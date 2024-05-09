Mother's Day 2024: Little somethings to deck up your favourite women

Viah Beauty makes its debut for the Indian audience and if you are searching for luxury skincare products it should be on your list for sure. Check out among their variety of products, the Hydrating Collagen Toner which has an anti-ageing formula and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It even helps in brightening skin tones and gives a beautiful glow. Apart from being long lasting and skin-friendly , it is also very pocket friendly.

Available online. INR 1049.