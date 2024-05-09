Mother's Day 2024: Here are some last-minute gifting ideas for your mom

Mother's Day is almost here. Here are some last minute suggestions for you to gift your mother to make them feel extra special.
One of the finest hand crafted home decor pieces is the Liana Candleholder from HIIH. This abstract human busy hugging a glass bowl candle holder in polyresin adds chicness to the decorations. Due to its size, it can be well adjusted in any room to make it look pretty. The white colour of the candleholder complements any deco from centre tables to dining table or a simple placement in any rooms.
Available online. INR 2500+
Philips Avent Electric Single Breast Pump is designed for optimal milk flow efficiency. The one-size soft adapting silicone cushion ensures a perfect fit for 99.98% of nipple sizes, while the ergonomic design allows for comfortable upright expression without leaning forward, backed by clinical trials. New mums can fine-tune their pumping sessions with eight stimulation and 16 expression levels for personalised comfort and efficiency.
Available online. INR 12,995
Step into the world of superheroes with the Lavie Sport Batman Wheel Duffle Bag. This bag, the perfect choice for moms, who need to travel frequently as well as are DC fans, is made from durable polyester fabric and features premium zippers which is perfect for weekend getaways or everyday use. With its spacious interior and sturdy wheels, it offers convenience and style for all her adventures.
Available online. INR 3895
If your mum can't do without her cups of tea, choose to gift her the spring collection of teas from Golden Tips. You can choose between Spring Clonal Magic Darjeeling Black Tea, Spring Moonlight Majesty Black Tea, Moonlight Exotica Black Tea, Spring Flowery Bouquet Organic Black Tea and White Pride Organic Darjeeling White Tea.
Available online. Price on request.
This Mother’s Day, it is our chance to show our appreciation in the most meaningful way. Give her the gift of Aquaminder’s smart drinkware, a loving hourly reminder for her to stay hydrated while she juggles millions of tasks. With the gentle glow and sound cues for reminders, she’ll not only stay healthy but will definitely feel the love and care you put into her well-being.
Available online. INR 1499
Airth's Air Purifier for AC is the world’s first innovative technology which converts your split air conditioner into an air purifier and is capable to purify air by 99 per cent. It has shown an impressive 80 per cent reduction in harmful submicron air pollutants and PM 2.5 in just one hour. Also, ensure protection from invisible dust & germs with air purifier grade filters on AC, making it a perfect gift for your mother's this Mother's Day.
Available online. INR 2500
Versatile travel essential from urban streets to hiking trails, the Borosil Traveller Mug is your mom's versatile travel essential. Its sleek design and vacuum insulation keep beverages hot or cold to her preferred temperature, ensuring she enjoys her favourite drinks wherever she goes. The leak-proof lid adds convenience, while personalised options make it a thoughtful gift. For the travel enthusiast or the mom always on the move, a reliable flask water bottle like this is indispensable, providing comfort and refreshment during her adventures and travels.
Available online. INR 845
Celebrate Mother's Day with the perfect gift for the active mom in your life: Wacoal's Sports Lover collection presents a stylish high neck bra top that combines fashion and function. Designed for low to medium intensity activities, this padded, non-wired sports bra offers the support she needs without compromising on style. Its slip-on style and high neck design provide full coverage and minimal friction, ensuring comfort during workouts.
Available online. INR 4699
This Mother's Day, pamper your mothers with SEVĀ Home's Mum's Care Hamper. Consisting of a range of premium fragrances, this one is sure to spread happy vibes. In a way, we've got every corner of the house covered!
Available in stores and online. INR 5400.
Make this Mother's Day extra special with customised hampers from Knotcart! Show your love and appreciation for the incredible moms in your life by giving them a gift that's as unique as they are. Their curated hampers feature a delightful selection of handpicked goodies, from artisanal chocolates to luxurious skincare products, all beautifully presented and ready to impress. What sets us apart is our ability to customise each hamper to suit your mom's individual preferences and tastes, ensuring that every gift is truly one-of-a-kind.
Available online. INR 2200.
Check out these Fossil watches in gold, silver, and rose gold which would make perfect gifts for Mother's Day. This wear-everywhere Carlie collection balances elegance and sophistication. it features a 90's inspired T-bar and a stunning bracelet that sits well on the wrists.
Available online. Price INR 11, 995
Embark's Floral Oud is a fragrance that marries the elegance of blossoms like Rose and carnation with the deep, woody allure of Oud, creating a harmonious, sophisticated, and captivating scent.
Available online. INR 2495.