words by selecting the perfect fashion item or accessory that speaks to her personal style and elegance. Our listicle is filled with must-have pieces from renowned brands, tailored to every type of mom — whether she loves classic sophistication or embraces bold, contemporary trends. From luxurious watches and designer handbags to stunning jewellery pieces, and outfits each item on our list is sure to make her feel celebrated on her special day. Dive into our top picks for fashion and accessories that are bound to make this Mother's Day unforgettable.
Celebrate Mother's Day in style and comfort with this chic maroon co-ord set from Mish. This features a short, breezy top paired with matching trousers, that gives a fashionable look. The top's relaxed fit ensures comfort throughout the day, while the trousers offer a tailored appearance that flatters any body shape. Perfect for a casual brunch or a day out in the city, this co-ord set oozes elegance. The rich maroon colour adds a touch of sophistication, making it versatile for various occasions.
Priced at Rs 5,999.
This Mother's Day, gift your mother the Tracy Tote Bag from Miraggio, designed for the modern multitasker. Part of Miraggio’s latest Fierce collection, this bag is crafted with a sophisticated croc texture and equipped with a reliable zipper closure. The expansive interior is thoughtfully designed to accommodate all of her daily necessities. This tote bag isn’t just about carrying essentials; it’s about carrying them with flair. The chic design and luxurious feel make it a standout accessory that enhances any outfit, making it perfect for the mom who loves a blend of elegance and practicality.
Priced at Rs 5,999.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to give your mother this beautifully embellished Odetta cuff from Aulerth, a striking piece that beautifully marries classic charm with modern elegance. Embellished with sparkling Morning Star and Pastel Plum stones, and a vibrant selection of Turquoise Crystals, this intricately crafted piece by Ekaya Banaras is something that she can cherish forever. Crafted from recycled brass, the Odeta Cuff is a testament to sustainable luxury and is a perfect gift this Mother’s Day for those moms who care about fashion and the planet.
Priced at Rs 11,000.
Mother's Day is dedicated to the most important women in our lives. Discover gifts from Victoria's Secret that say it all for the one who does it all. From silky sets that lightly embrace her to snug flannels that provide warmth and comfort, the pajama gift selection offers an array of fabrics to choose from. What’s better than a bouquet of flowers? A wear-all-year scent that smells just as sweet—or fruity, or musky...
Price starts at Rs 5,499.
Celebrate the extraordinary women in your life with the Spring Summer '24 Collection from ECCO. From trendy soft sneakers to our Cozmo Slides, we've got the perfect pair to match her every step. Whether she's running errands or enjoying a night out, ECCO blends fashion with functionality, ensuring she feels confident and fabulous.
Priced at Rs 13,999.
Shower your mom with appreciation and love this Mother’s Day with ALDO's finest styles. From footwear built with Aldo’s unique pillow walk to chic handbags and accessories, Aldo has everything she needs to feel special.
Women absolutely love products that are functional, multi-purpose yet stylish. And what's better than having a waterproof sustainable handbag that can fit everything from her vanity to accessories to books that she might never read or that smoothie bottle. Gaston Luga, a Swedish premium sustainable brand known for its stylist and utility-focused backpacks and accessories, is a perfect gift that can accompany her for her trips and everyday use. Priced at Rs 9,999.
Kate spade New York's Mother’s Day Gift Guide, “I Picked This for You,” features presents for all the moms and mother figures in your life, from its best-selling handbags in springy colours and sweet prints to jewellery, wallets and apparels. These pretty pieces are sure to earn you favourite child status.
Grand Seiko Heritage Collection Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary Limited Edition: SBGA497 - The timepiece pays homage to the original Spring Drive watch from 2004, featuring the iconic case design and the renowned 'snowflake' patterned dial that made its debut in 2005. The dial artfully captures the breathtaking beauty of a sunrise against the snow-clad Hotaka mountain range in Nagano Prefecture, the birthplace of all Grand Seiko Spring Drive watches. Priced at Rs 5,70,000.
Celebrate her dynamic style with the Yoko White/Metallics slip-on sneakers at BAGATT India, a fusion of sporty charm and timeless elegance, perfectly suited for the trendsetting mums who conquer every day with flair and confidence. Yoko White/Metallics slip-on sneakers embody a captivating blend of sporty allure and class, adorned with open-cut detailing and the iconic Bagatt emblem. Perfectly pairs with sleek leggings.
Priced at Rs 9,990.