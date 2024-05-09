Mother's Day 2024: Little somethings to deck up your favourite women

Not just a single day, but each day should be Mother's Day. So, gifting her things that she can use and flaunt every day makes a lot of sense. Be it skincare products or makeup, this list has something for everyone.
Viah Beauty makes its debut for the Indian audience and if you are searching for luxury skincare products it should be on your list for sure. Check out among their variety of products, the Hydrating Collagen Toner which has an anti-ageing formula and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It even helps in brightening skin tones and gives a beautiful glow. Apart from being long lasting and skin-friendly , it is also very pocket friendly.
Available online. INR 1049.
Those who love to play with their looks by adding the extra chicness to their lip colours can check out Chipmunk’s Liquid Matte Lipsticks. For that perfect brunch date or an evening party, you can create mesmerising looks with these liquid, long-lasting lip colours which come in various shades.
Available online. INR 999.
Elevate this special occasion with Rasayanam's premium Kashmiri Saffron, a timeless symbol of luxury and well-being. Beyond its culinary uses, Kashmiri Saffron has been treasured for its ability to uplift mood and alleviate stress, reducing the risk of anxiety and depression. Moreover, its natural properties is said to promote skin health, helping to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in radiant and youthful skin.
Available online. Price on request.
Pamper your mother with the Ayouthveda’s luxurious Golden Glow Regimen this Mother’s Day. This newly launched regimen boasts of products made with premium ingredients which would rejuvenate, illuminate and leave a radiant glow on the skin.
Available online. INR 419 onwards.
Nourish your skin with ITC Vivel’s Glycerin and Honey Bodywash. Made with skin-safe ingredients it not only makes your skin soft and smooth but also leaves you with a soothing after-bath fragrance.
Available online. Price Rs 300.
If you prefer to use vegan products then check out Taupe’s vegan milk skincare products which include a variety of items like face mask, moisturiser, sunscreen and more. With natural ingredients, these are skin-friendly and help your skin breathe under stress, pollution and other associated problems. It helps in rejuvenating and relaxing the skin, leaving it with a radiant glow.
Available online. Price on Request.
If you want to take some time off and dedicatedly detox your skin then try out Nourish Mantra’s Mask Mini Trio. A collection of three luxurious masks made with natural ingredients, it is specially crafted to offer you a spa-like treatment at home.
Available online. INR 650.
This ultra-light serum from Bio-essence called Age’ Luxe Smart Precision Ampoule is your go-to serum if you want to get rid of the dark spots on your face that is haunting you in your dreams. Made with hydrating actives and other tested ingredients it would leave you with youthful skin and radiant glow.
Available Online. INR 2,999.
To beat the heat and pollution, check out Rivona Naturals’ Vitamin C Face Wash with the goodness of orange. The citrusy notes help in cleansing away all the dirt and oil from your face and leave you feeling fresh.
Available online. Price on Request
If you want to gift your mother a luxurious range of skincare carefully fused with Japanese technology and ingredients like platinum, then check out Forlle’d. Their product range suits all kinds of skin including oily to dry and is one product which would steer your mother towards self-indulgence for sure.
Available online. Price on Request
The Vitamin C Brightening Skincare Set from Nature Spell is an apt gift bundle for your mother. The products are infused with extracted Vitamin C which helps in making your skin glow and beautiful. The set consists of a toner, serum and moisturiser that helps in forming a glowing skin from within.
Available online. INR 2400 onwards.
Looking for the sunscreen to help you strive throughout the day in the sun? check out La Shield Fisico Suncreen with SPF 50 and PA +++. It is specially formulated for a sensitive skin. The mineral-based sunscreen provides gentle protection without causing any discomfort or irritation.
Available online. Price on Request.
Give the complete bathcare range to your mother this Mother’s Day. The ITC Fiama Happy Naturals Plum blossom and ylang shower gel & Perfume mist ensures not only gentle cleansing but also sweet fragrance all-day long. This self-care kit with all the right notes of pear, plum and citrus is for the mother who loves floral scents.
Available online. INR 629.
Curate a pack of six stunning products from Blur India and gift them through the P.S I Love You Gift Box. This box takes care of not only giving the best of the products but also having that personal touch because of the curation and at a pocket-friendly price.
Available online. INR 1499 onwards.
Suitable for all skin types the ITC Charmis Face Serum has the power of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Salicyclic Acid which gives you natural radiance. This serum would give that radiant glow which would make one stand out with clear skin on every occasion.
Available online. INR 344.
From the sun-kissed lands of Sicily to the sandy soils of Castelvetrano is the new Mandarino Di Sicilia perfume collection by Acqua di Parma. Reflecting the notes of the Mediterranean, this fragrance is bound to make for a much-liked gift for Mother’s Day.
Available online. Price on Request.
With the goodness of multiple skin-friendly and tested oils and ingredients, the Miracle Glow Primer from Colobar would leave a natural radiance on the face. The product has Vita Freeze and hydrating Hyaluronic Acid which moisturizes the skin and makes it radiant and hydrated all the time.
Available in-stores and online. INR 2500.
Gift your mother the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick which comes in several shades and there is a colour for every mother. These long-wearing lipsticks have an intense colour that is vibrant and comfortable with a matte finish.
Available in stores and online. INR 999.
Orgatre’s 30 % Vitamin C Face Serum is a luxurious gift for your mother as it is formulated with organic ingredients that work wonders for the skin. This serum contains the transformative benefits of Kakadu Plum, Orange Oil, Bergamot Oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Niacinamide and Vitamin C.
Available online. INR 650.
Give your mom the gift of long-lasting beauty with the Mars Super Stay Lipsticks Set. Indulge her with this luxurious collection of lipsticks that offer buttery smooth application, transfer and smudge-proof wear, and long-lasting colour. It is perfect for the mom-on-the-go who deserves to look and feel her best throughout the day. Each lipstick in this set is carefully crafted to provide hours of comfortable wear, ensuring that she can enjoy her special day without the need for constant touch-ups.
Available online. INR 699.
Juicy Chemistry's Certified Organic Mineral Sunscreen is the perfect gift for mummies this summer. It delivers a moisturising-looking barrier to protect the skin from UVA and UVB damage, blue light protection, and fights signs of ageing. It boasts a lightweight, non-comedogenic and non-greasy formula that absorbs effortlessly, leaving a clear, sheer finish with no white cast.
Available online. INR 749.
O₂WOW!- Oxygenating & Firming Mask from beauty by BiE is a unique mask that combines the revitalising properties of açaí berries, vital oxygen, and ginseng stem cells resulting in a skin-brightening sensation like no other.
Available online. INR 2,199.
This Mother’s Day, treat her to the ultimate self-care experience with a carefully curated Mary Cohr’s Luminous Glow Set. From revitalising gel cleansers, to nourishing creams, each product is designed to lavish her skin with the care and attention it deserves.
Available online. INR 22,500.